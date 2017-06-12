BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Money & Banking
Economy & Nation
Banks have to register in each state under GST: Hasmukh Adhia
IANS
12 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Banks will need to make registrations in each state separately under the GST law so that they are ready for the new indirect tax regime roll-out from July 1, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on Monday.
 
"Banks will have to register separately in each state under GST. They do not have any option. That is the law under GST. We will try to ease out any hassles," Adhia told reporters here after meeting heads of public sector banks.
 
"Banks have to brace up for the Goods and Services Tax (GST). They can't say they are not ready," he said.
 
Adhia said that among other things the issue of registration under GST was discussed.
 
Bad loans and GST preparedness of banks was discussed among other issues here at the day-long review meeting of public sector banks with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other ministry officials.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Investor Interest
If Nifty closes below 9600, the index may give up more gains – Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
12 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were showing no signs of tiring. The major indices of the Indian stock markets suffered a minor correction on Monday and closed with losses over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:

Weak global cues and caution ahead of major domestic macro-data release pulled the Indian equity markets lower during the mid-afternoon trade session on Monday. According to market observers, investors were cautious ahead of the meeting between Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and top executives of public sector banks on the sector's non-performing assets (NPAs) issue, as well as the release of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data later in the evening. On the NSE, there were 482 advances, 987 declines and 51 unchanged.
 
The equity markets started the week on a negative note because of weak global cues. Sectors which were under pressure were IT (information technology), capital goods and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods). The market is looking forward to the release of IIP and CPI inflation data for April and May, respectively, later on Monday. Jewellery stocks rallied 3%-5% intra-day after the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council on Sunday decided to reduce GST rates for jewellery-making charges to 5% from 18% earlier, pointed out market analysts.
 
State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have set up a system for the rollout of the daily revision of transport fuel prices across the country, the biggest OMC Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said on Sunday, even as a petrol pump dealers' body threatened to go on strike against dynamic fuel pricing. Petrol and diesel prices will be revised daily from June 16 onwards by the three OMCs in sync with global crude oil prices. Daily revision of Retail Selling Prices (RSP) has already been implemented on a pilot basis in Udaipur, Jamshedpur, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh and Puducherry from May 1. After the success of the experiment, IOC, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd have now decided to implement it across the country. 
 
India's steel exports jumped by 69% in May to 0.641 million tonnes (mt) over the same month last year while imports were up by 2.4%, according to a Steel Ministry report. "Export of total finished steel was up by 102% in April-May 2017 to 1.387 mt over same period last year. Overall export in May at 0.641 mt was down by 14.1% over April 2017 but was up by 69% over May 2016," said the Joint Plant Committee report. Import of total finished steel at 1.062 mt in first two months of the current fiscal declined by 11.4% over same period of last year. "Overall imports in May 2017 at 0.558 mt was up by 10.7% over April 2017 and was up by 2.4% over May 2016," it said. India's consumption of total finished steel at 13.785 mt saw a growth of 4.2% in the first two months of the current fiscal over year-ago period, under the influence of rising production for sale. In the last month, overall consumption stood at 7.491 mt, up by 1% over corresponding month last year. In May, production for sale of total finished steel at 9.066 mt, registered a growth of 4.4% over the corresponding month last year. The production was, however, up by 7% over April 2017. Shares of Steel Authority closed at Rs57.20, down 0.61% on the BSE. Shares of Tata Steel closed at Rs507.35, up 0.21% on the BSE.
 
Four telecom companies -- Reliance Jio, Reliance Communications, Aircel and Tata Teleservices -- on Monday met the inter-ministerial group (IMG) formed to look into the dwindling fortunes of the sector. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, the new entrant in the industry, said the telecom firms not investing enough in new technologies and leveraging their balance sheet need to blame themselves for their financial difficulties. The telecom sector's debt is estimated to be over Rs4 lakh crore. An official of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications (RCOM) said: "The state of the sector is known to all. Our demands are same as our presentation earlier. We want reduction of licence fees and deferred spectrum payments." Aircel also echoed similar demands.  Reliance Communication shares closed at Rs18.40, down marginally on the BSE. Reliance Industries shares closed at Rs1,319.35, down 1.21% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

User

Economy & Nation
Why rain-bearing clouds are thinning out over India
Juhi Chaudhary (IANS)
12 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that this year's monsoon rainfall will be around 98 per cent of the long-period average, which is good news in this drought-prone era. But another study by the same IMD shows a more worrying trend. It has found that rain-bearing clouds have been thinning out across the country over the last 50 years.
 
