Cabinet nod for BharatNet Phase 2 for broadband connectivity
IANS
20 July 2017
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday accorded approval for the second phase of BharatNet broadband programme to connect all 250,000 gram panchayats in the country, extending the target deadline to March 2019, official sources said.
 
The approval entails a total estimated expenditure of Rs 42,068 crore for the implementation of BharatNet, which will be funded from the government's Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).
 
Out of this amount, Rs 11,148 crore is for providing connectivity to one lakh gram panchayats in Phase 1, and Rs 18,792 crore is for providing connectivity to the remaining 1.5 lakh gram panchayats in Phase 2, the sources added.
 
The balance amount will cover costs of last mile connectivity architecture, operation and maintenance, and replacement of BSNL's poor quality fibre being used in the project between block to gram panchayat, with new fibre.
 
Under the modified strategy, implementation of the project is open for states, public sector as well as private companies.
 
The government aims to provide minimum 100 Mbps broadband connectivity to all gram panchayats by using an optimal mix of underground fibre, aerial fibre, radio and satellite media.
 
"The modified implementation strategy of BharatNet project will enable effective and faster implementation of various mission mode e-governance projects of central government and state governments," the source said.
 
Economic benefits from the project are expected through additional employment, e-education, e-health, e-agriculture, and reduction in migration of rural population to urban areas.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
TN farmers beat themselves to protest MLAs' salary hike
IANS
20 July 2017
In another novel protest, Tamil Nadu farmers rallying here to demand loan waiver and drought relief package on Thursday beat themselves with flip-flops to protest the almost two-fold salary hikes state legislators have given themselves.
 
About 80 farmers shouted slogans against the state lawmakers, calling the salary move "shameless" and describing their own condition as "worse than beggars". 
 
"Farmers do not have food to eat or money to survive due to prolonged drought in our state. Instead of taking steps to provide them relief, our MLAs chose to increase their own salaries. We have been left speechless by their shameless action. We condemn it in very strong words," farmer leader P. Ayyakannu told IANS.
 
The President of the National-South Indian Rivers Linking Farmers Association said the farmers were agitated by the "shameless" decision of the Tamil Nadu legislators to hike their own salaries. 
 
The legislators on Wednesday approved a hike in their salaries from Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.05 lakh per month, apart from an increase in MLA Development Fund from Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore.
 
Nearly 100 farmers from the agrarian crisis-hit state, who had suspended their 41-day long protest following government assurance in April, turned up again at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday to press for their demands. 
 
They want Rs 40,000-crore drought relief package, complete loan waiver, compensation for agriculture produce, crop insurance to individual farmers, and linking of rivers to address water crisis in Tamil Nadu.
 
Three months ago, these farmers had grabbed nationwide attention by holding protests while donning garlands of human skulls which they claimed were of dead farmers, holding mock funerals, shaving their heads, holding snakes and mice in their mouths, stripping outside the Prime Minister's Office and threatening to drink their own urine.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Investor Interest
Dhanuka Agritech: Looking at New Products, Market Expansion
Moneylife Digital Team
20 July 2017
Dhanuka Agritech, whose fortunes are directly linked to the rains and farming activity, sells...
