Blinkist: For Book Lovers
YAZDI TANTRA
26 June 2017
Are you an avid reader? Would you like to read four books in a day? Now, you can do just that.  Download Blinkist from PlayStore and get the best non-fiction books, bite-sized, in text and audio format.
 
The guys at Blinkist have read more than 1,500 books for you, condensed them into quick summaries and distilled their key insights into 15-minute marvels. The summaries are delivered to you directly on your phone. You can stay updated on non-fiction books, on business, management, career, self-help and more, daily. You also have a choice to switch between reading the book and hearing the book, when you are driving or travelling.
 
A three-day free trial gets you up and going and, depending on your needs, you may subscribe to a plan which suits you best, with a choice of 1,500+ books in their library. However, if you do not wish to subscribe to a paid plan, you can continue on the free plan which gives you one pre-selected book a day.
 
Blinkist is a good choice for book lovers and helps you read books in the new, favoured format—quickly. I now boast that I read at least one book a day!
 
 
iOS: https://goo.gl/9BhZQx
 

Economy & Nation
India needs New Delhi-size landfills for waste by 2050: Report
IANS
26 June 2017
With India littering its waste without sufficient treatment, it needs to set aside about 88 sq. km of precious land -- the size of New Delhi -- for landfills by 2050, industry association Assocham said on Sunday, citing its study.
 
"Considering that most of the waste in India is dumped without treatment, it would require an estimated 88 square kilometre (sq km) of precious land to be brought under waste disposal through landfilling by 2050, which is equivalent to the size of area under administration of the New Delhi Municipal Council," said a joint report of Assocham and accounting firm PwC. 
 
"This will eventually render the land unfit for any other use for as long as a half century before it can be stabilised for other uses," said the report 'Waste Management in India: Shifting Gears'. 
 
With around 50 per cent of India's population projected to be living in urban areas by 2050, the volume of waste generation will grow by five per cent per year.
 
Thus, the projected waste quantity is 101 million tonnes (MT)a year by 2021, 164 MT a year by 2031, and 436 MT a year by 2050, according to the report.
 
It said that Tier I cities with population ranging from one to five million have been estimated to generate around 80 per cent of the country's total waste.
 
The study estimates the current per day per capita waste generation in medium cities at around 300-400 gm and for large cities between 400-600 gm, and this figure would increase in line with present urbanisation and consumption patterns.
 
The report noted some issues hampering waste management in India are improper planning, complex institutional set-up, constraints in capacity for waste management and limited funds with urban local bodies.
 
"Though private sector can play a critical and greater role in waste management in India, there are various issues and bottlenecks on different fronts that have made it challenging to successfully implement projects -- policy and regulatory, financing, project conceptualisation and structuring, technology and capacity," an Assocham statement said here. 
 
The report recommended that the government accord industry status to the waste management sector "to provide it necessary boost" and ensure regulatory adherence.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
EC disqualifies MP Minister for paid news
IANS
24 June 2017
The Election Commission has disqualified Madhya Pradesh Irrigation Minister Narottam Mishra and barred him from contesting elections for three years for allegedly being involved in paid news during the 2008 assembly elections, an official said.
 
"As per law, Mishra stands disqualified from the date of issuance of order and debarred further for three years from contesting elections," an Election Commission official said.
 
The EC decision came on a complaint by Rajendra Bharti, who had fought the 2008 elections as a BSP candidate, but is now with the Congress. Bharti had filed the complaint of paid news in April 2009. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

