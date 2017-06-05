ASCI bans 214 ads, including Dr Batra's, Airtel, Heinz, LG, Asian Paints, TV Today, CNN News, Jasper Infotech in March 2017

The Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has banned as many as 214 advertisements out of 280 complaints it received across segments during March 2017. Out of 214 advertisements against which complaints were upheld, 175 belonged to the Healthcare category, 21 to the Education category, followed by seven in the Food & Beverages category, and 11 advertisements from other categories, the self-regulatory industry body said in a statement.

The banned ads are from prominent companies like Dr Batra’s Positive Health Clinic (Dr. Batra’s Homeopathy), Bharti Airtel Ltd (Free Data for 12 months and Free Unlimited Local + STD calls), Heinz India Pvt Ltd (Complan), LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd (LG Air Conditioner), Jasper Infotech Pvt Ltd (Snapdeal - Amway Persona 100% Pure Coconut Oil), TV Today Network Ltd (AajTak), TV 18 Broadcast CNN News18), Asian Paints Ltd (Smart Care Solutions), among others, they range from FMCGs to autos, personal accessories to alcohol, and education to media.

HEALTHCARE:

The CCC found the following claims of 175 advertisements in health care products or services to be either misleading or false or not adequately / scientifically substantiated and hence violating ASCI’s Code. Some of the health care products or services advertisements also contravened provisions of the Drug & Magic Remedies Act and Chapter 1.1 and III.4 of the ASCI Code. Complaints against the following advertisements were UPHELD.

1. Kolors Health Care India Pvt. Ltd. (Kolors Slimming & Beauty): The advertisement’s claim, “Five kilograms weight loss guarantee and five inch figure correction”, was inadequately substantiated and is misleading by gross exaggeration. The efficacy being depicted via images of before and af-ter the treatment is misleading by gross exaggeration.

2. Ayurwin Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. (Nutrigain plus Powder & Capsules): The advertisement’s claims, “The only weight gain Product Powered by Ayurscience” and “Approved by Ayush Dept.”, were not substantiated with supporting evidence, and are misleading by gross exaggeration.

3. SBS Biotech (Dr Juneja’s Accumass): The advertisement’s claims, “Accumass is very helpful to gain weight”, “Increase body weight, not fat”, and pack claim, “Ayurvedic Formulation to help Gain Weight for all ages”, were not substantiated with supporting clinical evidence of product efficacy, and are misleading by exaggeration. Further the claims, “World's Greatest Brands 2015-16 IUA” and “World Brand Summit - Most Trusted Brand of Asia 2016”, were not substantiated with any support data of the research or any comparative data versus other similar brands in the same cat-egory. The claims are not qualified to mention the source and date of research and criteria for as-sessment for the claims made. Also, the claims are misleading by ambiguity and omission.

4. SBS Biotech Ayurvedic Division (Roop Mantra Skin Care Products): The advertisement’s claims, “World's Greatest Brands 2015-16 IUA”, “India's Most Trusted Brand - Consumer Validated 2015 - Voted By Indian Consumers”, “Selected No.1 Brand India 2014 - Consumer Survey Report, Mrg 2014”, “World Brand Summit Dubai 2016 (Ayurvedic Otc Products) Conducted By : World Brands Review Corporation”, “Most Trusted Brand Of Asia 2016”, were not substantiated with any sup-port data of the research or any comparative data versus other similar brands in the same catego-ry. The claims are not qualified to mention the source and date of research and criteria for as-sessment for the claims made. Also, the claims are misleading by ambiguity and omission of the product category.

5. Dr. Batra’s Positive Health Clinic (Dr. Batra’s Homeopathy): The advertisement’s claims, “Our treatment results are independently audited by American Quality Assessors (AQA) across our pa-tient base of 15 lakh, and are as follows: - All Ailments - 94% Better - Hair Loss - 95% Better - Skin Diseases - 88% Better - Women's Problems - 94% Better - Child Disorders - 94% Better”, were not substantiated with authentic supporting evidence nor any independent audit or verification cer-tificate, and are misleading by exaggeration.

6. Dr Batra’s Homeopathic Clinic: The advertisement’s claims, “We have successfully treated more than ten lakh patients having Skin conditions, Women's disease, High sugar levels, Overweight, Sexual Problems, in every age person” and the visual implying cure of Leucoderma are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

7. Ayushakti Ayurved Pvt. Ltd. (Ayushakti Ayur Health Centre): The advertisement’s claims, “Even the Phoenix House Foundation in the U.S.A. believes Ayushakti doctor are the best in giving solu-tions for breathlessness, allergies and depression”, “Ayushakti helped rescue workers of 9/11 at-tack to come out of shock, depression, severe breathlessness, joints pain and chronic fatigue”, “Within 18 months 80% of the people did not need any breathing pumps. Their frequent allergy problems, breathlessness and depression had relieved remarkably and they all started working again”, “The Phoenix House Foundation U.S.A research proves Ayushakti herbs are effective in combating breathing difficulties, joint pain, chronic fatigue and depression”, “In general, Ayushak-ti's herbs proved to be the most effective after six months!”, “Continuing the rejuvenation herbs in the Asthatox program, helps nourish the channels, thus protecting your lungs from further damage and promotes easy breath” and “Asthatox detox provides remarkable results in just two months. If you follow only herbs and diet, then you get relief from symptoms in six months to a year”, Ayushakti has helped lacs of people for the past 27 years to relieve chronic ailments like joint pain, breathlessness, high blood sugar, skin and hair problems, gas -acidity, IBS, weight gain, unable to experience parenthood”, were inadequately substantiated and are misleading by gross exaggeration.

