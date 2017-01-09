Bulls struggle to break out - Monday closing report

We had mentioned in Friday’s weekly closing report that bulls may have a tough time. Profit booking, coupled with rupee depreciation subdued the Indian equities markets on Monday. However, recovery in banking, IT (information technology) and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) sectors somewhat arrested the downward spiral. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched down by 7.75 points to 8,236.05 points. The Sensex touched a high of 26,860.88 points and a low of 26,701.18 points in the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls - with 1,599 advances and 1,215 declines. Broader markets, specifically Midcap and Smallcap yet again beat the benchmark indices by closing 0.24% and 0.43% higher. Pharma tumbled 1.5% whereas Metal and Auto turned negative with 0.1% of marginal losses. All eyes are on third quarter earnings season and macro data especially after the currency demonetisation.

BEML was the most active stock on bourses after the government decided to divest 26% stake in the company to strategic investors. The stocks surged 20% to Rs1,189 in intra-day to end 16.2% higher.

Granules India has dipped nearly 11% in early morning trade to end 10% lower after the pharmaceutical company said it has received 11 observations from Infarmed (InstitutoNacional da Farmacia E Do Medicamento), the Portuguese drug regulator, for its facility located at Gagillapur, Telangana.

Asian markets rose on Monday tracking strong closure from main three indices of Wall Street. The Markets remained buoyed post US jobs data and ahead of policy measures under the reign of newly elected President Trump. China was moderately higher by 0.5% led by rise in defence stocks while Hang Seng rose 0.25%. European markets opened lower where investors remained cautious ahead of fresh data from euro zone and volatile energy stocks.

