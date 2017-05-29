British Airways partially restores London airports service

“Let us never know what old age is. Let us know the happiness time brings, not count the years.” — Ausonius
“Man’s effort to attain immortality is an age-old dream. Of course, that is impossible as it goes against the very grain of nature. However, efforts to keep humans healthy as long as they live are both, legitimate and altruistic, notwithstanding the huge sickness-scare industry that has grown in recent years. There have been studies galore to find out what makes people chug along without major hurdles into old age.
One such milestone study has been the Harvard Sophomore class of 1938, whose participants are in their 90s now. It is known as the famous Grant Study. Since 1938, researchers have tracked their development, documenting details every two years about their physical and emotional health, their employment, their families and their friendships.
The big take away from the decades of research and millions of dollars spent on the Grant Study is: all that people really need is love. It is not money or status that determined a good life. “Those who were happiest and healthier reported strong interpersonal relationships, while those who were isolated had declines in mental and physical health as they aged,” said the study.
Robert Waldinger, the director of the programme, shared that key finding in the widely popular programme, Ted Talks. Money may be drying up for the study as the grants come from mainly government sources. The findings have dampened the prospects of the industry backing this study, as the industry will not be able to patent and sell the findings of the study that to be healthy one must be happy.
What have we learnt from the Grant Study participants? The only thing that really matters in life is your relationships with other people. Waldinger feels that there is still knowledge to be gained by expanding the research to the second, and he hopes the third and fourth, generations of the original group. It also could help understand the onset of mental illness which is being taken more seriously as a disorder that is as disruptive to lives as many physical illnesses. Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) named depression as the globe’s leading health risk. Figuring out the factors that contribute to psychological disorders could lead to identifying ways to mitigate them.
The negative aspect of this study is that it deals with a select set of people in the upper income group and is restricted to white population in the US. Would its findings be applicable to all men and women is a question yet to be answered. However, no sample is perfect; but the data collected so far are valuable.
Of the 268 students among the1,938 Sophomores in Harvard, only 19 are still alive and are in their 90s. But the study got expanded. In the 1970s; 456 Boston inner city residents were enlisted as part of the Glueck Study. Some 40 of them are still alive. More than a decade ago, researchers began including wives in the Grant and Glueck studies.
“Over the years, researchers have studied the participants’ health trajectories and their broader lives, including their triumphs and failures in careers and marriage, and the finding have produced startling lessons, and not only for the researchers,” says the study. Loneliness kills. It’s as powerful as smoking or alcoholism. Good relationships are the key to good health.
The two most important things that have come out of the Grant and Glueck studies, which are worth recording for our progeny, are that happiness is the sole asset factor for a healthy long life. Interpersonal relations, response to life stresses, capacity to make others happy, touching other lives, and understanding the other person in every problem situation, have come up as important guiding factors.
The other important finding was the negative impact of social status and money on health, longevity and disease. Money neither made people happy nor did it reduce the disease load. In fact, what came out was the reverse. More money brought in more unhappiness.
“There is only one happiness in this life: to love and be loved.”— George Sand
India is a country of dubious standards, when it comes to copyright and authenticity issues. That explains why the majority of personal computers (PCs) sold in the country have pirated or cracked software, mainly the operating system (OS). Most branded laptops sold in India have pre-installed and authentic OS. Often, the seller himself installs the OS and other software on the machine as part of the deal. Since the buyer does not have to pay for this, she is more than happy to use the pirated or cracked software. But this could turn into a nightmare when there is a cyber-attack, like the recent WannaCry ransomware episode. The main reason why this happens is that such cracked or pirated software may not get the patch (a piece of software for updating or upgrading the software) that may protect your PC from cyber-attacks.
In the recent case of WannaCry, the systems attacked by ransomware were running on Windows OS, mainly the XP version. Two points need to be noted here. One, Microsoft had announced long ago that it will stop supporting XP and asked users to upgrade to its latest OS. Second, users (like most of the automatic teller machines—ATMs—in India) continue to use Win XP even today. Meanwhile, fearing exploitation of the vulnerability in Windows, mainly XP, in March 2017, Microsoft issued a special security patch (Microsoft Security Bulletin MS17-010, viz., https://technet.microsoft.com/library/security/MS17-010), and asked users to install it. Those who had bought official XP from Microsoft, and kept their systems on auto-update mode, installed this patch. They are, thus, saved from the ransomware attack. Those still using pirated Windows OS and have not installed the patch, are susceptible to the ransomware attack.
So what is the solution?
First, we need to understand what pirated or cracked software is. Software cracking or breaking (as known in the 1980s) is modifying the code to remove features (read authentication requirement or licence key) or removing annoyances like adware. A crack refers to the means of achieving software cracking, like a stolen serial number or a tool that performs the act of cracking. Some of these tools are called keygen (key generator), patch, or loader. Keygen generates the desired key for the software so that it can be used as an authentic one. Patch is a small programme or piece of software that modifies the cracked or pirated software while a loader modifies the start-up process of the software by circumventing it. Use or distribution of cracked or pirated software is illegal and may lead to lawsuits. In addition, when you install such cracked or pirated software, there is always the risk of an accompanying malware.
The high cost of the OS and the easy availability of pirated or cracked software at a much lower price, or even free, are the main reasons for people opting for these. For example, Windows 10 Pro is available for download at Microsoft website at Rs14,999. A cracked or pirated version of the same OS can be purchased for as low as Rs100 at Lamington Road, the tech-hub in Mumbai. A simple solution would be to make it mandatory for PC sellers to sell systems with pre-installed OS similar to the way they sell laptops. But this is a humongous task as there are lakhs of small players (assemblers), who sell PCs to end-users. It would be better for Microsoft to tackle this issue by offering lower prices for its OS and other software to these assemblers. But it is not easy and would take time.
So what can an end-user do to protect her PC from cyber-attacks?
1. Use official software, especially the OS and Office suits. It is not necessary to buy expensive software—there are several free OS and software available, which work just as well as the costlier software.
2. Get your PC to receive auto-updates, especially for the OS.
3. Check your PC for cracked or pirated software. If possible, uninstall or replace it with authentic versions, either downloaded from the official website or purchased from authorised dealer/ distributor.
4. Update your anti-virus and anti-malware software and scan your PC. Remove all infected files.
5. Disconnect from the Internet while working on locally saved files.
