Banks could unlock potential treasury gains of Rs38,200 crore on surplus liquidity: Report
Moneylife Digital Team
20 December 2016
The softening of yields due to surplus liquidity could help Indian banks in registering potential treasury gains of about Rs38,200 crore for FY17, says India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra). 
 
Considering that the banking sector reported a profit of Rs23,600 crore for FY16 (public sector banks (PSBs) reported a loss of Rs17,700 crore in loss) the Rs38,200 crore worth of potential treasury gains are significantly large. According to the ratings agency, the development comes at a time when the banking sector is facing challenging conditions. It says, "The profitability levels of Indian banks remain weak owing to continued pressure on asset quality and weak loan expansion. It would be imperative for banks starved for capital to strengthen their capital adequacy ratios." 
 
"Meanwhile, even better placed banks can use this likely opportunity to improve their provision coverage ratios, which recently witnessed a downtrend. However, large profit booking, followed by a spike in yields, could have a double whammy effect on the profitability levels of banks in subsequent years," Ind-Ra added.
 
Treasury Gains to Partially Ease Capital Requirement for PSBs: Treasury gains in FY17 would enable PSBs to contribute towards reducing their capital requirements, in accordance with the Basel III requirement. Domestic additional Tier 1 (AT1) issuances worth Rs15,400 crore have been made so far in FY17, with increased participation from mutual funds. Ind-Ra says it believes the softening of yields could prove to be an additional impetus in the development of AT1 markets.
 
Demonetisation to Drive Yields Lower: A surge in deposits, due to demonetisation, will increase demand for government and high-rated corporate bonds, and is likely to put downward pressure on yields under the current tepid credit demand scenario. Banks are poised to benefit from the softening of yields, considering they are the largest holders of government bonds (about Rs29 lakh crore as on 11 November 2016).
 
UDAY Bonds to Add to Treasury Gains: In addition to statutory liquidity requirement (SLR) bonds, banks hold bonds issued by states under Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY). UDAY bonds have been converted to bonds from standard restructured loans given to state distribution companies (discoms). In FY16, the value of loans converted to state government bonds under UDAY was about Rs75,000 crore. Ind-Ra estimates the value of loans converted to state government bonds at end-September 2016 at about Rs1 lakh crore, a significant proportion of which continues to be a part of banks’ investment portfolio. Under UDAY, discom bonds with different maturity periods, ranging from 4-15 years, were issued. The yields at the time of the issuance were in the range of 8.10%-8.75%. At present, UDAY bonds are trading at close to 7.25%. This could result in a potential gain of 100bp-150bp.
 
Mid-Sized PSBs Likely to Register Larger Treasury Gains: Some mid-sized PSBs would continue to report stressed profitability figures for FY17 because of rising credit costs due to the ageing impact of a large proportion of assets classified non-performing in FY16. Treasury gains would provide some relief to the overall profitability levels of PSBs. Some mid-sized PSBs witnessed an increase in their investment portfolios in recent quarters because of challenges with regard to the deployment of incremental deposits. The compression of yields has proved to be a boon for them. A weak profitability forecast, along with challenging capital conditions, would result in mid-sized PSBs registering high treasury gains to protect themselves from potential capital erosion.
 
Daily Average LCR Reporting to Increase SLR Holdings of Banks: Ind-Ra says it expects an increase in the structural volatility in the liquidity coverage ratios (LCRs) of banks, given the proposed switch from monthly to daily average LCR calculations by January 2018.
 

Economy & Nation
In India, as income rises, fewer girls are born
Sanjukta Nair (IANS)
20 December 2016
India's sex ratio at birth -- the number of girls born alive for every 1,000 boys -- declined over the last 65 years from 946 to 887 even as per capita income increased nearly 10 times, according to recently released government data.
 
India's child sex ratio, or the number of girls below six per 1,000 boys, too has declined over the years. In 2011, it stood at 914 -- the lowest since Independence.
 
In societies that show a marked son preference -- especially in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa -- growing affluence does lead to a fall in the fertility rate, but it also results in a skewed sex ratio.
 
This is because rising income, which results in increased literacy, makes it easier for families to access sex-selective procedures such as amniocentesis.
 
As India's per capita income rose to Rs 72,889, its total fertility rate (average number of children born per woman) fell from 5.9 in 1960 to 2.5 in 2012 and to 2.4 in 2014. But its sex ratio at birth fell too.
 
Consider similar trends in other Asian countries where it is believed that only sons can perpetuate the family line and receive inheritance, apart from earning dowry for the family.
 
In 2015, China's per capita income stood at $7,924.7, way above India's $1,581.6, but its sex ratio at birth this year was estimated at 869 -- much lower than the world average of 971 -- according to the Central Intelligence Agency's World Factbook.
 
South Korea showed an annual per capita income of $20,971 in 2006, but it was among the first countries to report a skewed sex ratio at birth traceable to the widespread use of sex-selective technology.
 
The link between rising income, falling fertility rate and sex ratio at birth becomes clear as we study the figures reported from various Indian states.
 
The five richest states in India had per capita incomes higher than the national average, and total fertility rates lower than the national average. But, with the exception of Sikkim, all of them recorded sex ratios below 950.
 
Delhi, with the second-highest per capita income of Rs 221,219 in 2013-14, has not crossed the 900 mark yet in sex ratio at birth (896).
 
