Bad Old Days of Bombay Coaching Classes
Venkatesh Ganapathy
04 August 2017
I have always hated attending coaching classes. Attending classes in packed rooms with hardly any breathing space is not my idea of learning. But, like all students, I too had my share of coaching classes in my school and college days. Those were the salad days when life was free of any encumbrance.
 
After a lot of persuasion by friends, I enrolled for a coaching class near SV Road, in the western suburbs of Mumbai. I was in Class X then. The fees charged were nominal even by the standards of the early ’80s -- Rs40 for mathematics and science. If memory serves me right, the fee was Rs60 if you enrolled for subjects like English and Hindi. Some students enrolled for most of the subjects. I wondered why. 
We had our school from 7.30 in the morning till 1 pm. The coaching classes would start at 3pm and end by 6pm. It was impossible to stay focussed. 
 
The proprietor of the coaching class I went to was one BR Puri (not his real name, except for the initials). He had earned a name by word of mouth as a good mathematics teacher. That he was a good teacher was not in doubt. However, he had such a mercurial temper and acid tongue that it was scary to sit through his classes. 
BR labeled me ‘Amitabh’ because I was lanky. (This may be taken as a compliment, except for the sardonic way in which he called out my name). One of my friends, who was very devout and applied sandal paste on his forehead, was labeled ‘Temple’. Girls were similarly nicknamed. 
 
Today, BR would have been a misfit as a teacher, given the hypersensitivity of the current generation to being made fun of. Once BR told us, “There are three popular BRs in India: BR Chopra and BR Ishaara – both filmmakers of repute -- and I’m the third”.
 
He had a big dog that sat threateningly near the reception. BR also had a prominent scar on his face that added to his fearsome looks. The way he expressed himself while discussing mathematical theorems and geometry was awesome. 
 
There was a young and dusky lady who used to hover around the premises. It was rumored that BR was married to her, who was many years his junior. BR had the habit of giving an opportunity to all his acquaintances to come and teach us, making guinea pigs of us. But some of the young graduates whom he recruited as teachers were very good. I still recall a beautiful young graduate of physics and the way she taught us Newton’s three laws.
 
BR’s fiery temper often led to altercations between him and the teachers he hired from neighboring schools. So, the attrition rate in the coaching classes was quite high. He collected money from us saying that we would get to know the results a day in advance because he had contacts with the Pune divisional board.
 
I quit the coaching class halfway through when I realised it had become drudgery. Attending school in the morning and then the classes in the noon and meekly submitting to BR’s terror tactics was difficult to digest. I never regretted the fact that I quit halfway through. 
 
During later years, I heard that he had divorced his young wife (which was not surprising, considering the way he blew a fuse over small things) and the coaching class eventually wound up. I do not know his whereabouts now. 
 
Despite scoring above 86% in my class X exams, I could not get a seat in the vacation batch of the famed Agarwal Classes. The brand value of Agarwal classes was excellent and I still recall the tag line, something on the lines of successful students coming from Agarwal. They had a branch in Dadar and I was offered a seat in the vacation-cum-regular branch. Since travelling from Churchgate (I was in Jai Hind College then) to Dadar and then again from Dadar back home was an issue, I decided to enroll in DT Patel’s classes. 
 
DT Patel’s was located in Vile Parle (East) in a building called Shyam Kamal, opposite the station. I do not know if the classes still exist. Attending the vacation classes meant sitting in cramped classrooms from 7am till 1pm, by which time we would be exhausted. The aroma of chapattis and dal from the neighbouring Ramakrishna Restaurant that wafted in the air made students like me hungrier. That was the time serials like Rajani and Idhar-Udhar were popular on Doordarshan and it was a mad rush attending coaching classes in the morning and rushing home to catch the television serials in the forenoon.
 
The teachers who taught us in DT Patel were a conscientious lot, professional and earnest in their approach. But the problem was that it was like a college and there was little personal interaction. Most of the teachers were from neighbouring colleges like NM, Mithibai, Patkar, Parle, MVLU, and Bhavan’s. For these teachers, this was a supplement to their regular income.
 
I did not realise that DT Patel’s coaching classes would be the last I would attend in my life. I made a few friends but, as it always happens, we drifted apart once we passed out.Today, when I hear about students attending coaching classes from morning to evening, I am aghast. Imagine attending a coaching class for CA entrance from 7am to 3pm. I am sure that I would not have been able to stand it.  For me, coaching classes were a prison. 
 
One cannot blame the teachers because they were doing their best. But they couldn’t help it if a class intended for 40 students ended up having 60. Coaching classes need to be more innovative and have better infrastructure. Unlike in the past, marketing of coaching classes has become rampant. There is a deluge of advertisements in the audio-visual media to attract students and promise them the moon. Even social media is being used.
 
Not all coaching classes may be bad. But a few bad ones have given them a bad name. I doubt whether the atmosphere in a coaching class can ever be healthy. Today, many parents whose wards are in the science stream are enrolling them in a coaching class that has a strategic tie-up with a college. I am not sure whether this is the right thing to do. 
 
A college is the best place for young minds to forge strong bonds with their friends and develop interpersonal skills. We know the old adage – all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. The truth is that nothing can ever substitute a campus experience, not even coaching classes with Wi-Fi networks and air-conditioned classrooms.  
 
 (Venkatesh Ganapathy is at present pursuing his doctoral research in supply chain management from Alliance University, Bangalore. He is a freelance writer and an avid blogger. In this column, he shares the memories of his childhood in the ‘70s.)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Investor Interest
SEBI approves launch of additional derivatives at GIFT City IFSC
IANS
04 August 2017
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday approved the launch of 85 additional derivatives in stock exchanges of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City International Financial Service Centre (GIFT City IFSC).
 
