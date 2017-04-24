BUY
Can't enforce fundamental duties: Supreme Court
IANS
24 April 2017
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday declined a plea for the enforcement of the fundamental duties as enshrined in the constitution and the implementation of two separate reports by former chief justices of the apex court on the issue.
 
A bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D.Y Chandrachud declined the plea by lawyer Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay, a spokesman of the Delhi BJP, who contended that both Chief Justice A.S. Verma and Chief Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah, who headed commissions on the issue after their retirement, found that something was not working and made recommendations to address the situation.
 
Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel V. Shekhar told the bench that if the situation is not addressed, people will lose faith in the system. 
 
Declining the plea, Chief Justice Khehar noted that the petitioner was the spokesman of the ruling patty -- a powerful person who can get anything done. 
 
"You are spokesperson of the BJP Party. You are so powerful, you can get a nything done. Ask your party to do so," Chief Justice Khehar told the petitioner.
 
Among the fundamental duties, patterned on the Soviet model and included by the 42nd amendment in 1976 are: to abide 
by the constitution and respect its ideal and institutions, to uphold and protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, to defend the country and render national service when called upon to do so, and to promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India transcending religious, linguistic and regional diversities.
 
GLN Prasad

7 hours ago

I agree to differ. When a powerful petition has himself approached Court, they should have decided the issue. There are number of cases in which Judiciary mandated such procedure and never any one questioned about their inherent powers. They are not willing to involve themselves and do not want to enter into likely controversies. There ends the matter.

Vinay Isloorkar

8 hours ago

The stand taken by the court is correct. The political class must collectively work on moral rearmament of the population.

Vinay Isloorkar

8 hours ago

The stand taken by the court is correct. The political class must collectively work on moral rearmament of the population.

PulseOn

9 hours ago

A corresponding right creates a corresponding duty and vice versa. Unfortunately, to make a duty of state enforceable, it will require a constitutional amendment. That whole 51A refers to various duties, most of which relate to citizen duties.

Public Interest
AI flight suffers bird hit while landing in Kolkata
IANS
24 April 2017
Kolkata/New Delhi, An Air India flight from Delhi with 254 passengers and crew on board suffered a bird hit while landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Monday, an AI spokesman said.
 
"The pilot of the (AI-401, DEL-CCU) aircraft reported a bird hit. The aircraft's left engine has been damaged," an Air India official told IANS in New Delhi.
 
The aircraft was grounded till further inspection and repair, he added. 
 
The official said that all the 244 passengers and 10 crew members were reported to be safe on landing in Kolkata a little after 9 a.m. 
 
As a result, the Kolkata-Delhi return flight, that was scheduled to take off at 10.15 a.m., was delayed and will now take off at 5.30 p.m.
 
"We are arranging an alternative aircraft for flying out the passengers," another spokesman added in Kolkata.
 
The return flight will ferry 240 passengers on the Kolkata-Delhi route. 
 
Chhota Rajan held guilty in fake passport case
IANS
24 April 2017
New Delhi, A court here on Monday convicted underworld don Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan and others in a fake passport case.
 
Besides Chhota Rajan, four other accused convicted in the case are -- then passport officers Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan.
 
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal held Rajan guilty of possessing a fake passport.
 
Till date, it is the first case in which Chhota Rajan, who is facing around 70 cases, has been held guilty.
 
The court on June 8, 2016, framed charges against Chhota Rajan and Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan under sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with criminal conspiracy, cheating, cheating by impersonation and forgery of documents.
 
The CBI in its chargesheet alleged that Chhota Rajan got issued a fake passport from Bengaluru in 1998-99 in connivance with Rahate, Shah and Lakshmanan in the name of Mohan Kumar.
 
The court has directed the three accused to be taken into judicial custody till April 25.
 
The court will also hear argument on quantum of sentence on Tuesday.
 
Rajan is involved in over 85 cases, ranging from murder to extortion, smuggling and drug trafficking.
 
He has over 70 cases pending against him in Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, apart from those filed by the CBI.
 
The don, held by the Indonesian police on October 25, 2015, was deported to India on November 6, 2015.
 
