BSE picks IBM to set up Next-Gen cyber security centre
IANS
11 May 2017
Aiming to ward off New-Age online threats, strengthen cyber defence and safeguard stakeholders' assets, BSE has chosen software major IBM to help set up a next-generation cyber security operation centre (SOC).
 
Under the five-year managed security services agreement, the centre will enable round-the-clock event monitoring, event handling, security analysis, incident management and response along with synchronised management of devices, networks and applications.
 
"We are delighted to partner with BSE to help them leverage the best-in-class security solutions, delivering an integrated system of analytics, cognitive and real-time defences," said Sandeep Sinha Roy, Business Unit Executive, IBM Security Services, India, in a statement. 
 
IBM will work with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to integrate security solutions that will add new capabilities to the SOC infrastructure as well as develop a new, highly collaborative IBM and BSE framework for the multi-tenant, next generation SOC.
 
It will ensure proactive monitoring of threats 24x7, detection and analysis of any suspicious change in activity, protection against emerging threats and response, while ensuring resiliency of the system. 
 
"The end-to-end security solutions, services and global expertise from IBM will help BSE consolidate and fortify best practices under one umbrella. With the SOC, BSE hopes to pre-empt security risks and respond to them, thereby, staying ahead of security threats," added Shivkumar Pandey, Chief Information Security Officer, BSE.
 
Given that the financial services sector continues to be targeted by cybercriminals, BSE wanted to build a security centre to protect valuable digital assets belonging to the company, customers and stakeholders, while complying with SEBI & National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cyber security framework.
 
"There was a very competitive and stringent technology evaluation process, from which we found that IBM had the most compelling value proposition and security road map for BSE," he added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Outrage in Kerala as SBI levies charges on ATM withdrawals
IANS
11 May 2017
A public outcry erupted in Kerala after the State Bank of India (SBI) announced that charges would be levied on all cash withdrawals from its ATMs from June onward.
 
The bank's new order states that every time a SBI customer withdraws cash from an ATM a charge of Rs 25 would be levied and charges would also be levied for exchange of old and sullied notes above Rs 5,000.
 
"This is outrageous and the central government is cheating the people. Ever since the demonetisation began, the Centre has been bullying people. This is going to be taken up in and out of parliament very strongly," said CPI-M Lok Sabha member M.B. Rajesh.
 
Popular film personality Shobi Thilakan called it an "anti-people policy of the Centre".
 
"The SBI has turned out to be worse than the local money lenders and is out to fleece the common man. There has to be a public outcry against this new policy," said Thilakan.
 
Customers spotted in front of an SBI ATM here also expressed anger.
 
"The Centre has cheated people and it has to be seen from the perspective that they did this very tactfully because Kerala's own bank (State Bank of Travancore) has been merged with the SBI. The people who banked with SBT have now become SBI customers and now they are at the receiving end," said a retired teacher, after withdrawing money from the ATM.
 
Another angry SBI customer from Kottayam said barring the lone Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator in the 141 member Kerala assembly, all others strongly opposed the merger and passed a resolution to this effect.
 
"This was bound to happen and these are measures to pick the pockets poor people. We wish to know what the state BJP leaders have to say on this. There should be mass protest in Kerala against the SBI," said the angry SBI account holder.
 
Of the 880 SBT branches in Kerala, more than 400 were closed and at present there are over 800 SBI branches in the state.
 
User

Debojyoty Sadhukhan

4 hours ago

http://www.businesstoday.in/sectors/banks/dont-worry-sbi-will-not-charge-rs-25-per-for-every-atm-withdrawal/story/251880.html

Debojyoty Sadhukhan

4 hours ago

The news of SBI charging Rs 25 for each ATM withdrawal is not correct it seems.

https://thelogicalindian.com/news/sbi-service-charge/

Economy & Nation
'70% Indian automotive sales to be digitally influenced by 2020'
IANS
11 May 2017
Almost 70 per cent of Indian automobile sales, valued at $40 billion, will be digitally influenced by 2020 compared with $18 billion today, a joint report by management consulting firm Bain & Company and Facebook said on Thursday.
 
The report, titled 'Changing Gears 2020: How Digital is Transforming the Face of the Automotive Industry', found that digital engineering, 3D printing, smart sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT) are poised to disrupt auto R&D, manufacturing, sales, marketing and after-sales services. 
 
"As digital technologies cause disruption across the value chain from manufacturing to after-sales service, rules of the game are changing and new opportunities and threats are emerging for auto makers," said Karan Singh, Managing Director at Bain & Company India, in a statement.
 
Social media will influence about 40 per cent of sales valued at $23 billion by 2020, up from 20 per cent of sales today. 
 
Nearly 80 per cent of online research is on mobile phones and this is expected to rise further with the increasing penetration of smartphones and mobile data connections. 
 
"Digital has struck the automotive world with lightning speed and this transition to digital is only going to accelerate, today's ideas go from drawing board to production in months rather than decades," added Umang Bedi, Managing Director, Facebook India.
 
Most Indian automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are behind the curve in digital investments, spending 10 to 11 per cent of their total marketing expenditure on digital mediums in 2016, the findings showed. 
 
Though dealers have started to shift towards better digital engagement with their customers, more than 85 per cent of the dealers said they still use bulk SMS and database calling as their customer-targeting process.
 
By 2020, up to 40 per cent of consumers are expected to book repair and maintenance services online and about 30 percent will go online to purchase vehicle accessories, up from 14 per cent and eight per cent respectively today. 
 
