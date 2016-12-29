BUY
Boorish Behaviour: Courtesy Brief-holders
Bapoo Malcolm
29 December 2016
Do not doubt the veracity of what follows, the author has personally witnessed each incident. All are true, unfortunately so.
 
You be the judge.
 
a) An advocate, caught in a collusive suit, loses his temper, points to his co-defending attorney and shouts at the bench, “I’m telling you, no matter what happens in this court, if anything happens to this man outside, I shall not be responsible.” (Translated from Marathi)
 
b) A cross-examining advocate is asked not to badger the old witness saying it is tantamount to ‘third-degree’. “I will give you third degree also,” threatens the opposing advocate, right there before the judge.
 
c) Later, the same advocate is caught, red-handed, influencing a witness. When asked, he threatens the judge, “You can do what you want. I won’t answer you.” (Translated from Marathi)
 
d) An advocate is pulled up for constant absence and delays. He says, pointing to the judge, “Just because you are sitting up there, do you think you can do whatever you want?” (Translated from Gujarati)
 
e) A senior Supreme Court counsel adopted delaying tactics, knowing the opponent was from Mumbai. The Mumbai lawyer insisted on arguments, even without the opponent’s presence. Word was conveyed by a junior which brought the senior counsel to the court. Upset, he violently elbowed the visiting advocate; who still carries a welt near his spine.
 
In a), the police was informed, protection given. In chambers, over tea, the offending lawyer apologised profusely with a five-minute speech. The second lawyer only said, “The interest of my client is paramount.” Case continued; won by the second lawyer.
 
In b), the judge did not act on the complaint. Emboldened, the advocate then threatened the judge with, “Are you going to be a witness against me?” This led to c). The judge avoided cognisance, was transferred, the new incumbent knew nothing of the foregoing and decided the matter only on available evidence. Sad.
 
In d), another advocate got up and apologised 
 
“… on behalf of my fellow advocates.” The judge, junior and new to the court, found his courage and hit back. The last we heard, the lawyer is no longer representing his clients. Bravo!
In the final case, the judge remarked, “Just because xxxxxxxxx has entered the room, the court is not going to change its mind.” Thank God.
 
An American court recently witnessed greater perversity. A big black man was convicted for the murder of another black, half his size. The prosecuting solicitor likened the convict to ‘meeting King Kong on a bad day’, calling him ‘caveman’, ‘mountain man’, ‘monster’, ‘big old tiger’, and ‘beast of burden’. The all-white sentencing jury lapped it up, especially when the solicitor accused the convict of having sex with a white blonde lady! The death sentence became a formality.
 
The appeals court, upset at the tone and tenor of the prosecutor, declared, “The most egregious appeals to racial prejudice came in his (solicitor’s) closing argument, in which he referred to (appellee) Bennett using a slew of derogatory terms.” “The many instances where the system performs its duties admirably help to build the trust of the people. A proceeding like this one threatens to tear that trust apart.” “We, therefore, affirm the judgement of the district court granting habeas relief.”    
 
Obviously, it happens everywhere.
 
The author, perturbed by the opposition’s unethical practices, once let his mind be known in court. Later, he apologised for being so agitated. The judge smiled and said, “That’s why we are here.” 
Reluctance, on the part of litigants, encourages errant advocates. Crushed under legal warfare, they are averse to opening up another front, especially where a judge is so involved. Don’t rock the boat in choppy waters, lest it create a storm.
 
It’s a mixed bag. Quoting Justice Cardozo again, “All that a judge requires is honesty and courage.” Maybe, a bit more of the latter. 

Bapoo Malcolm

18 hours ago

Ms. Mamdani, are you the one staying at Worli? Or were? In that case, I have met you.

Meenal Mamdani

In Reply to Bapoo Malcolm 17 hours ago

No, I am afraid not.
I plan to attend MLF event on Feb 4. If you plan to attend too, perhaps we will run into each other.
I think you misunderstood my suggestion to start a foundation to expose the wrongdoings of the legal profession.
I agree with you that a judge cannot make law, she/he has to follow the law as set down by the parliament. I did not expect the foundation to fight for such cases.
I hoped that the foundation would expose egregious instances when laws are flouted or highlight those instances which clearly show why a particular law needs to be modified or scrapped.
We need to build public pressure for judicial reform and a foundation modeled on MLF but dedicated to legal matters could lead to such a movement. Or so I hope.

