BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Money & Banking
Economy & Nation
Asset deterioration a challenge for Indian banks: Moody's
IANS
09 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Global credit rating agency Moody's on Monday said asset deterioration is a challenge for Indian banks over the medium-term.
 
Moody's Investor's Service and its Indian affiliate ICRA Ltd said in a statement the prospect for Indian banks were subdued.
 
"Asset quality will remain a negative driver of the credit profiles of most rated Indian banks and the stock of impaired loans. Non-performing loans (NPLs) and standard restructured loans will still rise during the horizon of our outlook," Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst Alka Anbarasu said.
 
"We expect the pace of deterioration in asset quality over the next 12-18 months should be lower than what was seen over the last five years, and especially compared to FY2016, even as we consider those remaining problem loans which have not been recognised as such in several large accounts," Anbarasu added.
 
According to Moody's, Indian banks would increase their focus on resolving some of the large problem loan accounts.
 
Anbarasu said there will be increased pace of debt restructuring under various schemes designed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). But the weak reserving and pressure on profitability would limit bank's ability to go for bad loan account resolution under RBI schemes.
 
From ICRA's viewpoint, a muted level of credit off-take -- on the back of weak demand, increasing competition and greater disintermediation -- will continue to exert downward pressure on lending rates.
 
"Such a development will be partly offset by the fall in the cost of funds, but stubbornly high operating expense levels and elevated credit costs will continue to dent profitability matrices for the banks," said Karthik Srinivasan, an ICRA Senior Vice President.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
'Petrol pumps to accept card payment till Friday'
IANS
09 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Petrol pumps across the country will continue to accept credit and debit cards till Friday, an AIPDA official said on Monday.
 
The All India Petroleum Dealers Association's decided to revise its earlier announcement after consulting with the Petroleum Ministry, as banks also deferred charging transaction fee up to one per cent on card payments.
 
On Sunday, the association had announced that they would not accept payments through credit and debit cards from Monday in protest against the additional charge levied on such transactions.
 
"The AIPDA on Sunday decided to stop accepting payment through credit and debit cards till the decision to levy these additional charges are reversed. 
 
"Late on Sunday, banks communicated to us they will not levy the transaction fee on card payments till January 13. Accordingly, we have decided to continue accepting payments through cards till Friday," AIPDA's West Bengal unit's General Secretary Saradindu Pal told IANS.
 
West Bengal Petroleum Dealers' Association (a unit of AIPDA) President Tushar Kanti Sen said: "We took the decision very late on Sunday night because some banks communicated that they would not levy transaction fee till January 13 but some did not. 
 
"We kept a close watch. Eventually, the Ministry requested us to defer the decision till January 13."
 
In a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, AIPDA President Ajay Bansal wrote that the HDFC and other banks would start charging one per cent on all credit card transactions, and between 0.25 and 1 per cent on all debit card transactions from Monday.
 
"The same will be debited to petroleum dealers' account and net transaction value will be credited to our account... This will lead to financial losses for the dealers," Bansal wrote.
 
However, he had added, if any bank is not charging additional MDR and corresponds the same to the association, the petrol pumps having Point of Sale (POS) devices of those banks would keep accepting cards.
 
"If banks start levying fees, it will cause squeezing of dealers' margin," Pal said.
 
AIPDA's decision for not accepting payments through cards came at a time when the Centre had directed state-run oil companies to offer a 0.75 per cent discount on the price of petrol and diesel to consumers paying by cards or mobile wallets to encourage people towards digital payments.
 
"This discount amount was supposed to be reimbursed to the dealers, but is not being executed properly," Pal said. He said dealers have been working on a low margin and demanded raising the dealers' commission to five per cent from the existing rate of three per cent taking petrol and diesel together.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Life
Don’t Walk into a Digital Nightmare
Yogesh Sapkale
09 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  7
A few days ago, a friend of mine lost about Rs80,000 in minutes when somebody withdrew this sum from an automated teller machine (ATM). The ATM card and its personal identification number (PIN) were in my friend’s possession. It took him almost 10 months and numerous calls, emails and letters to the bank, filing a complaint with the police and, finally, help from Moneylife Foundation, to retrieve the amount. 
 
In another case, a relation of my friend, who lives in rural Maharashtra, shared the verification number received as SMS with the ‘banker’ on the phone and lost Rs13,000 in a flash, to various online shopping sites, e-wallets and mobile recharges. 
 
