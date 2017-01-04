Candidates to submit certificate from public agencies: EC

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday said that the candidates will have to submit a 'No Demand Certificate' from agencies providing amenities and government accommodation.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said: "The candidates will be required to file a no demand certificate and this certificate will come from agencies dealing with electricity, water, telephone and also the rent certificate of the government accommodation which these candidates may have occupied in past ten years."

Zaidi said this at a press conference while speaking on the additional affidavit required to be filled by the candidates in the upcoming state polls, in the light of an order of the Delhi High Court.

Any failure to file these affidavits would be a defect of substantial nature inviting scrutiny by the returning officer, he added.

