Bad Loans: Essar Destroys Government’s Credibility On Loan Recovery
Sucheta Dalal
18 July 2017
In one fell swoop, Essar Steel has managed to destroy the credibility of the Modi government’s serious new effort to tackle bad loans through an ordinance empowering the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Within three weeks of RBI identifying 12 large cases of bad loans to be fast-tracked, Essar Steel rushed to the Gujarat High Court and got a stay. This has further dented RBI’s credibility which is surely at an all-time low today. 
 
With just two years to the general elections, most of our nationalised banks are on the brink. They have already been made to waste three years on opening Jan Dhan accounts, seeding Aadhaar numbers in bank accounts and handling demonetisation, rather than concentrate on their core function of lending—make new loans smartly and recover outstanding loans. Now, with a major strike planned by bank unions in August and consumers angry at being ripped off, we have the prospect of large defaulters continuing to game the judicial system to their advantage to avoid repayment. 
 
Ironically, the government’s loan recovery effort has been stymied by an industry group which has often been in deep financial trouble from the early 1990s, barring a short interregnum. It has extracted innumerable concessions and write-offs from banks through debt restructuring in bad times, and then extracted bigger loans during good times. Essar Steel’s outstanding loans, at over Rs45,670 crore, make Vijay Mallya’s Rs9,000-crore borrowing appear puny. Yet, it is Mr. Mallya who is the poster boy for bad industry, while Prashant Ruia is giving interviews to mainstream media claiming that RBI has been ‘unfair’ to the group. 
 
Essar’s suit before the Gujarat High Court is a template of what every large Indian industrialist has done for the past 50 years when faced with recovery or restructuring action. Essar’s lawyers pounced on a badly drafted RBI order which seemed to direct the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to accord priority to 12 of the most egregious default cases. This was enough for Essar Steel to get its petition admitted; it also forced RBI to eat humble pie and amend its order. While the hearing continues, Essar Steel has already delayed action and can still appeal this case before the Supreme Court (SC). 
 
When the government formulated the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) last year, it intended to take the bad loan issue out of the domain of civil courts and into that of the NCLT. The law provides for appeal before an appellate tribunal after which the case can land up before the SC. Essar Steel has managed to torpedo this architecture by going to the Gujarat High Court. Even if the Court throws out its case, it can still file an appeal before the SC and buy more time. 
 
While Essar’s super-rich promoters have all the time and resources to prolong litigation, neither its lenders nor the government can afford a delay. Bad loans of banks have crossed Rs8 lakh crore, of which public sector banks account for over Rs6 lakh crore. This has opened an opportunity for devious people to take advantage of poor financial awareness and literacy in India to manufacture panic. In the past two weeks, I have received WhatsApp messages asking people to withdraw their money from nine public sector banks (facing prompt corrective action), allegedly because “the RBI plans to shut them down”! Shockingly, these are blindly forwarded by educated persons, some attached to the banking sector! Such inflammatory messages could foment a run on banks and inflict further economic damage.
 
The bad loan issue, to my mind, is the government’s biggest economic challenge. But, it has yet to attract the attention of our raucous but influential electronic media, which is only focused on the cow, Kashmir and communal issues. The finance ministry is also too busy with demonetisation, digital India and the roll-out of a tax revolution (Goods and Services Tax) to worry about a looming disaster.
 
However, there is a silver lining. My industry sources say that the prime minister’s office (PMO) is directly monitoring the 12 cases marked for insolvency proceedings by RBI’s internal advisory committee. These have an outstanding debt of more than Rs5,000 crore each, 60% of which was classified as non-performing on 31 March 2016. These account for 25% of stressed bank assets. Until Essar Steel’s bombshell action, banks had already started recovery action and there was a clear signal that there will be no leniency anymore. At least five on the list were on the verge of finalising buyers for their assets. After Essar Steel’s audacious litigation and director Prashant Ruia’s aggressive media interview, these and 488 other defaulters (who have been given six months to restructure debt) are watching the government’s next move with interest. 
 
