Australia considers laptop ban on commercial flights

To bookmark you need to sign in

Australia is considering banning laptops in cabin baggage on commercial flights to prevent terrorist attacks following similar moves by the US and UK, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday.

"We are looking at it very closely. We are taking into account all of the information and advice we're receiving internationally and we're working very closely with our partners," Turnbull told the media.

"In due course, any announcements will be made formally though the transport minister," he added.

Turnbull did not elaborate on which destinations would be affected by the proposed measure, Efe news reported.

European and US authorities will meet this week in Brussels as Washington considers whether to expand its laptop ban to include countries from the European Union.

US officials previously said that the ban on large electronic devices, in force since March, was based on intelligence information indicating that terrorist groups have designed bombs that can be concealed in electronic devices and could circumvent security measures at airports.

In March, the UK announced a cabin luggage ban on laptops, tablets and e-readers on passenger flights from certain airports.

Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.