Telangana, India's newest state, had the fourth-highest sex ratio at birth (961) and a per capita income of Rs 95,961, which made it amongst the top 10 richest states in the country. However, its districts have been showing declining child sex ratios.
 
Among the states that reported high sex ratios at birth, only Kerala figured among the top 10 richest states. Arunachal Pradesh, which had the country's highest sex ratio at birth (993) in 2014, ranked 13th on the per capita income list.
 
Kerala's position as an outlier, with a sex ratio at birth of 948 -- the fifth highest in the country -- can be attributed to its literacy rate of 93.91 per cent in 2011, the highest at the time.
 
The only places in India that had sex ratios at birth more favourable to infant girls are the Union territories of Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, with ratios of 1,031 and 1,043, respectively.
 
Haryana and Tamil Nadu, the country's third- and fifth-richest states in terms of per capita income, are the fourth- and third-lowest states in terms of sex ratio at birth.
 
The prevalence of female infanticide in Tamil Nadu has resulted in its sex ratio at birth declining from 935 in 2005 to 834 in 2014. Its per capita income had risen nearly four times in the same period.
 
Some states -- such as Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura -- do not even have recorded data of sex ratio at birth for certain years.
 
Tripura registered the sharpest one-year decline in sex ratio at birth -- from 1,055 in 2013 to 882 the following year. Nagaland saw a decline in its sex ratio at birth from 873 in 2013 to 860 in 2014, while in Manipur it dropped to 684 in 2014 from 700 in 2013.
 
Tribal populations in India have traditionally been gender-balanced. But states with high tribal populations are now reporting declining child sex ratios. One possibility, as per one report, is that these societies are imitating the ways of the so-called upper castes.
 
When families opt for fewer children, the pressure on women to produce sons becomes more intense.
 
"Modernisation and rising incomes make it easier and more desirable to select the sex of your children. And on top of that, smaller families combine with greater wealth to reinforce the imperative to produce a son," said a March 2010 article in the Economist news magazine.
 
A 2006 article published by the National Academy of Sciences in the US traced the link between wealth, fertility rate and a skewed child sex ratio: "When large family size is the norm and access to contraception is limited, son preference has little influence on sex ratio because couples continue bearing children, largely irrespective of the gender of the children.
 
"Female infanticide, abandonment of newborn girls, and neglect of daughters have been used in such societies to increase the male-to-female ratio in families, especially in situations where poverty has limited the number of desired children."
 
The report also pointed out that the sex ratio at birth becomes skewed in favour of boys when fertility rates are low "by choice or coercion". Then, "female births must be prevented to allow for the desired number of sons within the family size norm".
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex still weak but may try to bounce back – Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
20 December 2016
We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might head lower. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Tuesday and closed with small losses of around 0.25%. Trading was listless as indicated by the low NSE turnover of 72.62 crore. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Weak global indices, coupled with foreign fund outflows and rupee depreciation, dragged the Indian equity markets lower on Tuesday. The key indices closed on a flat note -- marginally in the red, as selling pressure was witnessed in banking, healthcare and automobile stocks. The BSE market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears -- with 1,777 declines and 832 advances. On the NSE there were 427 advances, 1,180 declines and 74 unchanged. 
 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sufficient stock of cash, which would last way beyond December 30. "RBI has adequate cash, not only to last till December 30, but well beyond that," said Jaitley while briefing the media. On the question of being less prepared, Jaitley said: "There was complete preparation. Not even for a single day did the RBI not release adequate currency stock through the banking system." This is important in the face of the widespread belief that specific sectors like the real estate sector have suffered a downturn after the demonetisation policy was announced.
 
US stocks ended higher after wavering in a tight range as investors digested a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. Yellen said at a University of Baltimore commencement ceremony on Monday that the US has the strongest jobs market in nearly a decade, and there are indications wage growth is picking up. This could lead to a gentle migration of funds of foreign institutional investors from India to USA.
 
The Fed also released its updated economic projections, which indicated that the central bank forecasts three rate hikes next year, while in its September projections, Fed officials expected only two rate hikes in 2017.
 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday indicated that no populist measures will come through for the railways when its budget will be merged with the general budget from the next fiscal. "Around the world that organisation is successful which follows a financial model wherein consumers pay for the services they use," Jaitley said here at the national conference on Accounting Reforms in Indian Railways organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He said populism required that consumers do not need to pay for the services they use but these were not the principles "on which the largest operator of transport can work". "We aim for a creation of Railways as a service organisation which is commercially able to sustain itself and also provide world class quality and infrastructure." These policy measures from the government could lead to higher inflation and higher interest rates, thus weakening the indices in the stock markets.
 
Pharma major Cipla on Monday said that it plans to raise Rs 4,000 crore through the issue of various securities, subject to regulatory approvals. The decision to raise the targeted fund was taken by its Board of Directors, the pharma major said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. The company disclosed that it plans to raise "funds up to Rs 2,000 crores by issue of equity shares or American depository receipts or global depository receipts or foreign currency convertible bonds or other securities/ financial instruments, whether denominated in Indian rupee and/or foreign currency(ies), though a public issue or a private placement in accordance with the provisions of the applicable law".  It plans to raise another Rs 2,000 crore via the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or bonds. Cipla shares closed at Rs562.00, down 1.13% on the BSE on Tuesday.
 
The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 156 basis points to 6.9468 against the US dollar on Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trading System. This was also a factor in the weak cues received from Asian markets in Tuesday’s trading in the Indian stock markets.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