These are not isolated cases. Daily, many people are losing money in online transactions and have no idea how to retrieve it. 
 
Human cheats are bad enough, but joining their ranks are apps, ransom-ware and malware. The new threats to digital life are frightening—at least frauds carried out by humans have a face whereas the new online frauds, through apps and malware, are faceless. There are plenty of smart malwares that could take control of your private life and also your life savings. You could fall prey to the traps hidden behind lucrative proposals and offers received online or on phone. One click and you lose control of your data—be it private and personal information or your username and passwords saved safely on your personal computer, laptop or mobile. Welcome to the horrors of digital life! 
 
With the sudden thrust to go cashless, India has become a fertile ground for these ransom-wares to earn crores of rupees from unsuspecting victims. Demonetisation has given a boost to digital payments and digital wallets. There is an increase in their user-base and also of real-time attackers. What is saddening is that, instead of learning and adopting, people are being forced to go digital, irrespective of their income and education. This means that, with the digital life, you can say goodbye to a good night’s sleep with the lurking fear of your hard-earned money being looted.
 
So, what does one do to deal with this situation? As I mentioned earlier in this article, be alert and make sure all your channels are kept open for official communication from your bank. This also means that you block everything, or everyone, that is not official. This applies to downloading and using mobile apps from your bank. Make sure, you are using only the official and authenticated app on your mobile which you can lock, for added security. 
 
To start with, never ever share your username or user ID and password with anyone. Especially do not share your netbanking account user-ID and password, the one-time password (OTP) you receive for transactions, your card number, its expiry date, card verification value (CVV) and PIN. The reason for this is that the banker, or the card issuer company, already has all your details and will never ask for these from you. Be alert if anyone, especially a caller, asks for this information. Ask the person to send you an email (without revealing your email ID) on the registered ID in the records of the bank.
 
Here are a few important guidelines to protect your digital life and money...
1. Use very strong passwords, especially for financial transactions;
2. Use multi-factor authentications. For example, a password and OTP;
3. Do not store your financial details like bank account number and passwords on your mobile or in any app;
4. Check access level of each app and how much information can be accessed by an app before installing. If you are not comfortable with the kind of access this app desires, simply do not install it or remove it if already installed;
5. Regularly update the operating system (OS) and apps/software installed on devices such as mobile, PC/ laptop/ or tab;
6. Use a good anti-virus or security app/software and keep it updated regularly;
7. Do not click on any link you receive either on email or messaging apps like WhatsApp;
8. Do not use public (read free) Wi-Fi networks, especially to access email, online banking and credit card accounts, or any other sensitive data. 

User

COMMENTS

Simple Indian

10 hours ago

While there are loopholes in every technological solutions/services, the instances mentioned in the article seem to be more a case of human negligence/ignorance than technological flaws. People should not blame IT for their own ignorance resulting in losses. In fact, if everyone follows the eight steps/precautions mentioned at the end of the article, there is little chance of being defrauded by delinquent Bank agents and such. As the old saying goes, prevention is better than cure. But wonder how many well-educated and well-heeled people take such precautions !!

REPLY

ARSENIO De SOUSA

11 hours ago

Very informative, can some of anti virus softwares be suggested especially to take care malwares and cookies

REPLY

B. Yerram Raju

12 hours ago

Very useful and essential guide. But the banks response has to be prompt and not just sending a routine message that that the issue will be dealt with in 48 hours. After 48 hours you get another routine communication. Banks have to get rid of structured responses and get into specific responses to customer complaints without which the service will hardly improve.

REPLY

Vinayak Bhimrao Mudholkar

22 hours ago

How safe it is to make an online fixed deposit (e-TDR/e-STDR) from your savings bank account as against going personally to the bank branch to make the same.
Is the online fixed deposit less secure because it can be closed online?....TDR opened at bank branch can be closed at branch only.

REPLY

pritamcnaik

In Reply to Vinayak Bhimrao Mudholkar 21 hours ago

It is quite secure . You just send a request to open fixed deposit over encrypted channels

REPLY

pritamcnaik

In Reply to Vinayak Bhimrao Mudholkar 21 hours ago

It is quite secure . You just send a request to open fixed deposit over encrypted channels

REPLY

SuchindranathAiyerS

1 day ago

The down side of a cashless society. You l have to submit to Government extortion as well as Digital fraud.

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More