BSE's Q1 consolidated net profit zooms to Rs524 crore
IANS
03 August 2017
Stock market major BSE on Thursday reported an exponential rise of 1,098 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2017-18 due to addition of exceptional items.
 
According to the company, the Q1 consolidated net profit increased to Rs 523.70 crore from Rs 43.70 crore reported for the Q1FY17.
 
"The parent company has partially divested its stake in a subsidiary company on June 29, 2017. The divestment has resulted in a loss of control and therefore the profit on sale of the investment in the subsidiary amounting to Rs 45,118 lakh has been credited to the consolidated financial results during quarter ended June 30, 2017," the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
"Further, the parent company had partially divested its stake in the above subsidiary in October 2016 which did not result in a loss of control and hence the profit on divestment amounting to Rs 1,057 lakh was credited to retained earnings under the head 'Other Equity' during the year ended March 31, 2017. The said profit of Rs 1,057 lakh has now been credited to the consolidated financial results during quarter ended June 30, 2017."
 
BSE's consolidated total income during the quarter under review increased by 11 per cent to Rs 158.38 crore from Rs 142.73 crore in Q1FY17.
 
Besides, its revenue from operations was up 26 per cent at Rs 102.64 crore from Rs 81.21 crore in Q1FY17.
 
The firm's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased by 16 per cent to Rs 71.61 crore from Rs 61.76 crore.
 
"BSE aims to grow both organically and inorganically... Our international exchange continues to get attraction from investors and we are focused on achieving the target of enabling Indian firms to compete on equal footing with offshore firms," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of BSE.
 
"As a strategy, BSE strives to obtain leadership position in newer opportunities while consolidating and improving its market share in areas where it is at a competitive disadvantage."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
To Venezuela, This Week’s US Sanctions Are a Joke
Hannah Dreier (ProPublica)
03 August 2017

This week, the Trump administration took the rare step of declaring Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator," freezing his assets and banning Americans from doing business with him.

 

It looked like a big deal. Phones pinged with alerts, and cable news channels carried the announcement live. Maduro was now the fourth member of an exclusive club of sanctioned dictators, joining Syria's Bashar al-Assad, North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe.

 

"Maduro is not just a bad leader; he is now a dictator," President Donald Trump said in a statement.

 

I watched this movie again and again in the three years I spent covering Venezuela for the Associated Press. It's always the same script and the same ending: Maduro blasts the U.S. for its attempted meddling, then goes back to the business of presiding over his country's economic collapse.

 

This time around, the U.S. tried to punish Maduro by freezing his American assets; he has none. It forbid Americans from doing business with him as an individual — something he hasn't seemed interested in doing — but still allowed them to contract with Venezuela as a country.

 

"Maduro's going to have a good laugh with this," said David Smilde, a Tulane University expert on Venezuela. "It's not going to amount to a lot."

 

Venezuela is crossing clear lines. Maduro, the hand-picked successor to late President Hugo Chavez, has grown deeply unpopular since taking power in 2013. People are hungry. Hospitals are in ruins. Four months of daily protests have left more than 120 dead and brought on international condemnation. And over the weekend, Maduro dealt a potentially fatal blow to the country's once-stable democracy:

 

He held an election creating a new, all-powerful congress stacked with his supporters. His wife was elected; so was his son. Streets were mostly empty the day of the election, but Maduro said 40 percent of the country voted. International elections observers were banned.

 

U.S. sanctions already in place didn't stop any of this from happening. They've only helped Maduro argue that his country is in shambles not because of his own mismanagement, but because Americans are out to get him, sabotaging the economy at every turn.

 

Take what happened in 2015, when the Obama administration declared that Venezuela was "a threat to national security" and sanctioned seven top officials for human rights violations. Maduro, whose approval ratings had been dismal, got one of the biggest bumps of his presidency. The sanctions let him point to an example of imperialist bullying. People rallied around him against this outsider intrusion. Maduro rewarded all seven officials with promotions and covered the capital in anti-sanction billboards that still adorn parts of Caracas, looming over food lines and formations of riot police

 

The Obama administration saw how Maduro used the sanctions to his advantage and didn't issue any more. The country's economy continued to fall apart — three-quarters of Venezuelans were losing weight and 80 percent of medicines were in short supply.

 

With the arrival of the Trump administration this year, sanctions resumed.

 

Each time, they gave Maduro an opportunity to blame someone other than himself for the country's descent.

 

When the U.S. sanctioned Venezuela's vice president for alleged involvement in the drug trade, Maduro responded by giving his second-in-command even more power.

 

When the U.S. sanctioned members of Venezuela's Supreme Court for abolishing its Congress, Maduro praised them in a public ceremony.

 

When the U.S. sanctioned more senior Venezuelan officials for corruption, Maduro gave them all special swords on live television.

 

So it makes sense that when U.S. Congress members and think tanks reacted to Monday's sanctions by issuing stern statements, Venezuelans were mostly cracking jokes.

 

The U.S. hasn't hit Maduro where it truly would hurt — the oil trade.

 

Almost all of Venezuela's export revenue comes from oil, and the U.S. is its most important customer. An oil embargo would be as dramatic as Monday's sanctions were anticlimactic. The Maduro administration might implode, and the country's hunger crisis could escalate to famine.

 

The U.S. doesn't necessarily want to drop that kind of a bomb. It doesn't want to create a refugee crisis in a country three hours from Miami; already, Venezuela exports more asylum cases than any other nation. Not to mention, an embargo would hike gas prices for American drivers.

 

So for now, Maduro is thumbing his nose.

