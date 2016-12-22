BUY
Cabinet passes ordinance for salaries' e-transfer, trade unions question move
IANS
22 December 2016
The union cabinet on Wednesday passed an ordinance to facilitate digital transfer of salaries by employers across the country. However, several trade unions associations and parties opposed the move, calling it impractical.
 
The government, while moving the ordinance to amend Section 6 of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, clarified that the option of cash payment of wages would continue to exist.
 
"An additional way of payment has been introduced through this ordinance. The old system of cash would also remain," a senior official said following a meeting of the Cabinet.
 
"This is being done to facilitate the employers from making payment of wages using the banking facilities in addition to the existing modes of payment of wages in current coin or currency notes," he added.
 
The Labour Ministry, in a statement, clarified that the proposed amendment would not make mandatory the payment of wages only through cheques or account transfers. 
 
"The proposal is an additional facility of crediting the wages in the bank account of the employees or payment through cheque along with the existing provisions of payment in current coin or currency notes," it said.
 
Also, the appropriate government (centre or state) will have to come up with the notification to specify the industries or other establishments where the employer shall pay wages through cheques or by credit the wages in the employees' bank account, it said, adding that that the proposed amendment would also ensure that "minimum wages are paid to the employees and their social security rights are protected". 
 
"The employers can no longer under-quote the number of employees employed by them in their establishments to avoid becoming a subscriber to the EPFO or ESIC schemes," it said.
 
However, most trade unions refused to buy the government's arguments.
 
Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) General Secretary Tapan Sen wondered as to why the government was so rushed that it needed to bring an ordinance.
 
"The government is rushing with the amendment to Wages Act. What is the hurry? The whole banking system is in disarray right now. Couldn't the decision be put on hold for a while?" Sen told IANS. 
 
He said that said that the employees' right to decide the mode of his payment should not be withdrawn and said the government action "is not above doubt". 
 
Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) too opposed the move and threatened to call for a strike.
 
"We strongly oppose this move. This is not practical," INTUC President G Sanjeeva Reddy told IANS.
 
"What would happen in places where banks don't exist or workers are without bank accounts? The contract workers should be paid their wages in cash," he said.
 
Some opposition parties too questioned the practicality of the move. 
 
Janata Dal-United leader K.C. Tyagi said that it was not possible or even practical to go entirely cashless in a country like India, noting even the US is only around 40 per cent digital.
 
However, the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) welcomed the decision and said that it was demanding it for some time.
 
"This is a good move. It would end the two register system. Some employers would pay less payment to workers and show it more in their registers. This practice would end with transfer of salary in bank accounts," said BMS General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Investor Interest
Don’t Get Fooled by Stocks that Are Riding the Cashless Wave
Moneylife Digital Team
22 December 2016
In the past few days, India has been swept by the ‘cashless digital wave’, following the...
Life
Child Abuse Is Not Somebody Else’s Problem!
Moneylife Digital Team
22 December 2016
Aspate of crimes that have swept the nation, especially our booming metropolitan cities, show that it doesn't matter if a child is well-fed and or comes from a well-to-do, protected family—it can still be susceptible to abuse in places normally considered safe. It gets much worse, for orphans, street children and those in less protected environments. 
 
While physical abuse is what we see the most, other types of abuse, such as emotional abuse and neglect, also leave deep, lasting scars. India has seen many cases of child abuse, sexual harassment, human trafficking, etc. It may surprise many readers to learn that Bengaluru, known as India’s Silocon Valley, accounted for 26.76% of all child rapes reported in 2013. More than 2,000 school-going children have been sexually abused in Bengaluru. According to Bangalore City Police, 34 cases of rape were reported in 2013, 38 in 2014, and 47 in 2015.
 
This is where Swakshatra comes in. Swakshatra aims to ensure safety of children as a prerequisite for enforcement of basic child rights and equal opportunities. This, in turn, will serve as the right platform for empowerment. Clearly, it is going to be a long journey.
 
Swakshatra’s founders are women who were former officers with the Indian army, concerned citizens and experts from the development sector. Major Bhavana Chiranjay retired in 2008 after a nine-year stint with the corps of engineers (Madras Sappers). Captain Smitha Naidu was a regulatory officer with the Indian army. 
 
Dr Sridevi Vadakoot, a PhD in applied biology, has worked with the world’s largest contract research organisation (CRO) for over a decade. Prevention of any form of abuse in children is something close to her heart. This is the core team at Swakshatra.
 
The day-to-day activities at Swakshatra include: conducting awareness workshops for children, educators and parents and organising awareness workshops for women on personal safety and gender-based violence. Swakshatra works at addressing child safety issues holistically in the following ways: 
 
a) establishing brief stay shelters for children at risk; b) rescue and rehabilitation; c) working to prevent exploitation of children (abuse, labour, trafficking and neglect); d) facilitating basic child rights to include right to education and right to quality healthcare; and e) policy advocacy aimed at ensuring effective implementation of child rights. 
 
At the advocacy level, Swakshatra’s aim is to generate awareness among all segments of the society of child sexual abuse and gender-based violence, to bring about a change in the way society perceives and responds to the safety needs of women and children. 
 
Its most important project, at present, is to establish brief stay shelters for children at risk (girls from 6 to 16 years of age) at Bengaluru to house 12 children, in the first phase, and up to 25 girls, in the second phase. The shelters will have facilities for trauma care, counselling, medical care, legal support, rehabilitation and re-integration. These will live up to the true meaning of Swakshatra which, in Sanskrit means innately strong. 
 
You can be a part of Swakshatra’s mission by volunteering with the organisation to conduct workshops on awareness about child abuse, making a donation in cash or kind to support its activities, or by sponsoring a child’s education after rehabilitation at a safe home. Interestingly, Swakshatra’s founders work closely with, and are a part of, Home to Society another Bengaluru-based NGO that seeks to bring about a paradigm shift in women’s empowerment by imparting training in self-defence, self-protection and emergency response skills, etc. 
 
Donations can be made through online bank transfers via RTGS, NEFT or IMPS to Swakshatra. Details are given on http://www.swakshatra.in/contact-us.html
 
Swakshatra
No 61, 3rd cross, 
Raghavendra colony,
5th Main, Chamarajpet,
Bengaluru 560018
Mobile +919686661097