Meenal Mamdani

2 days ago

Mr. Malcom has been writing on legal issues in MLF newsletter for many years. Would he consider encouraging the formation of a foundation similar to MLF to give voice to the many instances of denial of justice that happen every day in our courts?
I am sure that he would get many retired lawyers and law students eager to join him in bringing such instances to light , hopefully building a movement for legal/judicial reform.

Bapoo Malcolm

In Reply to Meenal Mamdani 18 hours ago

In every case, there are winners and losers. Only the latter cry hoarse and claim denial of justice. Since, usually, one person is in the right and the other is in the wrong, the court decides on the basis of available evidence. Sometimes, the advocate may err, not purposefully, and in which case, the judge cannot be faulted. He has to decide on available facts as presented to him. This is a common occurrence when persons argue their own cases. Emotions, not law, take over. Rules are not adhered to; in spite of very accommodating judges. The law is the law in a country that claims to be run by the rule of law. No matter how unpalatable. When Mahatama Gandhi was convicted, the words of the judge were the most magnificent ever heard. He said, "If at a future date, H. Majesty........ should set you free, there shall be on one more happy than I". Meaning that the law says conviction, even though he personally did not agree with it. So, a judge works within the parameters of the law; within its four corners. A good case, badly presented, can be lost. Is it denial of justice? A person may think he is in the right, and yet be on the wrong side of the law. Is that denial? Is there ever a winner who claims denial of justice? Have you not approached me personally prior to this? Have I not commented on your matter already? I believe I have and I wasn't too convinced. We cannot have a forum for all unsuccessful litigants. There are the appeal courts for that.

Nifty, Sensex may rise haltingly – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
28 December 2016
Outflow of foreign funds, along with profit booking ahead of derivatives expiry and broadly negative global indices, subdued the Indian equity markets on Wednesday. The key indices were rising all through the day but lost their gains and closed on a flat note, as heavy selling pressure was witnessed in stocks of oil and gas, capital goods and energy. The Sensex touched a high of 26,415.05 points and a low of 26,191.75 points during the intra-day trade.
 
The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:
 

A choppy session on Dalal Street as a late slump saw the benchmark indices give up their day's gains. After hitting intra-day high of 8100, the Nifty ended below 8050 ahead of December Futures & Options (F&O) expiry tomorrow. Nifty hit a seven-month low in the start of the week on worries about capital outflows from emerging markets to the United States after Donald Trump's election win and demonetisation.
 
The India VIX (Volatility) index was up 3.04% at 15.54. The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bulls - with 1,526 advances and 1,091 declines. Out of 1,396 stocks traded on the NSE, 470 declined and 857 advanced on Wednesday. On Tuesday, both the Sensex and the Nifty reclaimed their psychologically important marks of 26,000 points and 8,000 points respectively.
 
Broader markets outperformed headline indices with BSE Midcap ending the day 0.53% up while BSE Smallcap rising 0.87% at closing.
 
Sunil Hitech hit its upper circuit of 5% at closing after the company informed bourses that it has bagged an order worth Rs434 crore in the state of Arunachal Pradesh for National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Mode.
 
Bharat Financial Inclusion zoomed 10.5% on the BSE. Morgan Stanley has acquired 1.1% stake in the company via open market purchase on December 23. Total holding by Morgan Stanley in the company has increased to 7.86% as on December 23.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Asian markets were trading in green as many regional markets resumed trading after the long holiday weekend. While a weaker yen, higher oil prices and upbeat U.S. consumer confidence and housing data lent some support, new regulatory measures unveiled in China to bring insurers under strict supervision served to limit the potential upside to some extent. Shanghai Composite and Nikkei 225 closed lower, while Hang Seng added 1% to 21,575.Crude oil prices held large gains on expectations of supply tightening once oil-producing nations implement a scheduled output cut.
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

NSE files papers for Rs10,000 crore IPO
IANS
28 December 2016
Beating its own January 2017 deadline, the premier National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Wednesday filed its draft papers for over Rs 10,000 crore initial public offer (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a senior official said.
 
The issue will be around 11 crore shares, which works out to around 22% of the overall equity shares and the IPO proceeds are expected to be over Rs 10,000 crore, he added.
 
The enterprise value will be between Rs 45,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore.
 
On the other hand, BSE Ltd had filed its IPO papers with SEBI in September to raise around Rs 1,500 crore.
 
Meanwhile, the BSE Ltd promoted Rs 139.42-crore revenue Central Depository Services (India) Ltd too filed its draft red herring prospectus with SEBI offering over 3.51 crore shares.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