Essar Steel’s petition calls RBI’s action as “hostile, arbitrary and unreasonable” and claims that the company has been ‘discriminated’ against. It questions RBI’s cut-off date, of March 2016, for identifying the worst defaulters and argues that it had almost reached a settlement with its creditors to restructure its debt once again. Essar wants the Court to direct RBI to consider its recent interest payments (Rs3,467 crore in FY16-17) and improved capacity utilisation and earnings  to include the company in the second category of 488 defaulters who have been given six months to restructure debt. In the media interview, Prashant Ruia argues for time to close its restructuring package with lenders that was agreed in January this year. However, this was largely on Essar’s terms and probably because banks didn’t have a better alternative.
 
Essar Steel also argues that RBI cannot fast-track 12 specific cases and must look at each one on a case-by-case basis. But isn’t that exactly how shady bankers allowed the Essar group to borrow recklessly for two decades, despite multiple defaults? Another argument in Essar’s petition is that the UPA government was partly to be blamed for its losses, because it cut off gas supply to the plant that hit production. RBI’s ability to counter these claims will decide the case. It is hard to imagine how a Court can be asked to direct bankers to restructure Essar Steel’s loans when nationalised banks are in no position to decide bailouts. Most of them are desperately pleading for capital infusion by the government which is at the cost of the taxpayer. 
 
Will the brazen Ruias beat the banking system again? Unlike the flamboyant Vijay Mallya, who attracted public attention by flaunting his over-the-top lifestyle, the Ruias have so far escaped public opprobrium by flying below the radar and kept away from the society pages. Essar group’s outstanding debt is stupendous and estimated at anywhere between Rs1.17 lakh crore to Rs1.38 lakh crore. This debt nearly halved with the sale of Essar Oil (with Vadinar Port and Vadinar Power) to Roseneft of Russia for Rs86,000 crore. However, that has, by no means, ended Essar’s woes. Almost all its businesses continue to haemorrhage, losses run into a few thousand crores of rupees and banks have already taken a big hit on loans to several of Essar companies. 
 
In March 2016, Caravan magazine, in an article on the group, attributes a quote to promoter Shashi Ruia boasting, “I’m worth 1.5 billion abroad.” While we know that the group was forced to sell its oil business and may have to let go of steel too, it would be no surprise if Ruia’s alleged boast remains true even today. Meanwhile, we, the taxpayers, see more of our money vanish into his balance sheets or those of reckless banks capitalised by the exchequer.

Gupta

3 hours ago

Also, it is interesting that in 5 years of non stop coverage by media of the bad loan problem, not a single news item has focused on the issue of gold plating of project costs and siphoning of funds.... we talk about govt revoking licenses, change in Indonesia law etc as excuses for NPA creation, but overfunding (done intentionally by banks under the table) and zero or negative equity of promoters in projects is the real reason for the mess today.... and no one is complaining because everyone is an accomplice! Thats why every bank has either double digit NPA or 1%. Those who were accomplice are at 10%+ and the clean ones at 1%. Interesting why we have 2 groups of banks and not banks across the asset quality spectrum! Obvious answers which point to the rut, but who cares...

Gupta

3 hours ago

Seems like a joke that he is worth "only" 1.5 billion. In india, companies go bankrupt, not promoters.
The whole NPA system is stacked banks as they are the only ones who have a downside to missing deadlines (more provisions) while the promoters love delaying and strangulating banks to the 90th day of default to force them to agree to ridiculous restructuring terms. Banks have to privatized and made to write off based on Enterprise Value of the borrower rather than 90 day count of default. That will remove the fear of the deadline in negotiations and banks should take most aggressive actions against these promoters as they are doing to mallya.
Its a pity that people like essar keep defaulting for decades and we just keep running to govt and courts for mercy to protect from these defaulting goons

Govinda Warrier

5 hours ago

My understanding is that Essar didn't get the relief they sought from Gujarat High Court. Therefore, not able to make out what this article is attempting to convey. Banking System is getting restructured and revamped to meet changing needs of Indian Economy. GOI and RBI are working together to take out the financial system from the grip of corporate and political monsters.

Deepak Narain

7 hours ago

The credibility of public sector banks is moving towards further erosion. The government has swallowed too much beyond its capacity to digest. The legal processes enable the private business players to indulge in all possible irregularities and laugh at the inability to government to tame them. Very drastic measures are needed to move out of this predicament.

