Bulls struggle to break out - Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
09 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
We had mentioned in Friday’s weekly closing report that bulls may have a tough time. Profit booking, coupled with rupee depreciation subdued the Indian equities markets on Monday. However, recovery in banking, IT (information technology) and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) sectors somewhat arrested the downward spiral. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched down by 7.75 points to 8,236.05 points. The Sensex touched a high of 26,860.88 points and a low of 26,701.18 points in the intra-day trade.
 
The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls - with 1,599 advances and 1,215 declines. Broader markets, specifically Midcap and Smallcap yet again beat the benchmark indices by closing 0.24% and 0.43% higher. Pharma tumbled 1.5% whereas Metal and Auto turned negative with 0.1% of marginal losses. All eyes are on third quarter earnings season and macro data especially after the currency demonetisation.
 
BEML was the most active stock on bourses after the government decided to divest 26% stake in the company to strategic investors. The stocks surged 20% to Rs1,189 in intra-day to end 16.2% higher. 
 
Granules India has dipped nearly 11% in early morning trade to end 10% lower after the pharmaceutical company said it has received 11 observations from Infarmed (InstitutoNacional da Farmacia E Do Medicamento), the Portuguese drug regulator, for its facility located at Gagillapur, Telangana.               
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Asian markets rose on Monday tracking strong closure from main three indices of Wall Street. The Markets remained buoyed post US jobs data and ahead of policy measures under the reign of newly elected President Trump. China was moderately higher by 0.5% led by rise in defence stocks while Hang Seng rose 0.25%. European markets opened lower where investors remained cautious ahead of fresh data from euro zone and volatile energy stocks.
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

Economy & Nation
Ratan Tata says he had differences with Mistry since 2013: report
Moneylife Digital Team
09 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Ratan Tata, the Chairman of Tata Trusts and Interim Chairman of Tata Sons Ltd, had said that differences between him and Cyrus P Mistry, the ousted Chairman of the group's holding company were simmering since 2013.
 
Citing an affidavit filed by Mr Tata before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), a report from the Economic Times, says, "The affidavit strongly rebuts charges levelled by Mistry, and says the latter did a poor job of turning around companies such as Tata Steel and Tata Motors, resulting in a fall in dividends to the Tata Trusts."
 
The NCLT is hearing a petition filed by Mr Mistry alleging mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders of Tata Sons and seeking the ouster of the current management of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. 
 
Responding to the accusation that he has a minor stake in Tata Sons and, therefore, it is the real stakeholders including Mistry’s investment firms, which are suffering because of the losses incurred by Tata Steel Europe, Mr Tata called the insinuation distressing. "It is the trusts which hold a majority stake far exceeding that of Mr Mistry’s firms. Such inconsiderate allegations effectively degrade my lifelong contribution to the success story of the Tata Group, which began with Tata Motors and Tata Steel more than five decades back,” the report says.
 
According to ET, on 24 September 2013, Mr Tata sent a handwritten letter to Mr Mistry that reveals the differences of opinions. "(Mr) Tata, in a handwritten letter dated 24 September 2013, seemed alarmed at what he thought were clear conflicts that Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons should avoid. This included disassociating himself (Mistry) from family businesses to ensure that there was no conflict of interest brought about by the personal holdings in Tata group companies," the report says.
 
The letter goes on to prod (Mr) Mistry to set up a ‘Blind Trust’ that will disassociate the latter from his Tata shareholding, and also not to have any transaction of business between Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Tata Group as long as Mr Mistry was its chairman, ET says citing the 2013 letter from Mr Tata. 
 
As per the report, (Mr) Mistry responded to Mr Tata's letter through an email. It says, "(Mr) Mistry responded to (Mr) Tata’s letter in an email, agreeing with him (Mr Tata) that issues of conflict continue to be of great concern to him (Mr Mistry), but said (Mr) Tata’s letter and conversations had “insinuated” that his actions or not taking them has compromised the ethical values of the founder. He (Mr Mistry) reiterated that he would ensure that principles are not compromised and can stand the strictest global levels of public scrutiny." 
 
"(Mr) Mistry explained in his reply that time was taken only because the issue ethically, emotionally and financially impacted him, and because of his busy travel schedule in the face of multiple challenges faced by the group at a critical juncture," the report from ET says.
 

Public Interest
Hidden fees cost consumers billions, report finds
Moneylife Digital Team
09 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
American consumers are spending billions of dollars each year on hidden fees that are added on after the purchase decision has been made, says ConsumerAffairs.com quoting a new report.
 
In the report, Truman Lewis from ConsumerAffairs.com, says, telecommunications providers the worst, often adding 25% to the stated price. 
 
The National Economic Council's report documents how hidden fees on a wide range of goods and services cost consumers, and the just-released FTC Bureau of Economics research paper cites consumer harm due to hotels disclosing mandatory resort fees separately from the posted room rates. 
 
The studies follow a Consumer Federation of America report presented recently to the Senate Judiciary Committee documenting the abuse of market power by four companies (AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, and Charter) that dominate communications services.
 
CFA estimated that this “tight oligopoly on steroids” facilitates the overcharging of consumers by about 25% (almost $60 billion) per year for needed services.
 
25% added to the total
 
“My household bills look very much like those of a typical consumer which we modelled in the paper – two cell phones, cable, broadband and landline telephone,” said Dr Mark Cooper, CFA’s Director of Research and author of the CFA’s report. “Hidden fees – excluding the price of the service, taxes and governmental fees, added about 25% to my total bill.”
 
While companies in nearly every sector are guilty of the hidden-fee gambit...Continue Reading…
 
 

