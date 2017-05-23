BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
World
Public Interest
California Hate Crime Against Sikh Man Yields Prison Terms for Assailants
AC Thompson (ProPublica)
23 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

Wearing a slightly baggy suit, a maroon turban wrapped around his head, Maan Singh Khalsa looked across the courtroom at Judge Patricia Scanlon and wiggled his right hand.

 

The damage was obvious: Most of Khalsa's pinky finger was missing.

 

"My attackers hit me with their fists, knocked off my turban, and yelled, 'Cut his fucking hair.' They yanked my hair through the window and used a knife to saw parts of it off. In the course of the attack, as I tried to protect my hair and my head, my right finger was stabbed, and eventually required amputation."

 

Khalsa, an Indian immigrant and adherent of the Sikh faith, spoke softly and calmly during the hearing on Thursday. But with those words he was trying to close the book on a hate crime case that gained national attention last fall.

 

Khalsa was attacked last September on a roadway in Richmond, California, a tough oil refinery town perched on the edge of the San Francisco Bay. Now, on the left side of the courtroom, confined to a cage made of glass and black steel, stood Khalsa's assailants, Colton Tye Leblanc, 25, and Chase Little, 31.

 

The episode started on the night of Sept. 25, 2016, when LeBlanc, Little and three other men working for an oil services company pulled up to a stoplight in a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Khalsa was driving a car in the next lane over. Somebody in the truck hurled a beer can at him. Soon the situation turned violent, with LeBlanc and Little, both white men, punching Khalsa, an IT specialist for the Social Security Administration, through his car window.

 

Then the knife came out.

 

"Observant Sikhs like me keep our hair unshorn in order to live in harmony with the will of God. Cutting a Sikh's hair is one of the most humiliating things anyone can do a Sikh," Khalsa told the court.

 

Before the assault, he said, "I was so carefree. I considered myself an American like everyone else. I had never worried about being the victim of prejudice. I enjoyed my life fully."

 

The violence has been transformative. "When the traffic light turned green I was able to drive away from the attackers, but my life is forever changed," said Khalsa. Now, he said, "It is difficult for me to go out in public."

 

Khalsa said he has suffered short-term memory lapses, depression, bouts of anxiety. He said he has trouble typing and using his right hand in general.

 

After Khalsa shared his story with the court, LeBlanc and Little pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and hate crimes charges. Neither man offered an apology.

 

Scanlon handed each of them a three-year state prison term, with any restitution payments to be discussed at a later court hearing. It was a negotiated outcome, a deal struck by defense attorneys and County Prosecutor Simon O'Connell.

 

Back in November, LeBlanc's attorney, Joseph Tully, dismissed the notion that his client targeted Khalsa due to Khalsa's ethnicity or religion. "This was simply a fight over a beer can at a stoplight which can't be elevated to a hate crime under any circumstance," he said at the time.

 

Now, even as LeBlanc and Little prepared for an extended stay in the state penal system, Tully remained defiant, claiming to have amassed evidence essentially clearing his client and portraying Khalsa not as a victim but an aggressor, who had used his car as a weapon at some point in the altercation.

 

"I've laughed every time I've heard that," responded O'Connell, the prosecutor. "The defense kept saying they were going to present all this exonerating evidence, but then they turned around and quite readily agreed to plead to the charges."

 

Though Khalsa "might have panicked" while behind the wheel, he didn't do anything malicious, said O'Connell.

 

For O'Connell, the conviction of LeBlanc and Little represented a significant victory.

 

Hate crime cases are especially challenging for prosecutors, who must prove not just that a defendant has committed a crime, but that he or she was motivated by animus towards the victim's race, religion, nationality or other identity characteristic. In 2015, California prosecutors secured convictions on hate crimes charges in less than 50 percent of the cases they filed, according to figures compiled by the California Department of Justice. O'Connell's colleagues in the Contra Costa district attorney's office dropped hate crimes charges in another high-profile case, the murder of Will Sims, an African-American musician who was beaten and shot to death in November 2016 after a dispute in a bar.

 

For Khalsa, the morning in court was an opportunity to live out the principles of his faith.

 

At one point he looked directly at his assailants:

"As a Sikh, I believe that all of us are one human family, and that we must treat everyone as equals regardless of our many differences. Mr. Little and Mr. LeBlanc, I hope that one day you will come to share this view. I still consider you my brothers, and I hope that you will learn about me and my community, and one day consider me your brother, too."

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

User

Economy & Nation
Terror returns to Manchester
Anasudhin Azeez (IANS)
23 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Local hospitals in Manchester were flooded with injured from an explosion at the Manchester Arena just before 10.35 p.m. on Monday.
 
The police have confirmed 19 deaths and were treating this as a terror-related incident.
 
Over 50 young fans of American pop star Ariana Grande were injured in the incident. The blast occurred when Ariana Grande was performing on the stage.
 
However, the blast was not the only incident that shook Manchester tonight. In another development, hospital functions were disrupted at nearby Oldham Royal Infirmary as an unidentified person flashed a hand gun. 
 
The injured were being treated at the Manchester Royal Infirmary, Wythenshawe and Oldham hospitals.
 
The police also executed a controlled explosion on an unidentified object at Cathedral Garden, near the Arena and just few yards from historic Manchester Cathedral.
 
"This is an absolutely horrifying incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially those who have lost loved ones or been injured and traumatised," said Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council. 
 
"If it is confirmed this was a terrorist attack it is a monstrous act. But also a deeply futile one. Manchester is proud and strong city and we will not allow those who seek to sow fear and division to achieve their aims," Leese added.
 
British Transport Police said the explosion was in the foyer area of Manchester Arena. The incident occurred just few metres away from the IRA bomb blast spot at city centre. 
 
The Victoria Station was closed and it affected all the trams and train services. 
 
Manchester Arena, formerly known as the MEN Arena, is the biggest indoor venue in the city with a capacity of around 18,000 for concerts.
 
Mancunians were showing their compassionate side just after the incidents. Within an hour of reports of the blast, people began offering spare rooms and beds to people stranded in the city using the hashtag #RoomForManchester. 
 
Hundreds of tweets offering places to stay are being shared and re-tweeted thousands of times.
 
Local cab drivers were offering free rides to stranded young fans of the American diva.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
19 dead, 50 injured in Britain concert blasts
IANS
23 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
At least 19 persons have been killed and 50 injured in a suspected terror attack in a stadium in Manchester, following a concert by singer Ariana Grande, media reports said.
 
Police were called to reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena at about 10.35 p.m. (local time) following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande, the BBC reported.
 
Sources said that while the cause of the blast in unknown, the North West Counter Terrorism unit is treating it as a possible terrorist incident.
 
Officers have told the BBC there is a second suspect device near where the first explosion occurred.
 
Reporters were moved away from the scene and a controlled explosion has taken place.
 
The area has been evacuated while authorities investigate the blasts. Emergency services and numerous ambulances were dispatched to the stadium area, where some 20,000 people were on hand to see Grande perform.
 
Some of the concert-goers uploaded videos to the social networks showing people fleeing the area and screaming after the blasts.
 
Train service was suspended at Manchester's Victoria Station, which is next door to the stadium, and all transport lines were reportedly cut by the authorities after the incident.
 
Although the explosions sparked screaming and panic among the concert crowd, a spokesman for the singer said she was not hurt.
 
Manchester Arena, formerly known as the MEN Arena, is the biggest indoor venue in the city with a capacity of around 18,000 for concerts.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More