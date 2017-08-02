BUY
Best & Worst Mutual Fund Schemes
Moneylife Digital Team
Economy & Nation
Revealed: Why Twitter conceals daily active user number
IANS
Responding to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as to why Twitter is hiding its daily active user (DAU) growth, the company said "the absolute number of DAUs is less important than the percentage change in DAUs".
 
In a correspondence between the company and SEC, Twitter revealed that the percentage change in DAUs is the key factor to know whether user engagement is increasing or decreasing on a relative basis.
 
According to a report on Business Insider on Tuesday, Twitter also believes that revealing its DAU growth will be an unfair comparison to other social networks like Facebook and Snapchat.
 
"The company also focuses investors on percentage change rather than absolute DAU numbers to avoid confusion when comparing the company with other companies that disclose information regarding DAUs, but use different definitions of DAUs that may include different segments of their respective user bases," Twitter wrote.
 
Twitter has added zero users since first quarter, posting $574 million in revenue in the second quarter in 2017, which is a decrease of five per cent YoY (year-on-year).
 
Twitter now has 328 million monthly active users (MAUs) -- the same number it reported in the first quarter of 2017.
 
"Monthly active usage (MAU) increased five per cent YoY and daily active usage (DAU) increased 12 per cent YoY, marking the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth," said Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, in a statement.
 
As such, concealing the DAU numbers acts as a silver lining to Twitter's declining monthly user base because DAU growth percentage implies that existing users are engaging with the micro-blogging site more.
 
Investor Interest
SEBI gives nod to BSE on non-competitive bidding
IANS
The BSE on Tuesday said it has got no-objection nod from securities markets regulator SEBI to act as a facilitator in non-competitive bidding (NCB).
 
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) go-ahead will facilitate the stock exchange major to act as a facilitator in the auction of government securities and treasury bills (T-bills) through exchange mechanism, a BSE statement said.
 
This facility will provide retail investors an avenue to participate in government securities market, it said.
 
The NCB in government securities, introduced by the Reserve Bank of India in January 2002, is open to individuals, Hindu undivided families, regional rural banks, cooperative banks, firms, companies, corporate bodies, institutions, provident funds, and trusts.
 
"Under the scheme, eligible investors apply for a certain amount of securities in an auction without mentioning price/yield," the statement said.
 
"However, the NCB has failed to attract the retail investors and the penetration of government securities continues to be low."
 
The statement said the BSE had earlier received in-principle approval from the RBI on January 6 to act as facilitator for retail investors, including individuals, for participating in NCB facility in the auction of government securities and T-bills.
 
