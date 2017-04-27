Bogus Cancer Cures Touted Online Receive FDA Warning

RBI to issue new Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins

To bookmark you need to sign in

Mumbai, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said that it will soon issue new Rs 10 and Rs 5 coins in circulation.

According to the RBI, the central government has minted new Rs 5 coins to commemorate the "150th Anniversary of Allahabad High Court" and Rs 10 coins on the occasion of "One Hundred Twenty-fifth Year of National Archives of India".

Besides, the Reserve Bank said that the existing Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins shall continue to be legal tender even after the issue of new coins.

The apex bank said that the reverse side of the Rs 5 coin shall bear the image depicting "Centre facade of Allahabad High Court Building emerging from the book".

"The year 1866-2016 in English numerals shall be written at the bottom of the image," the RBI said in a statement.

It said that Rs 10 coins' reverse side shall bear the image of "National Archives Building" in the centre.

"A logo of 125th Anniversary Celebration shall exist at the centre and above the image of 'National Archives Building'. The year 1916 and 2016 in international numerals shall be written respectively on left and right top of the image," the statement said.

Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.