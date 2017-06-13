BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
Buy in Haste, Repent at Leisure
R Balakrishnan
13 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  3
In a bull market, the quality of the company does not matter. Often, the worse the quality,...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Life
Phone DoctorPlus: Make Sure Your Mobile Is in Good Health
YAZDI TANTRA
13 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

If you are curious about how well your phone is working, you would like to try Phone Doctor Plus. This small app quickly and precisely checks 30 Smartphone hardware problems.

With this app, you can monitor and record daily battery charge cycles as well as record and monitor network usage to avoid overuse. Besides you can check the health of the touch-screen, microphone and earphones, gyroscope, display, compass, storage and much more.  If you are buying a new or used Smartphone, by using this app, you can eliminate the risk on purchase. In case of new phones, you can also check all parameters before your phone warranty expires. A good app to have, to diagnose and pinpoint Smartphone problems and monitor battery health. Works for both, Android and iOS, devices.

Android: https://goo.gl/ng1YL2    


iOS: https://goo.gl/G9oe1a
 

User

Economy & Nation
Are Modi’s Schemes Old Wine in New Bottles?
Moneylife Digital Team
12 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  8
In May 2014, Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister of India after sweeping the general elections with a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Since then the PM has launched several public welfare schemes with a great deal of publicity. However, all these schemes are old -- only the names have been changed to make them appear new, shows an analysis done by Ravi Nair.
 
 "In many of the cases, when they changed the name of schemes, they have deleted the old web files too, which is a bit disturbing," he says in his tweet.
 
1. Jan-Dhan Yojana is ‘no-frills account’ or Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA) done with maximum publicity. 
“In many banks, the requirement of minimum balance and charges levied, although accompanied by a number of free facilities, deter a sizeable section of population from opening/maintaining bank accounts,” says the 2005 Annual Policy Statement issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It says, “With a view to achieving greater financial inclusion, all banks need to make available a basic banking ‘no frills’ account either with ‘nil’ or very low minimum balances, as well as charges that would make such accounts accessible to vast sections of population. The nature and number of transactions in such accounts could be restricted, but made known to the customer in advance in a transparent manner. All banks are urged to give wide publicity to the facility of such a ‘no-frills’ account so as to ensure greater financial inclusion.”
 
In 2012, the ‘no-frills account’ was renamed as ‘Basic Savings Bank Deposit Accounts (BSBDA)
 
As per the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) portal, this scheme is National Mission for Financial Inclusion and “accounts opened under PMJDY are being opened with Zero balance”.
 
 
2. Beti Bacho, Beti Padhao is another instance of re-naming of an old programme. This quote is from PIB of GoI - Jan 2014:
On 22 January 2015, PM Modi launched ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme to address declining child sex ratio and related issues of women empowerment.
 
In 2008, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government started celebrating 24th January as National Girl Child Day with more than half a dozen objectives, to ensure the girl child survives and succeeds with dignity and respect in a male-dominated society.
 
3. UPA's Total Sanitation Campaign (TSC) was renamed as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan with a lot of fanfare
 
 
4. Rajiv Awas Yojana was re-christened as Sardar Patel Urban Housing Mission
 
 
 
5. Indira Awaas Yojana became Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana
 
  
6. In June 2015, PM launched AMRUT- Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation. ‘AMRUT’ is the old Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) renamed.
  
 
7. Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana (RGGVY) was renamed Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana
 
  
8. Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme, launched on 2007, has been renamed Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana
 
 
9. Neem coated urea was started 13 years ago. The Modi Government increased the production ceiling, from 35% to 100% -- that's it.
 
  
 
10. National Project on Management of Soil Health and Fertility, started in 2008, became Soil Health Card under Modi
 
  
11. Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) is not new. It is an extension of National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), National Project on Organic Farming (NPOF), National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), National Horticulture Mission (NHM), Horticulture Mission for North East & Himalayan States (HMNEH), Macro Management of Agriculture Scheme (MMA), National Project on Management of Soil Health and Fertility (NPMSHF) and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) @RURALINDIA will explain the nomenclatures.
  
