BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Banking
Personal Finance
Cabinet approves amendment in Banking Regulation Act
IANS
04 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
New Delhi, In a major decision aimed at tackling the mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday night issued an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act that will empower the RBI to go after defaulters.
 
The Cabinet is believed to have approved a policy on bad debts (NPAs), which is being forwarded to President Pranab Mukherjee for approval. The President is likely to clear the ordinance on Wednesday night itself. 
 
"It is an amendment in the Banking Regulation Act. Since Parliament is not in session, it will be issued as an ordinance, which needs President's approval," official sources told IANS.
 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gave hints on the decision, but declined to go into the details citing protocol constraints about disclosing something even before the President gets it.
 
Jaitley merely said the Cabinet has taken an "important decision" relating to the banking sector. Media attempts to elicit details from him failed.
 
It is believed that the ordinance would give powers to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take strict action against defaulters while being lenient in cases of genuine business failures.
 
The policy is also likely to contain guidelines regarding public auction of assets of the defaulting companies or individuals.
 
The ordinance assumes significance in the context of the government's attempts to get Vijay Mallya extradited to India. His Kingfisher Airlines had defaulted to the tune of about Rs. 9,000 crore in loans to public sector banks. As banks started hounding him for recovery of their loans, Mallya fled to London last year.
 
Informed sources said the details of the amendments may be disclosed once the President gives his approval. 
 
According to a study, the current financial stress in the Indian banking system is estimated at Rs 11.80 lakh crore, of which gross NPAs of Rs 2.44 lakh crore have been sold to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs).
 
The study was jointly carried out by industry body Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, Society of Insolvency Practitioners of India and Edelweiss.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

SRINIVAS SHENOY

3 hours ago

I feel the staff should all be set targets to assist the bank in recovering its overdues. The staff should be made to understand the importance of recovery for the institution which provides their bread and butter. They should also be taught various strategies to assist in these recovery efforts.

REPLY
Public Interest
With Drug Reps Kept At Bay, US Doctors Prescribe More Judiciously
Charles Ornstein (ProPublica)
04 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1

This story was co-published with NPR's Shots blog.

 

When teaching hospitals put pharmaceutical sales representatives on a shorter leash, their doctors tended to order fewer promoted brand-name drugs and used more generic versions instead, a study published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows.

 

The results were significant compared to doctors who did not work at hospitals that limited sales reps from freely walking their halls or providing meals or gifts, according to research by Ian Larkin, an assistant professor of strategy at the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Management, and colleagues.

 

Conflicts of interest in medicine have been ubiquitous for many years, but a string of lawsuits, coupled with a crackdown by academic medical centers and public disclosure of industry payments, have brought renewed focus on how these relationships affect prescribing.

 

For the past 6 1/2 years, ProPublica has tracked payments to doctors, building a tool called Dollars for Docs to let users look up their physicians and sort information in various ways. We've found that some practitioners earn hundreds of thousands of dollars or more each year working with drug and device companies. We've reported how the drugs most aggressively promoted to doctors typically aren't cures or even big medical breakthroughs.

 

And last year we found an association between payments and higher rates of brand-name prescribing, on average.

 

Today's issue of JAMA is devoted to conflicts of interest in medicine and includes a viewpoint on what ProPublica has learned by publishing Dollars for Docs and a related tool called Prescriber Checkup, which compares doctors to their peers based on how they prescribe drugs in Medicare.

 

The teaching hospital study focused on 19 centers in five states that restricted visits by drug reps in one or more ways: limiting access, limiting gifts or punishing those who broke the rules. Larkin's team compared prescriptions by 2,126 doctors at those hospitals with 24,593 peers with similar characteristics who were not subject to the marketing limits. It examined more than 16 million prescriptions in total, using data from CVS Caremark, a large pharmacy benefit manager.

 

The researchers found significant changes in six of the eight drug classes studied and at nine of the 19 hospitals reviewed. The policies were put in place at different times from 2006 to 2011, but changes in prescribing started immediately and lasted for 12 to 36 months afterward.

 

Having a policy governing pharmaceutical marketing, known as "detailing," was associated with a 1.67 percentage point decrease in market share for the average promoted drug. Before the policies, the average promoted drug had a market share of 19.3 percent. Those with tougher policies, including an enforcement component, appeared to have more significant results.

 

"These weren't terribly onerous restrictions, yet at the same time, they changed prescribing in a way that has really significant cost implications," Larkin said.

