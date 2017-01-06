BUY
Bulls will have a tough time – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
06 January 2017
We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might continue to rise. After a strong rally last week, the markets continued to rise haltingly. Nifty ended the week with gains of 0.71%. It witnessed continuous buying during the week at daily lows before selling pressure forced  Nifty to close at 8243.80 down 0.36% on Friday. 
 
The trends of the major indices in the course of the week are given in the table below:
 
 
On Monday, profit booking, coupled with a depreciating rupee and weak domestic macro-data pulled the Indian equities markets lower. The key indices closed marginally in the red, as selling pressure was witnessed in banking, finance and IT stocks. Nifty ended lower in the first trading session of 2017, snapping a four-session winning streak as banks fell on worries that their profitability would be hit after reducing lending rates. State Bank of India had cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 90 basis points across maturities.  The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 49.6 in December from November's 52.3. A level of 50 separates expansion from contraction. 
 
On Tuesday the key indices opened with losses and closed marginally in the green, as buying was witnessed in consumer durables, oil and gas, and banking stocks. The iron ore prices w.e.f. January 3 were announced to be fixed at Rs 2225/WMT for Lump ore; while at Rs 1985/WMT for Fines. The prices exclude Royalty, DMF, NMET, cess and Forest Permit fee. NMDC, a state controlled mining company was up 1.5% after the company increased its Lump ore prices. 
 
Meanwhile, Indian bonds rallied, with yields falling to the lowest levels in nearly a month, after the government reduced the amount of bond sales in January and February after a recent surge in inflows into a government-run deposits scheme. Data showed Chinese manufacturing sector had expanded faster than expected in December on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 1% gains. Oil and gas producers rose tracking gains in prices of crude oil, as the decision by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC members to cut crude output came into effect from Jan 1.
 
Indian markets were pulled marginally lower on Wednesday on the back of weak domestic cues. Disappointing domestic services data for December and a lack of consensus at the GST council meet subdued investors' sentiments. The key indices provisionally closed marginally in the red, as banking, finance and energy stocks witnessed selling pressure. 
 
Jubilant Life Sciences zoomed 12% after the company signed a long-term contract in Radiopharma business with Montreal Canada for distribution of products used for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for thyroid, myocardial perfusion, lung, kidney and bone scans. Ramco Systems shot up 9% on the BSE. Panasonic Group of companies in Malaysia has signed a multi-million-dollar strategic deal with Ramco Systems Sdn. Bhd. Malaysia part of India-headquartered HR software major Ramco Systems to digitize and transform HR and Payroll operations for nearly 20,000 employees nationwide on a unified platform. Japan's Nikkei rose 2.5% to 19.594.16, making the biggest gains in about two months and closing at its highest level since early December 2015.
 
Indian equities markets surged on Thursday as positive global cues, appreciation in the rupee and firm crude oil prices lifted investors' sentiments. The key indices closed with gains of around 1% each, as buying was witnessed in automobile, metal and banking stocks. Broader market also rose with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap gaining 1.32% and 0.98% respectively. Shares of refinery companies continued their upward move with the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index hitting nine year high on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday. The index closed 1.78% higher.
The oil & gas index hit an intra-day high of 12,601, its highest level since January 18, 2008. BSE metal index rose around 3% in today’s trade out performing all the other sectoral indices. Tata Motors ended over 3% to Rs501.80 on the BSE after Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported strong sales. Chambal Fertilisers sizzled upon reports of Ministry of fertilisers seeking for Rs80, 000 crore as subsidy. 
Asian stocks climbed for an eighth consecutive day on Thursday, buoyed by further gains on Wall Street and an overnight bounce in oil prices that bolstered energy and resource shares. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose more than 1%, extending a rally that has seen it gain 2% in the opening days of 2017.
 
Marked by day-long swings, the stock market came off its nearly two-month high by falling over 119 points to close at 26,759, on Friday. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell to hold on to 8,300 level, down 30 points at 8243.80 stumped by IT worries following proposed visa curbs in the US on Friday. Idea Cellular shares slipped 2.4%. Bank of America Merrill Lynch has downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral as it expects sustained weakness in company's revenues led by slowing revenue growth and negative operational leverage.
 