 
12. Modi appropriated Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana (IGMSY) to announce financial benefits to pregnant women
 
 
According to a report in the Indian Express, the Indira Gandhi Matritva Sahyog Yojana (IGMSY) was begun in October 2010 on a pilot basis in 53 districts. The National Food Security Act, 2013, made it incumbent upon the incoming NDA government to ensure universal coverage under the scheme. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court in October 2015, in reply to a petition by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) under Maneka Gandhi said the scheme would be extended to all districts, beginning with 200 districts in 2016-17, the report says.
 
13. The Atal Pension Yojana is rebranding of Swavlamban pension scheme started in 2010
  
 
14. Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana started in 2007 became Modi's Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana
  
 
15. Jan Aushadhi scheme (launched on 2008) was re-named Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana
  
 
16. CCIS launched in 1985 became NAIS in 1999. Modi changed the premium contribution pattern and re-named it as PMFBY
 
  
 
17. National Manufacturing Policy of 2011 became Modi's Make in India
 
  
18. Digital India is the new name Modi has given to National e-Governance Plan of UPA
 
 
19. For Skill India he borrowed the name of UPA's National Skill Development Programme
 
  
20. Mission Indradhanush is the new name of Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) and nothing new in it
 
  
 
21. Do you remember the old National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM)? That became Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana under Modi Govt.
 
 
22. Have u heard of Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG (DBTL)? It is PAHAL (Pratyaksh Hanstantrit Labh) now
 
 
“We can go on like this by checking all the yojanas Mr Modi launched and certainly, we will see nothing new. But, I give him credit for the things he has done - which only he could have done! And the next thing he did immaculately is self-marketing. In this too, no one else could have ever managed it better,” Ravi Nair concluded.

User

COMMENTS

Mahesh S Bhatt

4 hours ago

What do we expect problems are same PM's are changing It happens only in India See Jaylaltitha/Pawar/Lalu /Chidambaram all big fishes enjoying under State Immunity.Unless some Nathuram gets created we need deserve this and stop making noices
Mahesh Bhatt

REPLY

Manish

5 hours ago

What were the names of the schemes which are now known as below:
1. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana
2. LPG GiveItUp
3. Make In India
4. MUDRA Bank Yojana
5. DigiLocker Scheme
6. TwitterSeva
7.Standup India Startup India Yojana
8. Digital India Yojana
9. BHIM App Cashless India

Just a few on top of my head.

Great list compiled btw

REPLY

Simple Indian

6 hours ago

While I understand from the above article that many welfare schemes of erstwhile UPA Govt have been renamed by this NDA Govt, I am happy that Modi has stopped the Govt 'policy' of naming every major Govt scheme after the Nehru-Gandhi clan members, be it Nehru (JNNURM) or Indira or Rajiv Gandhi. In developing countries Govt schemes are often named after its tall leaders, but Congress has always given this privilege only to its Family No. 1, and ignored contributions of many stalwarts like Sardar Patel and Ambedkar. Even the Vajpayee Govt hadn't broken this practice but Modi has finally done it. I appreciate that. Moreover, the execution level of many of the schemes are much better now than they were during the UPA Govt. Hence, one mustn't nitpick about the scheme names.

REPLY

suneel kumar gupta

7 hours ago

I don't mind name of the schemes but find huge difference at the execution level.

REPLY

suneel kumar gupta

7 hours ago

I don't mind name of the schemes but find huge difference at the execution level.

REPLY

Suketu Shah

8 hours ago

The major problems all arising from finance department of NaMo.One needs a economic expert,not a lawyer as FM.

REPLY

SuchindranathAiyerS

16 hours ago

In disregard of the BJP manifesto and his election speeches, Modi is leading UPA 3.0. A cleaner Khangress is the sole residual promise: The RSS "Sumangaya" economic plan reads like a Khangress manifesto!

REPLY

PRAKASH D N

16 hours ago

May be Modi might have rebranded the UPA schemes. Difference is that while UPA launched and forgotten their schemes, Modi ensured that what he launched has been implemented, without giving much scope for pilferage. Modi might be good in self marketing. But if the product is not good, there will not be any takers however good the marketing may be. Mr. Modi has shown that his Govt. will deliver effectively what he promises. May be we have to wait till 2019 to make a full assessment.

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More