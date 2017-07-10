Business Schools: Indifferent management, demoralised teaching staff

There are many Sahasrabuddhes in real life too. Sahasrabuddhe is the name of the principal of the engineering college in the Bollywood movie 3 Idiots. Extremely brash and arrogant and having little control on his tongue, Sahasrabuddhe was a tyrant and was nicknamed "Virus" by the students.

A reputed engineering college in Pune had a principal who was known for his bestial temper and vitriolic outbursts at faculty members and students. He was brought up by impoverished parents in a hamlet in North India and hardly got two square meals a day. This condition toughened him to the point of being hostile. He was cynical, bitter and frowned on every one. Let us call him Mr X.

As a principal, Mr X was a stickler for discipline. He believed in punctuality. He wanted his students to be always dressed formally. The management must have seen something in him that he continued to work as a principal beyond the official retirement age. His leadership was a classic example of abusive leadership. He found fault with everything. But he had a soft corner for his office staff, believing that they were doing a better job than his teachers. The management turned a blind eye to the plight of the teachers and students.

Once a male student’s father passed away and Mr X refused to give him an attendance waiver. Another student lost a crucial job in the US because Mr X refused to give him a certificate that he required as a matter of routine. While Mr X expected everyone to behave professionally, he was anything but professional. Once a woman lecturer’s son was ill and she had to cancel the classes as her son had to be hospitalised. Mr X fired her when she approached him for sanctioning the leave, asking, “Will your son die if you did not stay at home or in the hospital? How can you cancel a scheduled class?”

Needless to add, the lecturer left the college within a week. Such events kept recurring. Mr X had a bunch of sycophants who knew how to manage him. As the mental torture caused by him increased day by day, lecturers started leaving the college one by one. This was a time when the fortunes of the management began to crumble. The promoter had a heart attack and died all of a sudden, leaving his wife and family to run the college. Student numbers dwindled as word had got around of the principal’s penchant for tormenting people selectively.

Today, the engineering college has lost its brand value. It is a pale shadow of its glorious past.

It is unfortunate that promoters of educational institutions seldom bother to look at the mental torture such professionals give to teachers. But that is only expected from them. They are not educationists (as they often proclaim themselves to be) but hard core businessmen. The regulatory authorities like National Accreditation Board (NAB) or the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) seldom look into the organisational culture or ecosystem when they give ranks to organisations. No faculty member will dare to speak the truth. But there can be a way out of this. The feedback of teachers in an educational institution deserves some weightage.

I have spent so many years in academia and it took me long to realise that the behaviour of a few members of the teaching fraternity leads to an aggressive response from the management of educational institutions and the result is that everyone, including conscientious and dedicated teachers, are victimised. This is the reason many youngsters are unwilling to join the teaching profession. Besides the monotony associated with the job, students who get distracted easily but are hyper sensitive to disciplinary measures add to the burden.

I chucked a full time teaching career long ago when I realised that it was affecting my health and today I do not regret it.