 

Among the centers that did not have statistically significant changes was Stanford University, one of the earliest adopters of restrictive policies. In 2010, ProPublica reported how Stanford was not enforcing its rules limiting the relationships between doctors and drug companies. It has tightened its oversight since. Stanford doctors prescribed fewer promoted drugs but not enough for the result to be significant.

 

"We were surprised that some of them [teaching hospitals] were not as significant as we expected them to be," said Larkin, without singling out particular hospitals. "You can't just put in a policy. You have to think about it carefully, think about the efforts that really matter and involve the [medical] community."

 

The study had several limitations. First, it did not find that the policies caused the change in prescribing, only that there was an association between the two. Also, the study was observational, meaning that doctors were not randomly assigned to hospitals with and without policies. And the study took policies at their word, not looking at their implementation or follow through.

 

Dr. Howard Bauchner, JAMA's editor in chief, said the study helps to crystalize the need to limit pharmaceutical company marketing in teaching hospitals "as a way of ensuring that there's no influence, no inappropriate influence over prescribing."

 

Bauchner said he isn't bothered that the researchers only found significant results in fewer than half of the teaching hospitals studied. "Nothing is ever 100 percent effective," he said. "To me that's no different than a clinical trial. Not everyone benefits."

 

An editorial that accompanied the research suggests that alternative approaches to educating doctors about drugs — besides relying on drug company promotion — need to be tested. "It has never been more important for physicians to come together to consider these alternatives, generate evidence about their effectiveness, and move the health care system toward solutions that lower costs for patients and minimize" conflicts of interest, wrote Colette DeJong and Dr. R. Adams Dudley of the University of California, San Francisco.

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

User

COMMENTS

Gurudutt Mundkur

3 hours ago

The drug industry in India is more powerful ... or is it that India's lawmakers more amenable to pressure?

REPLY
Public Interest
Put a Price on Frivolous Litigation
Bapoo Malcolm
04 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Maybe, just maybe, the courts are listening to what Moneylife has been saying for years. That the backlog facing the judicial system stems mainly from the frivolous litigations and malicious prosecutions, rather persecutions, that are filed every day. Add to that false affidavits, perjured statements, paid, perennial and professional witnesses, forged documents, apathetic investigation and delaying tactics, and one has a goulash that is boiling over from the pot. Can this be stopped? Bet you can. 
 
You be the judge on this.
 
Ours is a free society. It must be maintained that way. Courts of law and justice must be accessible to all citizens. That, unfortunately, does include the unscrupulous.
 
The Constitution allows it. “Then change the Constitution,” was an unfortunate knee-jerk reaction, by an elder, at a seminar. Thunderous, to say the least, but in other words, “ …throw the baby out with the bath-water.” If every citizen’s voice is to be so heard, chaos would reign. Is that what we want at the end of the day? Or are there saner methods?
 
It is a fundamental right to approach a court of law. That simply cannot be taken away. It is etched in stone. It is our last key to the vast fields of freedom, our birth right, because swaraj is not only from foreign oppressors. It needs be from our own brethren, too, no matter how crooked they may be. The law is there to protect us, all of us, and it must be used responsibly, honestly and judiciously.
 
Misuse can be punished; must be punished. But, for a long time, it was not so. Harking back to Justice Cardozo’s most famous words, “All that a judge needs is honesty and courage,” these days many of our courts are coming into their own. Timidity and temerity, Denning’s fears, are being replaced by activism against trigger-happy litigants as never before. 
 
Now, let us study these decided cases. And take heart.
 
Recently, the Haryana government was involved in a not-so-earth-shattering matter of a labour dispute, something that should have been cut short years back. The Supreme Court, Chief Justice presiding, had this to say. “You (Haryana government) are destroying the judicial system. The question you are raising is already being interpreted by this Court. How many times shall we interpret for you? You are challenging the order of high court after five years and eight months in a case which is time-barred.”
 
Correctly, the Court then went on to castigate the advocate too. “You have been approaching six different judicial forums which did not have jurisdiction to try these cases and now you are before Supreme Court. Why did you not advise your client that this cannot be done?” the Court asked (emphasis ours). A dozen words that are worth more than their weight in gold - ones that should be immortalised on the front page of every law book.
 
