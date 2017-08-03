BUY
Book tatkal railway tickets now and pay later
IANS
03 August 2017
People can now pay later for tickets booked under the tatkal quota on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) website, it was announced on Wednesday.
 
Till now, this service was available only for general reservations. For tatkal bookings people had to pay first via the standard online payment gateways before the IRCTC portal confirmed their ticket. 
 
For tatkal tickets, IRCTC users will be able to pay via cash, debit card or credit card by opting to have tickets delivered at their doorstep, said IRCTC payment provider Anduril Technologies. 
 
IRCTC processes 130,000 tatkal transactions daily. A majority of these tickets is booked within minutes of the quota opening.
 
The new feature eliminates the transaction failures as often the money gets debited and the ticket is not issued due to multiple reasons. The refund cycle is of about seven to 15 days.
 
"The pay on delivery feature completely circumvents the use of a payment gateway and will help users make the bookings in just a few seconds greatly increasing their chance of booking a confirmed ticket under the tatkal quota," said Anduril Technologies CEO Anurag Bajpai.
 
He said it will hugely benefit millions of travellers.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Amrat Davda

13 hours ago

So it looks like this will be designer black marketing.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
RBI forms group to improve marginal cost of lending rate system
IANS
02 August 2017
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constituted an internal group to study the marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) system for commercial banks designed to improve monetary policy transmission, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said on Wednesday.
 
"The experience with the MCLR system introduced in April 2016 has not been entirely satisfactory," Acharya told reporters here following announcement of the RBI's third bi-monthly monetary review of the current fiscal.
 
"The RBI will constitute an internal study group to study various aspects of the MCLR system. This group will submit its report by September 2017," he added. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday cut its repo, or short-term lending rate for commercial banks, to 6 per cent from 6.25 per cent. 
 
Introduced from April 2016 as an advance over the base rate system, MCLR is a new methodology for setting the lending rate by commercial banks to facilitate monetary transmission. It is mandatory for banks to consider the repo rate while calculating their MCLR.
 
As per RBI guidelines, banks have to prepare MCLR which will be the internal benchmark lending rate. Based upon this MCLR, interest rates for different categories of customers are fixed in accordance with their degree of risk.
 
After the 0.25 per cent cut in the repo rate by the RBI on Wednesday, the cost of funds for the banking system is expected to come down further. Home loan borrowers are expwected to benefit from lower EMI's as a bank's cost of funds, as reflected by its MCLR is also expected to come down. 
 
Following Wedensday's policy review, the RBI said that base rates of banks will also be scrutinised as base rates have moved more slowly than MCLR. 
 
"While the extent of change in Base Rate may not necessarily mirror the revision in MCLR, the rigidity of Base Rate is a matter of concern for an efficient transmission of monetary policy to the real economy," the apex bank said. 
 
"Given a large part of the floating rate loan portfolio of banks is still anchored on the Base Rate, the RBI will be exploring various options in the near future to make the Base Rate more responsive to changes in cost of funds of banks," its added. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

User

Public Interest
State claims that only wrongdoers need privacy
Moneylife Digital Team
02 August 2017
The nine-Judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar on Wednesday concluded hearings to settle the question of whether there exists a fundamental right to privacy in India. The bench reserved its judgment over whether privacy is a fundamental right in India, which is expected in the next four weeks.
 
The government's counsels again insisted that the Supreme Court should not recognise privacy as a fundamental right. They repeated arguments that privacy is an elite concept, that only a minority of wealthy citizens is canvassing privacy interests, and even that only wrongdoers were asking for privacy rights. 
 
Counsel for Gujarat Rakesh Dwivedi argued that privacy is an abstract concept. He referred to how, for medical treatment, it could be waived. At one point, Justice DY Chandrachud asked if recognising a fundamental right to privacy would diminish India's stature as a 'knowledge economy' and an economic powerhouse. The same argument has also sometimes been put forward by the Aadhaar project's proponents who have argued 'Data is the new oil', raising questions if citizens' biometric data provided to government without any real choice should be harvested for commercial use.
 
