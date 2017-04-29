BUY
Banks need to raise private capital to deal with bad loans: RBI
IANS
29 April 2017
Mumbai, The mounting problem of bad loans of banks cannot be resolved by their simple recapitalisation and options like raising private capital for state-run banks need to be considered to deal with the issue, the RBI said on Friday.
 
"I wish to propose that we deal with the ailing public sector banks in creative ways instead of just propping them up with state aid," said Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya addressing an event by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Organisation.
 
"Clearly more recapitalisation with government funds is essential. However, as a majority shareholder of public sector banks, the government runs the risk of ending up paying for it all. The expectation of government dole-outs has been set by the past practice of throwing more good money after bad," he said.
 
Some nationalised banks need to be "re-privatised", Acharya said, to reduce the amount of capital that the government needs to infuse in them and help maintain fiscal discipline.
 
Citing the Global Financial Stability Report by the International Monetary Fund, he said: "Indian industrial sector is now among the most heavily indebted in the world in terms of the ability of its cash flows to meet its bank loan repayments and it comes out as worse-off compared to other emerging economies in terms of how little bank capital it has set aside to provision for losses on its assets."
 
Under its Indradhanush programme, the government is putting in Rs 70,000 crore in state-run banks over four years starting from financial year 2015-16. Of this, Rs 50,000 crore is the allocation for the first two years, with the balance equally divided between financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19.
 
The non-performing assets (NPA) of state-run banks at the end of last September, rose to Rs 6.3 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 5.5 lakh crore at the end of June 2016.
 
Former RBI Governor Y.V. Reddy has recently said there is no "political economy consensus" on tackling the mounting problem of bad loans of banks, which cannot be resolved by their simple recapitalisation.
 
Investor Interest
SEBI asks MFs to reveal annual remuneration of top executives
IANS
29 April 2017
Mumbai, Securities markets regulator SEBI on Friday directed all mutual funds (MFs) and asset management companies (AMCs) to reveal the remuneration packages of their top executives.
 
According to a SEBI circular, all MFs have to disclose on their website the name, designation and remuneration of every employee, whose annual package is Rs 1 crore or above during a financial year.
 
SEBI said that the underlying objective of the move is to promote transparency in remuneration policies so that "executive remuneration is aligned with the interest of investors". 
 
"The AMCs/MFs shall disclose this information within one month from the end of the respective financial year (effective from FY 2016-17)," the circular said.
 
SEBI also mandated that MFs disclose their total average assets under management (AAUM), debt AAUM and equity AAUM and rate of growth over the last three years.
 
Public Interest
“When we say it’s voluntary, it means compulsory. Please do not allow the government to canvas a Humpty Dumpty interpretation on Aadhaar,” says Shyam Divan in the SC
Moneylife Digital Team
28 April 2017
Continuing with his arguments in the Supreme Court on Friday, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan pointed out how the government is putting a Humpty Dumpty interpretation on Aadhaar. "When we (the government) say it is voluntary, it means compulsory. The only authority for that is Humpty Dumpty. Please do not allow the government to canvas a Humpty Dumpty interpretation," Mr Divan told the Bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan.
 
 
In his fiery and impassioned arguments against that the government’s attempt to forcibly link Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar, Mr Divan pointed out the blunders of proportionality in the government's counter-affidavit. "The extent of duplication in PAN is 0.4%, which is minuscule. The Union says that it is (linking PAN to Aadhaar) to prevent shell companies. That is clever drafting but nothing beyond," he said.
 
 
On Thursday, the senior counsel had called the government’s move as discriminatory because it creates two classes of assessees, those who have parted with their biometrics and those who refuse. Earlier on Wednesday, Senior counsel Arvind P Datar too had contented before the Bench that there is an “intelligible differentia” between natural persons and non-natural persons. "...the problem is that 139AA applies to all assessees. Out of this class, you (the government) have picked out individuals, and made them suffer. There are 12 categories of assessees under the Income Tax (I-T) Act, but only individuals are compelled to get an Aadhaar."
 
Mr Divan’s arguments were live-tweeted by the public-spirited Gautam Bhatia (@gautambhatia88), based on which we have put together this article.  
 
Arguing legislative competence, Mr Divan said, "The Union has no competence to nationalise my fingerprints. Eminent domain is confined to land. Not to the body of the individual. Consequently, you can do this only in narrowly tailored circumstances. If the State can have control over your body to this extent - taking your data and centralising it - that reduces us to vassals. At best, the State can act as a trustee or a fiduciary over this data, which is our personal property."
 
"I can change my password. I cannot change my fingerprints.  In a world with this identity theft - in fact, the govt itself is publishing this data online - why compel me to part with this? Can a trustee compel the beneficiary to part with this?" he asked.
 
 
Earlier, Mr Divan had highlighted the 'compelled free consent' of Aadhaar. "An individual must be allowed to limit what he or she puts out to the world. It is her autonomy. This principle of informational self-determination was developed by the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany. The basis is dignity. Underlying the right of self-determination is the principle that every individual is a free person."
 
Informing the Bench of how children are being coerced into Aadhaar, Mr Divan, said, "How can you yoke children into this even before they have reached the age of consent? There are potential impacts on the right to movement, to trade, and to association. This statute has huge impacts. Please reflect on the future implications."
 
 
Mr Divan also explained to the Court the issues that arose in Germany with respect to computer banks, and the FCC's census judgment. Citing a 2008 article from the Toronto L R about dignity and equality, he said, "The Nazis used formalistic notions of equality to achieve homogeneity. The West German Constitution was a direct answer to this. Consequently, dignity, equality, and liberty are at the heart of the constitutional order."
 
 
The senior counsel took the Bench through the I-T form, where an individual is being asked to mandatorily submit her Aadhaar number. "I am required to give this (biometric) information to private parties (for obtaining an Aadhaar number). About 34,000 enrollers (of Aadhaar) have been blacklisted, remember. These third parties have no privity (a relation between two parties that is recognised by law) with the government. Imagine their quality control. The only control the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has with them is a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The Registrar can retain biometric data. This is devastating. The powers given to the registrar for control over personal data creates a laughable situation. This is a complete destruction of personal autonomy. A debasement of my right to informational self-determination," Mr Divan said.
 
 
He contended that seeking coerced demographic information (by the government) amounts to compelled speech and violates Article 19(1)(a). He said, " I am compelled to 'speak' to someone I do not want to speak to. Surely they cannot compel me to speak by making me part with my most sensitive information to private parties."
 
Mr Divan then cited the legendary Bijoe Emmanual vs State of Kerala, 1986 SCR 3 518 case. Bijoe Emmaneul held that Jehovahs Witnesses could not be compelled to sing the national anthem. "The Jehovah's Witnesses were respectful towards the anthem. We are willing to pay our taxes," the senior counsel said. 
 
Concluding his arguments, Mr Divan said, "All the previous orders of this Court had protected the status quo. So please do not allow an irreversible situation. If not a stay, then at least prevent coercive action against me by the State for not having an Aadhaar."
 
The hearing will continue on Tuesday.

