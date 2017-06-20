BUY
Barclays charged with fraud over Qatar dealings
IANS
20 June 2017
Barclays bank and its four former executives have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and unlawful financial assistance in its capital raising arrangements with Qatar during the 2008 global financial crisis.
 
The Serious Fraud Office had for years been investigating the British bank, its former CEO John Varley and three former executives for their roles in fundraising efforts with Qatari investment entities at a time when the global financial sector was crashing, Efe news reported on Tuesday.
 
In a statement, the SFO said: "The charges relate to Barclays Plc's capital raising arrangements with Qatar Holding LLC and Challenger Universal Ltd, and a $3 billion loan facility made available to Qatar acting through the Ministry of Economy and Finance in November 2008."
 
Challenger Universal Ltd was the investment entity of the then Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr al-Thani.
 
Varley, Roger Jenkins, Thomas Kalaris and Richard Boath are set to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on July 3. 
 
All four will face charges of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation in relation to the bank's capital raising in June 2008.
 
Barclays, Varley, and Jenkins, who was the investment banking chairman for Barclays in the Middle East and North Africa, will face a second charge of conspiracy to commit fraud in October 2008, as well as a charge of unlawful financial assistance.
 
This is the first such case to be brought against a banking entity and its former most senior executives in the UK.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
India-born Ishan Palit becomes first non-German board member of TUV SUD
IANS
20 June 2017
Munich-headquartered safety, quality and sustainability solutions company TÜV SÜD on Tuesday announced the appointment of India-born Ishan Palit as its global Chief Operating Officer.
 
The German company, in a statement, said this appointment marks the first time in the 150-year history of the TÜV organisation that a non-German executive has been designated as member of the board of management.
 
According to the company, Palit will be responsible for operations and sales across all divisions and geographies, including the German market.
 
Mumbai-born Palit's career at TÜV SÜD spans 23 years, including the founding of the company's India subsidiary in 1994.
 
He studied in the US and the UK and holds a Bachelors Degree from Davidson College, US, a General Degree in Economics from the London School of Economics, UK, and a Masters in Business Administration from Georgia Southern University, US.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
GST to be launched on June 30 midnight in Parliament
IANS
20 June 2017
The new indirect tax regime -- The Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- will be launched at the midnight of June 30 in the Central Hall of Parliament in an hour-long event that will evoke memories of the "Tryst with Destiny" moment of 1947.
 
President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H.D. Deve Gowda will be among those who will attend the special event, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told a press conference here.
 
On the midnight of August 14-15, the country ushered in Independence from British rule with a special function in the Central Hall in which the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, made his now famous speech "Tryst with Destiny". 
 
"GST switch-over will happen from June 30 midnight. Late on June 30, a programme will be organised in the Central Hall where all Members of Parliament, state Finance Ministers, Chief Ministers and officials who assisted in (the rollout of) GST and chairpersons of the Empowered Committee will be present," he said.
 
"GST will be launched exactly at midnight," he said.
 
Acknowledging the role of previous governments in readying the GST, Jaitley said: "Many governments have played an important role. The UPA government announced GST in 2006 and the Constitutional amendment was introduced in 2011. GST was passed unanimously by Parliament in 2016."
 
Both the President and the Prime Minister will speak on the subject and two short films on GST will be screened in the Central Hall.
 
So far, apart from Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, all the states have passed the State GST (SGST) law. Jaitley said that while Kerala will pass the SGST this week, the process was still on in Kashmir. 
 
"If any state is left out of GST, the traders and consumers both will suffer. Traders will not get any input tax credit," he said.
 
Jaitley said since a two-month period relaxation had been given to traders in filing returns, businesses will get ample time to get ready for the new indirect tax system.
 
"In July and August, we have extended the date for filing the monthly returns. Industry and trade have to prepare themselves, it's not a very complicated system," he said.
 
"No one has any business not to be ready. Now the readiness will be determined by September 15 when the traders have to file the first return. If the trader will still not be ready, probably he doesn't want to be ready," he added.
 
Talking about the new indirect taxation system, Jaitley said that in the medium and long term, GST, being a more efficient system, will check tax evasion resulting in increase in revenues.
 
"States and Centre's revenue will increase. It should have positive impact on GDP. Size of formal economy should increase. In short term, there could be some challenges. But in the long run, the number of assesses will increase," he said.
 
Jaitley said till last week 65 lakh traders had registered themselves under GST. 
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