Advocate Gopal Shankaranarayanan, appearing for think-tank Centre for Civil Society, argued that if privacy was deemed a fundamental right, it could not be waived and this would be impractical. Lastly, Arghya Sengupta, of think-tank Vidihi Legal Policy, represented Haryana and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), claiming that no new jurisprudence was required as existing right to liberty sufficiently covered privacy on a case to case basis.
 
A number of senior lawyers with an illustrious record then gave a strong rejoinder to the Government, arguing that privacy is a fundamental right. They emphasised that in the 70th year of our Independence, it was extremely regressive of the Government to claim that citizens have no fundamental right to privacy. The senior advocates argued for the fundamental right to privacy, irrespective of whether a citizen is rich or poor. They cited examples from Canada, South Africa, and other countries where privacy is recognised as a fundamental right.
 
Beginning the rejoinder, senior advocate Gopal Subramanium stressed the inalienability of rights, and reminded the Bench, how during the Emergency, citizens had  been deprived of both, the right to liberty and privacy. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Karnataka, added that privacy was at the heart of diversity and liberty.
 
Next, senior advocate Shyam Divan reiterated to the Bench that the right to privacy case is not just about information sharing, but about bodily integrity and about surveillance. Privacy is at the core of personal freedom and must be constitutionally protected because statute law is insufficient to protect the interests at stake, he argued.
 
Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora submitted that fundamental rights have no fixed content. They are empty vessels into which each generation pours its wisdom. She argued that the State cannot say, "I will give you welfare if you give away privacy", as that would affect the rights of the most vulnerable. 
 
Senior advocate Arvind Datar emphasised that privacy is as important as life. He posited that the Court must consider the consequences if it holds that privacy is not a fundamental right. Constitutional protections previously established will be harmed, he argued.
 
Kerala's counsel PV Sundaresan dismissed the state's claims of privacy being fluid as irrelevant, and said the fundamental right to privacy could not be denied on such grounds.
 
The judgement is expected by 28 August 2017, as the current Chief Justice Khehar's term ends then. Subsequent to the judgment by this nine-judge Constitution Bench, the fate of the pending Aadhaar cases, which challenge government notifications to make Aadhaar mandatory in a number of essential services, will be decided.

User

COMMENTS

Mahesh S Bhatt

10 hours ago

What about Political parties accounts making public & how many netas are behind bars barring Sukhram/Sasikala may be few I miss but in 70 years only 2 corrupt Politicians great score by Judiciary God also cannot bless where is LOKPAL? Mahesh

REPLY

Amrat Davda

13 hours ago

Crime is done in private so it should be kept private , I am confused!

REPLY

SuchindranathAiyerS

1 day ago

The State is perverse. It was made so Constitutionally, by design.

A secular state that slices and dices privileges and entitlements by caste, tribe, religion and so on. A Democratic state where equality under law stands abolished and the right to gain employment, education, promotion and even contest elections in determined by caste, tribe, religion, gender and so on. Where only criminals possess firearms. Where the victim of rape is forced to marry the rapist by the Judiciary and the Police IF the victim is a Brahmin and the rapist is a Moslem or a Dalit. Where the victim of extortion who has to part with hard earned money to obtain what should be his by virtue of citizenship from callous, sadistic, incompetent, sub humans routinely employed to practice extortion by the Indian State is guilty,

As in the case of notable members of the bar and would be members of the bench, fornication should be practiced before video cameras if not in public view as should rape. For only criminals require privacy and rape in public will, mutatis mutandis, be an act of innocence.

REPLY

SuchindranathAiyerS

1 day ago

The State is perverse. It was made so Constitutionally, by design. A secular state that slices and dices privileges and entitlements by caste, tribe, religion and so on. A Democratic state where inequality under law stands abolished and the right to gain employment, education, promotion and even contest elections in determined by caste, tribe, religion, gender and so on. Where only criminals possess firearms. Where the victim of rape is forced to marry the rapist by the Judiciary and the Police IF the victim is a Brahmin and the rapist is a Moslem or a Dalit. Where the victim of extortion who has to part with hard earned money to obtain what should be his by virtue of citizenship from callous, sadistic, incompetent, sub humans routinely employed to practice extortion by the Indian State, Like notable members of the bar and would be members of the bench fornication should be practiced before video cameras if not in public view as should rape. For only criminals require privacy and rape in public will, mutatis mutandis, be an act of innocence.

REPLY

