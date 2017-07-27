BUY
Axis Bank acquires FreeCharge
IANS
27 July 2017
Axis Bank has entered into an agreement with Jasper Infotech Private Limited to acquire 100 per cent stake in its subsidiaries like FreeCharge Payment Technologies Private Limited and Accelyst Solutions Private Limited, which together constitute the digital payments business under the "FreeCharge" brand, a company statement said on Thursday.
 
"The acquisition of FreeCharge re-affirms Axis Bank's determination to lead the journey of digitization of financial services. We expect FreeCharge to contribute significantly in our aspiration to serve the digital native and mobile-first young consumers of India," said Shikha Sharma, MD & CEO of Axis Bank.
 
The statement, however, did not mention any acquisition size.
 
"The Axis FreeCharge combination is a potent one that has the potential to make a large impact on the digital payments and banking space. It is a win-win deal that allows Snapdeal to further focus on our core e-commerce business, while giving Axis some of the most agile and innovative technology capabilities in the financial services space in India," said Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal Co-Founder & CEO.
 
E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal had acquired FreeCharge in 2015.
 
FreeCharge is a pan-India digital payments company with over 50 million registered wallet users and over 200,000 merchants. FreeCharge wallet is used to make payments for telecom, DTH and broadband recharges and for utility payments including electricity, gas and water bills.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
SC refuses stay on 'Indu Sarkar' release
IANS
27 July 2017
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's movie "Indu Sarkar", which deals with the Emergency imposed in 1975 by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
 
A bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Amitav Roy and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, dismissed the plea filed by a woman who claims to be the biological daughter of late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi.
 
"The movie is an artistic expression within the parameters of law," said the bench while dismissing the plea of Priya Singh Paul.
 
Paul has told the court that the film was "full of concoction and totally derogatory" to malign the image of Sanjay Gandhi and his mother, Indira Gandhi.
 
The petitioner moved the top court as Bombay High Court had dismissed her plea on July 24, saying no "known descendant" of Sanjay Gandhi has objected to the movie.
 
In her petition, the woman has claimed that Sanjay Gandhi was her biological father and the movie points fingers at him.
 
Economy & Nation
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM
IANS
27 July 2017
Nitish Kumar on Thursday took oath as Bihar Chief Minister with Bharatiya Janata Party as partner of his Janata Dal-United, within 24 hours of quitting the Grand Alliance.
 
This is his second innings in the last two years, after he snapped ties late on Wednesday with the Grand Alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, over corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.
 
Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi administered the oath of office to Nitish Kumar at the Raj Bhavan here.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