SuchindranathAiyerS

8 hours ago

Vibrant Essar and vibrant judiciary.

Economy & Nation
Gujarat HC dismisses Essar plea challenging insolvency proceedings
IANS
17 July 2017
The Gujarat High Court on Monday dismissed Essar Steel's writ petition challenging the RBI directive to a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India to initiate insolvency proceedings against the company for its high non-performing assets.
 
Justice S.G. Shah issued an oral order stating that no relief could be granted to the steel major. The court's detailed order was expected later.
 
Essar Steel, in its July 4 petition, challenged the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) direction to banks to refer cases of 12 companies, including Essar, with high NPAs directly to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and initiate insolvency proceedings. The central bank's June 13 directive was issued through a press release.
 
The company had claimed that a unilateral action was being initiated when it was in a restructuring mode and objected that it was being clubbed with the other 11 major defaulting firms at such time. The steelmaker had also alleged that it was being singled out.
 
The RBI's counsel disputed both stating that it was not true that the company was discussing restructuring of repayments with banks, while insolvency proceedings would in fact help the company to shape up and not close it down. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Ramesh Bajaj

1 day ago

All defaulters should be made to pay their dues.

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex make new highs – Monday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team
17 July 2017
We had mentioned in Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were in consolidation mode. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Monday and closed with small gains over Friday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Monday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
With the onset of quarterly results and Parliament's monsoon session, the Indian equity markets traded with gains during the mid-afternoon session on Monday.  On the NSE, there were 799 advances, 863 declines and 312 unchanged. On the BSE there were 1,299 advances, 1,378 declines and 178 unchanged.
 
Indian markets opened at record high. Both the Nifty and the Sensex opened 'gap-up' and hit levels of 9,920 and 32,131 respectively (intra-day). The Nifty50, which opened with a gap, hit a fresh record high of 9,920 on Monday but pared gains as investors preferred to book some profits at higher levels. Sensex firmed up 74 points aided by fresh buying by participants and availability of more foreign capital. BSE mid-cap and small-cap were trading in the green while healthcare and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) were trading in the red.
 
Upcoming quarterly results and Parliament's monsoon session, as also the direction of foreign funds flow will set the course for the equity indices in the coming week, market observers opine. With markets already at dizzying heights, potential triggers like news on monsoon's progress and global trends like monetary policy review by major international central banks could unleash "volatility", analysts feared. The markets will focus on earnings this week though the expectations remain muted for the last quarter. Markets are trying to analyse the earnings impact due to GST disruption, pointed out market analysts. The worry on rising PE (price-earning) ratio of benchmark indices is being overwhelmed by larger domestic fund flows and a buoyant global economy. Companies like Reliance Industries, Ultratech Cement, ACC, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks and Ashok Leyland are expected to announce their quarterly results in the course of the   week.
 
Industry body Assocham on Sunday said the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance has empowered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take up "bad loans worth about Rs8 lakh crore" for resolution by March 2019. According to an Assocham study, the move has the potential to bring down the non-performing asset (NPA) levels and "significantly improve" the financial health of banks. "Somewhat bitter medicine came in the form of the Ordinance promulgated by the President in May," Assocham's Secretary General D.S. Rawat said. "The government gave wide-ranging legislative powers to the RBI to issue directions to lenders to initiate insolvency proceedings for the recovery of bad loans that have reached unacceptably high levels." In case of a default, the recent Ordinance has authorises RBI to direct lenders for initiating insolvency resolution process under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. Bank Nifty closed at 24,015.05, up 0.32%.
 
Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday said the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has brought down its stake to less than 10% in the company by divesting around two per cent of its holding in the firm. After the stake sale, the life insurer now has 9.958 per cent stake in the company, it said in a regulatory filing. The insurance firm has sold more than 1.24 crore shares through market sale, the company added. Mahindra & Mahindra shares closed at Rs1,383.30, up 0.44% on the BSE.
A plethora of events, such as hopes of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), fresh inflows of foreign funds and the onset of the quarterly earnings season, had pushed the Indian equity markets to a record high during the week ended Friday.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