SEBI elaborated that approval has been granted to BSE's India INX (International Exchange) and NSE IFSC at the GIFT City IFSC to launch derivatives on additional 33 and 52 Indian stocks, respectively.
 
"SEBI had already operationalised two stock exchanges... and advised that all categories of exchange-traded products as available for trading in stock exchanges in FATF/IOSCO (Financial Action Task Force/ International Organisation of Securities Commissions) compliant jurisdictions shall be eligible for trading subject to prior approval of Sebi," the regulator said. 
 
The approval now allows India INX and NSE IFSC to offer trade in a well-diversified range of products spanning various asset classes which include Indian index derivatives, derivatives on Indian stocks, derivatives on foreign stocks, currency derivatives and commodity futures on gold, silver and base metals.
 
According to Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, additional derivatives will encourage greater participation from foreign investors.
 
"This will enhance the offering of NSE IFSC for India based products and encourage much greater participation from foreign investors to give GIFT city a competitive edge among international IFSC's," Limaye said.
 
On its part, BSE's India INX said that 54 single stock derivatives will be offered for trade on its platform from Friday.
 
"Starting August 4, 2017, a total of 54 single stock derivatives will be traded on BSE's India INX, clocking a market capitalisation of Rs 72,34,061.09 crore, which amounts to 55 per cent of Rs 1,31,77,196.54 crore on BSE," the stock exchange major said in a statement.
 
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of India INX V. Balasubramaniam said: "We have sought more product approvals from the regulator and are looking forward to creating a robust ecosystem for our clients."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Life
Why are teenagers drawn to deadly The Blue Whale game?
Vivek Singh Chauhan (IANS)
04 August 2017
The shocking death of 14-year old Mumbai schoolboy Manpreet Singh Sahani, who reportedly took his own life as part of a deadly online social media game called The Blue Whale challenge, has raised many questions.
 
Why are teenagers drawn to such a game which allegedly goads players into committing suicide? How does one identify those who are most vulnerable to the vicious designs of the game? And what roles can teachers and parents play in preventing such tragedies?
 
Even as Mumbai police investigates Manpreet's death on July 30 and its link to the game, it has reportedly claimed the lives of over 130 boys and girls across the world so far.
 
The Blue Whale challenge, reportedly created by a former convict in Russia, is said to psychologically provoke players to indulge in daring, self-destructive tasks for 50 days before finally taking the "winning" step of killing themselves -- and each task must be filmed and shared as "proof".
 
According to experts, teenagers are more vulnerable because the virtual world allows them to act freely -- without the restrictions prevalent in the real world -- which seems to give them an adrenaline boost.
 
"Teenagers generally take these risks because they are vulnerable and prone to seek validation. Also, it makes them feel like they are a part of something that is bigger than them," Samir Parikh, Director of Department Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences at Fortis Healthcare, New Delhi, told IANS.
 
"It has been observed that some teenagers have very low self-esteem, and rely significantly on peer approval. For them, the external environment becomes a source of inspiration, which is why they are willing to do anything to (project) a certain image," said Sameer Malhotra, Director, Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.
 
According to a report in The Sun on July 31, the game has been linked to the deaths of around 130 teenagers across Russia alone.
 
During the course of the game, the participants could be asked to watch horror and psychic movies, cut their hands with blades and needles, causing self harm.
 
"People who are drawn to play such games may themselves be going through psychological issues like lack of focus, interest, feeling inadequate or incompetent," said psychiatrist Jyoti Kapoor Madan from Paras Hospitals, Gurugram.
 
"Such individuals are lured towards challenges which give them a sense of purpose while defying the socially accepted norms which they may have failed," she added.
 
The victims may have got involved with the game out of curiosity, but find themselves being psychologically manipulated into continuing with the tasks, according to the experts.
 
Unable to recognise the harm it was causing, or scared to share the details of such games, either due to fear of judgment or lack of support, the victims could become easy targets for continuing the process.
 
According to media reports, 22-year-old Philipp Budeikin -- who is believed to be the creator of the deadly game -- said in an interview in St Petersburg that his purpose was to cleanse society by provoking people who think they are not worthy of being alive to commit suicide.
 
"Developers of such games are well aware of the vulnerabilities of the teenagers and know that they succumb to peer pressure easily. They are also well aware of the fact that teenagers nowadays are finding themselves unhappy, directionless and lacking goals," added Mrinmay Das, Senior Psychiatrist, Department of Behavioural Medicine, Jaypee Hospital, Noida.
 
In order to understand what their child is going through, parents and schools have a vital role to play. They need to spend more time with kids and keep an eye of their routine, added the psychiatrists.
 
"If the teenagers are seemingly lost, lonely and depressed, parents and school managements must take serious and immediate action to get them involved socially in the real world and divert their mind by providing activities or giving them something new to learn," said psychiatrist Manish Jain from BLK Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi.
 
The Web, being a largely uncontrolled and uncensored entity, it is very hard for us to be able to control all activities that young adults may indulge in.
 
"Being available to talk to children and students when they go through vulnerable times, making them aware of the dangers of such games and providing psychological and emotional support in a non-judgemental way will go a long way in helping them get out of it," consultant psychiatrist Deepti Kukreja of Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai told IANS.
 
Parikh, who has dealt with several self-harming teenagers in his professional life, emphasised on media literacy as a measure to prevent teenagers from harmful content.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

COMMENTS

Govinda Warrier

9 hours ago

I am afraid, the media publicity this episode , perhaps for now localised in certain parts of the world may cause more harm. In reality the crime by a 22 year old is being seen lightly by recognizing it as a game. Instead of suggesting a ban on such criminal activities, the suggestion being made is asking each parent and teacher to police around the children. Technology is taking world for a ride. More later.

REPLY

