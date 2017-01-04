BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Candidates to submit certificate from public agencies: EC
IANS
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The Election Commission of India on Wednesday said that the candidates will have to submit a 'No Demand Certificate' from agencies providing amenities and government accommodation.
 
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said: "The candidates will be required to file a no demand certificate and this certificate will come from agencies dealing with electricity, water, telephone and also the rent certificate of the government accommodation which these candidates may have occupied in past ten years."
 
Zaidi said this at a press conference while speaking on the additional affidavit required to be filled by the candidates in the upcoming state polls, in the light of an order of the Delhi High Court. 
 
Any failure to file these affidavits would be a defect of substantial nature inviting scrutiny by the returning officer, he added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Gurudutt Mundkur

14 hours ago

The "creator of black money" will get this certificate in his own way, because there is somebody who does not care for the tenets of Anna Haza and Narendra Modi.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Five states to vote between February 4 and March 8
IANS
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will be held between February 4 and March 8, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announced on Wednesday.
 
The results from all five states will be known on March 11, Zaidi told a press conference here.
 
While polling in Goa and Punjab will take place on February 4, Uttarakhand will vote on February 15 and Manipur in two phases on March 4 and 8.
 
Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, will go to the polls in seven phases: February 11, 15, 19, 23 and 27 and March 4 and 8.
 
This will be the single biggest electoral exercise since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and will involve a total of 690 constituencies, 403 of them in Uttar Pradesh alone.
 
Goa has 40 seats, Punjab 117, Manipur 60 and Uttarakhand has 70 seats.
 
"We are committed to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner," Zaidi said. The Election Commission would also check the "misuse of black money and liquor".
 
The main players in the five states include the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Manipur People's Party.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Prakash Pimparkar

15 hours ago

Dr Rakesh has a point but then economists would always stick to books to justify unjustified situations

REPLY
Personal Finance
Regulations: Government Offers Discount for Online Insurance
Raj Pradhan
04 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The government is taking several steps towards creating a cashless society. To promote...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More
  Loading...