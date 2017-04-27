BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Leisure, Lifestyle & Wellness
Life
Bogus Cancer Cures Touted Online Receive FDA Warning
TruthInAdvertising.org
27 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Agency warns that "miracle cures" may also contain dangerous ingredients
 
A chewable vitamin C that not only wards off colds but also is a “secret weapon” against cancer. Tea bags with cancer-killing properties nearly 10,000 times stronger than chemo. And an ointment that protects against malignant growths. All priced under $50 and all available for immediate purchase online. 
 
These are among the more than 65 purported cancer treatments for both humans and pets whose marketers were recently served with FDA warning letters for making unapproved drug treatment claims. In total, 14 companies were cited (See the full list below.) The products, usually sold online, include pills, topical creams, ointments and oils, drops and devices.
 
The products also include Protandim NRF2 Synergizer, a supplement marketed by LifeVantage, an MLM that TINA.org warned about illegal health claims it found in a sweeping 2016 investigation. The investigation catalogued well over a thousand inappropriate health claims including cancer cures made by supplement marketers who were members of the Direct Selling Association. (See TINA.org’s full investigation here.)
 
“Consumers should not use these or similar unproven products because they may be unsafe and prevent a person from seeking an appropriate and potentially life-saving cancer diagnosis or treatment,” said Douglas W. Stearn, director of the Office of Enforcement and Import Operations in the FDA’s Office of Regulatory Affairs.
 
The FDA letters advise the companies to change or remove the fraudulent cancer claims or else face further legal actions, such as product seizures, injunction and/or criminal prosecution.
 
These types of “miracle cures,” which are often marketed as “natural,” may also contain dangerous ingredients, the FDA warned. The agency advised consumers to be wary of products that claim to:
  • Treat all forms of cancer 
  • Miraculously kill cancer cells and tumors 
  • Shrink malignant tumors 
  • Selectively kill cancer cells 
  • Be more effective than chemotherapy 
  • Cure cancer
Here’s the FDA’s full list of companies and products involved in the warnings:
 
 
Remember, readers, marketing supplements as having the ability to treat, cure, alleviate the symptoms of, or prevent developing diseases and disorders is simply not permitted by law. If a supplement really could do all that, then it would be a drug subject to rigorous study and testing to gain FDA approval.
 
Find more of our coverage on cancer advertising here.
 
 

User

Economy & Nation
RBI to issue new Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins
IANS
27 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Mumbai, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said that it will soon issue new Rs 10 and Rs 5 coins in circulation.
 
According to the RBI, the central government has minted new Rs 5 coins to commemorate the "150th Anniversary of Allahabad High Court" and Rs 10 coins on the occasion of "One Hundred Twenty-fifth Year of National Archives of India".
 
Besides, the Reserve Bank said that the existing Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins shall continue to be legal tender even after the issue of new coins.
 
The apex bank said that the reverse side of the Rs 5 coin shall bear the image depicting "Centre facade of Allahabad High Court Building emerging from the book". 
 
"The year 1866-2016 in English numerals shall be written at the bottom of the image," the RBI said in a statement.
 
It said that Rs 10 coins' reverse side shall bear the image of "National Archives Building" in the centre. 
 
"A logo of 125th Anniversary Celebration shall exist at the centre and above the image of 'National Archives Building'. The year 1916 and 2016 in international numerals shall be written respectively on left and right top of the image," the statement said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Investor Interest
Bharat Electronics: On the Radar
Moneylife Digital Team
27 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) sells precision electronics equipment for military...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More