The Court slapped fines on the Haryana government, calling it a ‘blatant misuse’ of the judicial process. “It is an appropriate case where state government wants to destroy the judicial system. It is high time that now we impose cost of Rs5 lakh on each of your petitions for filing such petitions.” Strong words. Yet, well-deserved.
 
If such an order can be applied to state governments, why not against others, especially individuals, who use the courts as if they are participating in a T-20 ‘hit-out-or-get-out’ match?
 
Criticism alone cannot work. Courts cost money to maintain. Mere calls for more judges are definitely not the only answer. They have to be appointed after due scrutiny. They must be appraised. They are not so many labourers who can be put on the job at a moment’s notice. If these appointees are not up to the mark, there will be a plethora of appeals, reversals, remands and re-trials. In short, more litigation.
 
Next will arise the need for courtrooms in new court buildings. That is expensive infrastructure. Furniture, fixtures; support staff within the courtroom (a minimum of three). Then there is security, office and maintenance personnel, computers, printers, books and journals for each courtroom, bar rooms for lawyers, canteen services for litigants and advocates, parking lots, judges’ chambers. Then there is need for libraries with years’ worth of judgements and reviews, law journals, commentaries. It is not easy to set up a court where justice will not only be done, but seen to be done. ‘More judges’ is the tip of the iceberg. But it is the one problem that the clamouring public sees and the media repeats.
 
This brings us back to square one. What is the greatest cause of delays? As things pan out, pesky litigation is definitely at the top of the list. We need to weed out trouble-makers; fine them heavily. Also, ask advocates to ascertain the intrinsic value of the matters they take up. It is already done in some types of court cases, where the advocate on record must certify the validity of the matter. More needs to be added. Advocates have already been fined for useless references, especially in cases filed by serial and perpetual litigants. Public interest litigation (PIL) is one such hunting ground.
 
 “Why not raise the court fees to deter such cases?” one may ask. It is a sword that can cut both ways. Honest but poor litigants, with genuine grievances, will be kept out; or free legal services will be overburdened. As of now, a strict and active court is the best solution for cutting through the morass of useless cases before it. And each of us, including we, as advocates, should ask ourselves this question before rushing to the courts. “Do I really have a good case? Or am I knocking on the doors just to raise hell?” If a prospective client comes with the mandate of ‘teach the other side a lesson’, we always demur. We are there to fight cases, not people. Now, fortunately, courts are teaching such litigants a lesson.
 
Then there are personal cases, as opposed to institutional ones. A man marries an underage girl. He then tires of her and moves the court for divorce, citing the marriage void ab initio, meaning ‘not legal from the beginning’. That also would mean: no alimony. He was shown the door.
 
An accident victim, Baljit Singh, says that he had undergone surgery on his fractured right arm which was fixed with screws and plates at a private hospital. He sued the doctor for negligence when the fixing came loose. He lost his case because it was not the doctor, but Baljit, who was careless, post-operation.
 
“It is evident that after the surgery, X-ray was done which showed sufficient fixation of the implant. If the screws or the plates have loosened for some reason after surgery, the doctor who conducted the surgery cannot be blamed,” the national consumer forum declared.
 
They relied on the report that said, “As per the expert committee report, the screws along with the plate had already been fixed (properly).” It accepted the report that “in order to recover, the patient is expected to comply with the advice of the doctor.”
 
In both cases, the lawyers should have been more circumspect.
 
When documents are handed over to us, we have learnt the hard way that we, as lawyers, need to verify their authenticity. Clients can mislead, too. In fact, it is best that a lawyer carefully studies a case that is brought to him and gives measured and judicious advice. Of course, crime matters are a different kettle of fish.
 
SLAPP stands for Strategic Litigation against Public Participation. In simple language it means, “Let’s shut up the other side—by filing a case in court.” Classic Goliath suing a penniless David. Do these suits add to the backlog? Definitely. Big Brother bullying small fry is very common. While every Big Brother has a right to move a court of law, should he, can he, and be allowed to, deep fry the small fish? It does not require a rocket scientist to answer that. Happily, now the courts are doing it for the aam aadmi. Jai ho!

 

User

COMMENTS

Vaibhav Dhoka

7 hours ago

The legal system is truly on boiling pot to a ordinary litigant.He can never expect true and just JUSTICE from the system.If the laws were truly applied there would not have been such a backlog.The member of bar actually misguide litigants with false promises and and many times indulge in unprofessional practice.All lokadalats and other forum has failed to address the cause .

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More