Wockhardt surged 5.5% as German regulator issued European Union good manufacturing practices certificate to company's Ankleshwar API unit in Gujarat. Sectorally, the IT index suffered the most by falling 2.54% as two US lawmakers reintroduced a Bill to curb the use of H-1B visas, including requiring employers to pay more for workers under the system. 
 
The Nifty ended down 0.36% at 8,243.8, after hitting its highest since November 11 earlier in the day. Asian markets ended on a mixed note where Nikkei225 was down 0.3%, Hang Seng was up 0.2% while Shanghai Composite tumbled 0.35% weighed by pressure from auto stocks after Trump warned Toyota on its plan to open a manufacturing unit in Mexico. European stocks were slightly lower ahead of non-farm figures.
 

 

Economy & Nation
Consumer interest first on ruling in Jio free offer: TDSAT
IANS
06 January 2017
A telecom tribunal on Friday said subscribers' interest is paramount, while hearing a case where Bharti Airtel has challenged the sectoral watchdog's permission to Reliance Jio for continuing its free services offer.
 
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) said it fully understands the predicament of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), against which Bharti Airtel has lodged the case.
 
It, nonetheless, said while the ruling has to "balance the interest of operators", the "primary interest is of the consumer."
 
The quasi-judicial body has asked the TRAI to take a decision on Reliance Jio's 4G free offer within "reasonable time".
 
This, after Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the watchdog, submitted that a large number of similar applications are before TRAI, warranting similar action, and that 10 days's time to take a call on the matter and spell out the final decision is not sufficient.
 
The tribunal also said the prayers before it made it clear that it is for the watchdog to take a call on regulation and how far they have been complied with. 
 
The matter will be put up for hearing again on February 1.
 
While the case is of Bharti versus the watchdog, Reliance Jio counsel submitted that they are a necessary and a proper party in the matter and needed to be impleaded, as any decision is likely to affect them.
 
The tribunal issued a notice on the impleadment application and allowed Bharti to file a counter to it within two weeks, and a rejoinder if any within within a week.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
Apple app developers, many from India, earned $20 bn in 2016
IANS
06 January 2017
Apple on Friday announced that its app developers earned over $20 billion in 2016 -- up over 40 per cent from 2015 and several of those talented minds are from India -- stating that New Year's Day was the highest single day ever for the App Store with nearly $240 million in purchases.
 
Since the App Store launched in 2008, developers have earned over $60 billion, creating amazing app experiences for App Store customers across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac, Cupertino-headquartered tech giant announced on Friday. 
 
"We want to thank our entire developer community for the many innovative apps they have created, which together with our products, help to truly enrich people's lives," said Philip Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing, Apple, in a statement. 
 
According to an Apple India spokesperson, app developers from India are now creating amazing apps for its platform. "There are several app developers from India who are now part of the growing innovative community globally," the spokesperson told IANS.
 
Apple last year revealed plans for an iOS app design and development facility in Bengaluru.
 
Across India, Apple supports over 640,000 iOS app developer jobs and other positions related to the iOS ecosystem.
 
Apple is also reportedly setting up its first manufacturing smartphone plant in Bengaluru this year.
 
According to the company, purchases from the App Store topped $3 billion in December globally. 
 
In the same month, Nintendo's Super Mario Run made history with more than 40 million downloads in just four days after its release, and was the most downloaded app globally on Christmas and New Year's Day. Super Mario Run is also among last year's top 10 most downloaded apps worldwide, with Pokemon Go taking the top spot. 
 
Available in 155 countries, the App Store offers 2.2 million apps in total, up over 20 per cent from last year.
 
The App Store's top-grossing markets include the US, China, Japan and Britain, with China experiencing record year-over-year growth at an incredible 90 per cent. 
 
iPhone and iPad customers grew the App Store's subscription billings significantly in 2016 to $2.7 billion, up 74 per cent from 2015, the company said. 
 
With the introduction of iMessage apps and SiriKit in iOS 10, developers created exciting new types of app experiences. 
 
iPhone and iPad customers now have access to over 21,000 iMessage apps to send stickers and easily collaborate with friends, and for the first time ever, users can ask Siri to book rides, make payments, return a call and more.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
 

 

