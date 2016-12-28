BUY
Benami Property Law: What You Must Know
SD Israni
28 December 2016
It is widely believed that once the time for exchanging demonetised currency ends, the...
Life
Relaxation Melodies: Sleep Sounds
Yazdi Tantra
28 December 2016
This is one of the most popular apps for helping you sleep. Rated as one of the Top-10 Apps – 2012 at Amazon, it has over eight million downloads.
 
No more lack of sleep or insomnia for you! The sleep that you need and want is waiting for you. Relax Melodies, and its many features such as high-quality white noise sounds, music melodies and complete customisable mixes, will help you sleep like never before! Here’s how it works:
1. Create a sleep mix by selecting sounds and music that you like.
2. Slip naturally into a relaxed state or a deep sleep!
3. Awake, feel refreshed and happier.
4. Do it again, any time!
 
It has a timer to switch off the app after a pre-determined time, so that you do not drain off your battery overnight. Now, sleep well any time, with a little bit of help from Relax Melodies. It has 52 sleep sounds, white noise and melodies, Five-day meditation programmes to reach specific sleep goals, 15 SOS insomnia sessions for immediate help and six different brainwaves frequencies to enable you reach specific relaxation state. Sleep well and wake up feeling refreshed.
 
 
 

Economy & Nation
Municipal corporations can issue prepaid payment instruments to staff: RBI
IANS
28 December 2016
Companies which are not listed on the stock exchanges as well as municipal corporations and other urban local bodies can make use of prepaid payment instruments (e.g. prepaid cards) to pay their staff, employees or contract workers, the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) said on Tuesday.
 
In order to facilitate greater adoption of digital payments, banks may extend the provisions of prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) to include other employers such as unlisted corporates, partnership firms, sole proprietorships, public organisations like municipal corporations and urban local bodies to issue it to their staff, employees or contract workers, said the RBI in a notification.
 
The modification in PPIs rules shall come into effect from Tuesday, it said. 
 
According to the earlier guidelines PPIs could be issued only to those companies which were listed on the stock exchanges. 
 
"Banks shall extend this facility only to those employers that have a bank account with them and after obtaining an undertaking that they are not availing of this facility from any other bank," it said.
 
Verification of the identity of the staff, shall be the responsibility of the employer concerned, while the bank should put in place proper systems to capture and maintain details of the employees to whom the cards are issued by the employer along with copies of photograph and identity proof of such employees, the central bank stated.
 
"The employer is also required to make available details of bank accounts (if any) of the employees to the bank," it added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

