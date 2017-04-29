Banks need to raise private capital to deal with bad loans: RBI

“When we say it’s voluntary, it means compulsory. Please do not allow the government to canvas a Humpty Dumpty interpretation on Aadhaar,” says Shyam Divan in the SC

Continuing with his arguments in the Supreme Court on Friday, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan pointed out how the government is putting a Humpty Dumpty interpretation on Aadhaar. "When we (the government) say it is voluntary, it means compulsory. The only authority for that is Humpty Dumpty. Please do not allow the government to canvas a Humpty Dumpty interpretation," Mr Divan told the Bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan.

In his fiery and impassioned arguments against that the government’s attempt to forcibly link Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar, Mr Divan pointed out the blunders of proportionality in the government's counter-affidavit. "The extent of duplication in PAN is 0.4%, which is minuscule. The Union says that it is (linking PAN to Aadhaar) to prevent shell companies. That is clever drafting but nothing beyond," he said.

On Thursday, the senior counsel had called the government’s move as discriminatory because it creates two classes of assessees, those who have parted with their biometrics and those who refuse. Earlier on Wednesday, Senior counsel Arvind P Datar too had contented before the Bench that there is an “intelligible differentia” between natural persons and non-natural persons. "...the problem is that 139AA applies to all assessees. Out of this class, you (the government) have picked out individuals, and made them suffer. There are 12 categories of assessees under the Income Tax (I-T) Act, but only individuals are compelled to get an Aadhaar."

Mr Divan’s arguments were live-tweeted by the public-spirited Gautam Bhatia (@gautambhatia88), based on which we have put together this article.

Arguing legislative competence, Mr Divan said, "The Union has no competence to nationalise my fingerprints. Eminent domain is confined to land. Not to the body of the individual. Consequently, you can do this only in narrowly tailored circumstances. If the State can have control over your body to this extent - taking your data and centralising it - that reduces us to vassals. At best, the State can act as a trustee or a fiduciary over this data, which is our personal property."

"I can change my password. I cannot change my fingerprints. In a world with this identity theft - in fact, the govt itself is publishing this data online - why compel me to part with this? Can a trustee compel the beneficiary to part with this?" he asked.

Earlier, Mr Divan had highlighted the 'compelled free consent' of Aadhaar. "An individual must be allowed to limit what he or she puts out to the world. It is her autonomy. This principle of informational self-determination was developed by the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany. The basis is dignity. Underlying the right of self-determination is the principle that every individual is a free person."

Informing the Bench of how children are being coerced into Aadhaar, Mr Divan, said, "How can you yoke children into this even before they have reached the age of consent? There are potential impacts on the right to movement, to trade, and to association. This statute has huge impacts. Please reflect on the future implications."

Mr Divan also explained to the Court the issues that arose in Germany with respect to computer banks, and the FCC's census judgment. Citing a 2008 article from the Toronto L R about dignity and equality, he said, "The Nazis used formalistic notions of equality to achieve homogeneity. The West German Constitution was a direct answer to this. Consequently, dignity, equality, and liberty are at the heart of the constitutional order."

The senior counsel took the Bench through the I-T form, where an individual is being asked to mandatorily submit her Aadhaar number. "I am required to give this (biometric) information to private parties (for obtaining an Aadhaar number). About 34,000 enrollers (of Aadhaar) have been blacklisted, remember. These third parties have no privity (a relation between two parties that is recognised by law) with the government. Imagine their quality control. The only control the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has with them is a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The Registrar can retain biometric data. This is devastating. The powers given to the registrar for control over personal data creates a laughable situation. This is a complete destruction of personal autonomy. A debasement of my right to informational self-determination," Mr Divan said.

He contended that seeking coerced demographic information (by the government) amounts to compelled speech and violates Article 19(1)(a). He said, " I am compelled to 'speak' to someone I do not want to speak to. Surely they cannot compel me to speak by making me part with my most sensitive information to private parties."

Mr Divan then cited the legendary Bijoe Emmanual vs State of Kerala, 1986 SCR 3 518 case. Bijoe Emmaneul held that Jehovahs Witnesses could not be compelled to sing the national anthem. "The Jehovah's Witnesses were respectful towards the anthem. We are willing to pay our taxes," the senior counsel said.

Concluding his arguments, Mr Divan said, "All the previous orders of this Court had protected the status quo. So please do not allow an irreversible situation. If not a stay, then at least prevent coercive action against me by the State for not having an Aadhaar."

The hearing will continue on Tuesday.