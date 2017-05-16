BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
World
Public Interest
Australia considers laptop ban on commercial flights
IANS
16 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Australia is considering banning laptops in cabin baggage on commercial flights to prevent terrorist attacks following similar moves by the US and UK, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday.
 
"We are looking at it very closely. We are taking into account all of the information and advice we're receiving internationally and we're working very closely with our partners," Turnbull told the media.
 
"In due course, any announcements will be made formally though the transport minister," he added.
 
Turnbull did not elaborate on which destinations would be affected by the proposed measure, Efe news reported.
 
European and US authorities will meet this week in Brussels as Washington considers whether to expand its laptop ban to include countries from the European Union.
 
US officials previously said that the ban on large electronic devices, in force since March, was based on intelligence information indicating that terrorist groups have designed bombs that can be concealed in electronic devices and could circumvent security measures at airports. 
 
In March, the UK announced a cabin luggage ban on laptops, tablets and e-readers on passenger flights from certain airports.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Ford plans to cut 10% global staff
IANS
16 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
US automaker Ford Motor is making plans to cut about 10 per cent of its global staff, which could mean about 20,000 jobs worldwide, according to a media report.
 
Most of the jobs will be salaried workers who do not have union protection, rather than the 57,000 US hourly staff who work on assembly lines, CNN quoted The Wall Street Journal as saying in the report on Monday night.
 
The company did not confirm or deny the report, saying only that "reducing costs and becoming as lean and efficient as possible" is one of its key priorities, but that it has yet to announce any new job cuts.
 
Ford announced last month that it was looking to reduce costs by $3 billion in order to offset efforts to invest in "emerging opportunities".
 
The company has said that efforts to develop the next generation of electric and self-driving cars would lead to a lower profit margin in the near term. Those are expensive, long-term bets that will take some time to pay off, if they ever do. 
 
Ford announced the $3 billion cost cutting goal at the same time it reported sharply lower first quarter earnings, reports CNN.
 
The company has been under pressure from shareholders about declining profits and a weak share price. Earlier this year shares of electric car manufacturer Tesla (TSLA), which is a fraction of Ford's size, passed Ford in terms of market value. 
 
But Ford and other US automakers have also been under pressure from President Donald Trump to create US jobs. 
 
Ford won praise from Trump when it announced in January that it was scrapping plans for a plant in Mexico and would invest $700 million in a Michigan plant to build electric and self-driving cars, CNN reported.
 
But the company is still moving ahead with plans announced last year to shift all small car production to Mexico. 
 
Plans for the next Mexican plant were dropped because of lower demand for small cars altogether. The small cars that were to be built there will now be built at another Mexican plant.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Life
Thailand threatens to block Facebook
IANS
16 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Thai authorities threatened to block Facebook on Tuesday if the social network giant does not remove content that is deemed threatening to national security or offensive to the royal family.
 
The military junta, which has increased internet censorship since assuming power in the May 2014 coup, demanded, through the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, that Facebook remove 131 posts on its site by Tuesday morning, or face legal action, Efe news reported. 
 
The Thai Internet Service Provider Association (TISPA) warned Facebook's subsidiary company in Thailand that it would disconnect the content delivery network (CDN) originating Facebook's server if the social media company failed to comply with the Thai government's request.
 
Last week, TISPA sent an email notifying Facebook executives in Thailand about the Thai government's demand.
 
The internet service providers, represented by TISPA, admitted they are under government pressure and that the military junta has demanded the closure of the distribution network to block illegal materials. 
 
"This action may affect the entire delivery services of www.facebook.com to customers in Thailand," TISPA said in an email published in the Bangkok Post on Tuesday. 
 
According to the authorities, about 6,900 websites and online posts have been blocked in the country since 2015. 
 
In April, the government ordered a prohibition on any online contact with the three critics of the royal family, threatening criminal consequences to those interacting with them. 
 
Thailand's lese-majeste laws are among the strictest in the world, with up to 15 years of imprisonment to those who disseminate messages the authorities consider offensive to the royal family.
 
About 105 people have been arrested under the lese-majeste charges after the 2014 coup, 49 of whom have been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, and another 64 are in custody awaiting trial.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More