 

"Sanction anyone you want!" he shouted during an address on state television Monday. "The Venezuelan people have decided to be free, and I've decided to be the president of a free people."

 

The camera panned to an audience of top officials, many sanctioned themselves, all applauding. A minister fiddled with an expensive-looking watch, then went back to clapping.

 

One thing about those other three men in the sanctioned-leader club: They're all still in power, and living large. Last year Zimbabwe's President Mugabe celebrated his 92nd birthday with a million-dollar party, and jetted around the world to places like Cancun and New York while his people starved.

 

Toward the end of his speech Monday, Maduro issued some sanctions of his own, on private television stations that had not given his Sunday election positive coverage, and said his opponents would get what was coming to them. Early Tuesday, the secret police arrested two high-profile opposition leaders and took them to military prison. Another line crossed.

 

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for their newsletter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Public Interest
In Australia, information under RTI denied on Gautam Adani’s mining project
Vinita Deshmukh
03 August 2017
Just like any other country that has implemented the Right to Information law, Australia too has not hesitated to keep secret, information of vital public interest. Information sought under Australia’s RTI, pertaining to the copy of the ‘agreement’ between Gautam Adani’s company regarding the $16 billion investment and Australia’s Queensland Treasury, has been denied. In the meanwhile, massive, organised protests by hundreds of social forums continue across Australia, as a sequel to the government giving the nod recently for this controversial mining project, purported to be one of the biggest in the world.
 
Gautam Adani’s Carmichael Mining Project in Queensland, to be developed over one lakh acres, includes construction of a 310 kms rail line and would adversely affect thousands of acres of flora, fauna and, most importantly, the Great Barrier Reef. 
 
The highlight of the controversy is the protest with hashtag #stopAdani challenge over the one billion dollar money that has been allegedly given by the Australian government as loan for building Adani’s coal-carting rail network from ecologically sensitive Galillee Basin to the Great Barrier Reef. Earlier, the Australian government had publicly stated that the Adani project would have to stand on its own feet.
 
The Australian Conservation Foundation, which is spearheading the anti-Adani campaign, states in its website, “…but our public money is not a slush fund for a dodgy company's climate-wrecking project with a dead end future.”
 
 
Recently, renowned Energy consultant, Adam Walters, who was part of the Australia Research Institute team studying the employment and economic impact of coalmines in that country, invoked RTI for procuring a copy of the agreement between Adani’s company and the Queensland Treasury, besides other information pertaining to this project. A news report on 1 August 2017 in The Guardian, which has been closely following this issue, has stated that “almost all the information was either refused or redacted”.
 
Some of the documents which Walters procured showed that government officers of the Queensland Treasury and Queensland Natural Sources department were making desperate efforts to explain the economic benefits of the project and some wanted to just keep away due to the controversy getting political. (Read full report of The Guardian here:)
 
A report from Australian Conservation Foundation says, “As the world works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it will need to burn less coal. As a result, the world will need less coal mines. In the lead up to the Paris climate talks in December 2015, President Anote Tong of Kiribati and other Pacific leaders called for a global moratorium on new coal mines and the expansion of existing coal mines. Coal industry lobbyists and some political leaders in Australia claim that a coal moratorium ‘would spell economic and social catastrophe for Queensland and the national economy’. However, economic modelling conducted for this report shows that the economic impacts of a moratorium — on Queensland, New South Wales (NSW) and Australia more broadly — would be small. The coal industry employs less than 0.4% of the Australian workforce and its royalties contribute just 2% of revenue to the NSW and Queensland budgets. A moratorium on building new coal mines and expanding existing ones would allow for a gradual phase out of the industry, which would in turn minimise the social and economic adjustment associated with worldwide commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Australian governments have already given approval for coal mines to produce for decades into the future.”
 
As per the report, employment generation in coalmines is negligible. “As the coal industry is capital intensive, and a small employer, the impact of a moratorium on building new coal mines on employment in Australia is even smaller than the impact on GDP. While the impact on employment is so small as to be imperceptible in the main chart, the difference in employment peaks at 0.04% in 2030, before the gap closes again as more labour intensive industries expand,” it added.
 
“Too often, economic modelling is used to present the coal industry as a large and important part of our economy and state budgets. Public debate is then skewed by lobbyists and leaders using modelling results with minimal discussion of how they were derived and the context they should be seen in.”
 
“Official statistics show that the coal industry employs few Australians, accounts for a small portion of government revenues and works mainly in the interests of its overseas owners. Our modelling exercise shows that for the Australian economy and community, the impacts of a phase-out of the coal industry would be minimal. Australia can and should impose a moratorium on new coal mines and mine expansions, as part of climate and wider environmental policy, and should expect minimal economic disruption from doing so,” the Report from Australian Conservation Foundation added.
 
 
According to the records of the proceedings of 24 May 2017, during the first session of the 55th Parliament, Adani’s project was the main issue discussed.
How come mum’s the word in India in the Parliament as well as in the media when Australia is agog with this controversy that claims to give thousands of jobs – totally exaggerated say Australian NGOs and media.
 
(Vinita Deshmukh is consulting editor of Moneylife, an RTI activist and convener of the Pune Metro Jagruti Abhiyaan. She is the recipient of prestigious awards like the Statesman Award for Rural Reporting, which she won twice in 1998 and 2005, and the Chameli Devi Jain award for outstanding media person for her investigation series on Dow Chemicals. She co-authored the book, “To The Last Bullet - The Inspiring Story of A Braveheart - Ashok Kamte”, with Vinita Kamte, and is the author of “The Mighty Fall”.)