The study, published in the IMD journal Mausam, shows that between 1960 and 2010, annual mean low cloud cover (responsible for the bulk of the rainfall) over India has been decreasing by 0.45 per cent per decade on average. Low clouds are declining over various seasons as well, the most significant one being during the monsoons. The study has found that the decline during the monsoon has been 1.22 per cent per decade on an average.
 
India gets around 70 per cent of its annual rainfall and snowfall during the monsoon, from June to September.
 
According to the study, the number of rainy days is also declining during the monsoon season at an average rate of 0.23 days for every decade. This means that the country has lost approximately one rainy day over the last five decades. IMD defines a rainy day as a day when total precipitation is 2.5 mm or more.
 
"It is for the first time that low cloud cover has been studied in India, so it is a first-of-its-kind study," A.K. Jaswal, retired scientist from IMD and leader of the study, told indiaclimatedialogue.net. "We have on an average lost one rainy day at each location that was studied across India, and that is of significance."
 
As expected, the study found a strong correlation between low cloud cover and the number of rainy days. A thinning of this cloud cover also seems to lead to rising maximum temperature.
 
"Since monsoon season alone contributes to approximately 70 per cent of annual rainfall, the significant decrease in LCC (low cloud cover) as well as NRD (number of rainy days) in monsoon season during 1961-2010 obtained in this study is a cause of worry," says the paper.
 
For the study, observations of cloud cover were made at 215 surface meteorological stations by trained observers who can distinguish low clouds from medium and high ones. Annual low cloud cover was found to have decreased at 61 per cent of the stations studied.
 
During the monsoon season, the thickest low cloud cover was recorded in 1961 (46.7 per cent), and the thinnest in 2009 (33.5 per cent).
 
The study found there has been an increase in the low cloud cover over the Indo-Gangetic plains and northeast India, while it has decreased over the rest of the country. The authors say more studies are needed to account for these regional differences.
 
Rainfall and temperature data was also obtained for all the stations to find out their correlations with the low cloud cover.
 
Around 60 per cent of the earth's surface is covered by clouds. They play a critical role in weather and climate by reflecting sunlight, blocking outgoing longwave radiation and producing rain and snow, recycling water vapour and in global energy balance. Cloud cover variability is one of the most uncertain aspects of climate model predictions.
 
The study says, "At present, it is not known whether changes in cloudiness will exacerbate, mitigate, or have little effect on the increasing global surface temperature caused by anthropogenic greenhouse radiative forcing. Due to their high albedo, low clouds have cooling effect, whereas high clouds trap outgoing infrared radiation contributing to warming of earth's surface."
 
Given that agriculture in India is hugely dependent on monsoon rainfall, there is a strong case for learning to adapt to a thinning low cloud cover.
 
"We are seeing so many farmer suicides. Agriculture is in lot of stress. And farmers have to adapt to the changing climate by storing water through traditional methods, changing crop patterns, creating ponds to augment groundwater depletion," said Jaswal.
 
The study found that while the number of rainy days is decreasing, there is not much change in the total amount of rainfall. This shows a trend towards shorter, heavier bursts of rain. That is bad news, because heavier raindrops can dislodge wheat and rice grains from their stalks. It also means rainwater flows down a slope that much faster instead of percolating underground.
 
Globally, various factors are being blamed for declining cloud cover -- climate change, aerosols and other pollutants. But given the complexities of multiple factors impacting weather, more studies are needed to find the cause.
 
Though the study does say, "One factor causing decrease in low cloud cover may be the direct effect of aerosols. As aerosols can cool the earth's surface by reflecting sunlight and warm the aerosol layer by absorbing downward longwave radiation, the lapse rate will decrease and atmospheric stability will increase, suppressing cloud formation and reducing the cloudiness."
 
Jaswal however points out that in some studies in other parts of the world, it has been found that aerosols (which form the skeleton of the clouds) can also have a positive impact on the cloud cover. "I hope that someone will take up the logical second part of the study to see what kind of changes are happening within the low cloud cover itself," he said. Wwhether stratus clouds are increasing or the non-rain making clouds are increasing in the low cloud cover."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More