8. Kalpayur Ayurvedic Clinic & Panchakarma Center (Diabecare): The advertisement’s claim, “Dia-becare - Natural & Effective Support in Diabetes. Yogic Naturals with Active Nano Extracts”, was not substantiated with supporting clinical evidence and is misleading.

9. Simandar Herbal Pvt. Ltd. (Yesaka Sugar Free Liquid): In the advertisement’s claim, the product name, “Yesaka Sugar Free Liquid” for product meant for treatment of diabetes, is misleading by implication. The product name when read in conjunction with the tagline, "curing naturally" and visual showing a Glucometer, implies that the product is beneficial in curing diabetes, which is in breach of the law as it violated the Drugs & Magic Remedies Act (DMR Act).

10. The Pain Clinic: The advertisement’s claim (in Gujarati) as translated into English, “Treatment without operation”, was not substantiated with clinical evidence of the treatment efficacy and is misleading by gross exaggeration.

11. Prettislim Clinic: The advertisement’s claim, “Winner of Best Healthcare Brand 2016 Award” was inadequately substantiated and the claim is misleading by omission and ambiguity. Further for the claim, “No1 slimming Clinic in Mumbai”, while the advertiser presented reference of All India Life-style Hospitals and Clinic survey 2016 mentioning Prettislim as No.1 Bariatric clinic, its mention as No. 1 slimming clinic was not considered acceptable and was considered to be misleading by am-biguity. Also the claim, “Thousands of satisfied customers who have given us 95% satisfaction rat-ings”, it was noted that the data provided by the advertiser is self-certified. In absence of any third party validation, this data was not considered to be unbiased and reliable.

12. Slim Trim Point: The advertisement’s claims, “Five kilograms + 20-25 centimeters in six hours”, “Ten kilograms + 35-40 centimeters in 12 hours”, “20 kilograms + 55-60 centimeters in 24 hours”, were not substantiated with supporting clinical evidence, and with treatment efficacy data, and are misleading by exaggeration.

13. GEHM Clinic and Research Center (Fit Forte Tablets): The advertisement’s claim, “Fit Forte Tablets -To reduce body weight”, was not substantiated with evidence of product efficacy, and is misleading. Visual shown in the advertisement implies significant weight loss, which is misleading by implication.

14. Eye-Q Vision Ltd.: The advertisement’s claim, “Most Trusted Brand” was inadequately sub-stantiated. The claim does not cite the source and date of research and is misleading by omission of the mention of the sub-category for the award.

15. Lifezen Pvt. Ltd. Healthcare: The advertisement’s claims, “Better QUALITY Better RELIEF Better PRICE”, were not substantiated with verifiable comparative data versus other similar prod-ucts in the same category, and are misleading by exaggeration and implication that other eye drops products are inferior to the advertised product.

16. Shahjadi Pharmaceutical Private Limited (Ab Love Day): The advertisement’s claims, “Ab Love Day- Trusted, Effective and Convenient”, “Two tablets keeps you from getting pregnant for six months”, “Freedom from regular intake of tablets” and “Safe, Effective and Easy way to keep age gap between children”, were not substantiated with clinical evidence, and are misleading by gross exaggeration.

17. Chemical Resources (GCB 70): The advertisement’s claims, “Better Body, Better Life”, “Burn both sugar and fat & slow the release of sugar into blood stream”, “Preserve natural antioxidants in the body”, “Decrease waist circumference & BMI”, “Clinically Evaluated” and “GCB 70 supports healthy metabolism”, were inadequately substantiated. Also, the claims are misleading by ambi-guity and implication.

18. Yashna Enterprises (No Blu Glasses): The advertisement’s claims, “Get 5X Sharper Visual De-tail and 10X Reduced Eye Strain!” were not substantiated and are misleading by gross exaggera-tion.

19. GBR Clinic-Fertility Centre: The advertisement’s claims, “Being the No.1 Fertility Clinic in Chennai & Tamil Nadu, we have been providing very high success rate consistently every month”. It was noted that the advertiser has not provided any authentic, independent, verifiable compar-ative data versus other similar clinics in the same category or any third party validation or research to prove this claim, and the claim is misleading by exaggeration and implication that they would cure infertility. Additionally, this is in breach of the law as it violated the DMR Act.

20. Vaidya Revati Prasad (112 salki burhia ki ghuti): The advertisement’s claims, “Enriched with calcium & iron” and “Makes children healthy & strong”, were inadequately substantiated with ev-idence of product content analysis and efficacy. Also, the claims are misleading by ambiguity.

21. OPTM Health Care (P) Ltd. (UR Halt): The advertisement’s claims, “URHALT- Control Naturally” and “Presenting URhalt - clinically evaluated, natural oil that can regain control of your overactive bladder”, were inadequately substantiated and are misleading by exaggeration.

22. Ayurved Sumshodhanalaya Pvt. Ltd. (Kailas Jeevan multipurpose Ayurvedic cream): The adver-tisement’s claims, “Take a teaspoonful of K J Cream with equal amount of ground sugar before bed time. Brings relief from piles” and “Effective on burning sensation in Burns, Wounds and Cuts also” were inadequately substantiated, and are misleading.

23. Gaudium IVF Centre (Gaudium Kare IVF): The advertisement’s claim, “Delivering highest success rate across the Country”, was not substantiated with verifiable comparative data versus other similar clinics in the same category or any third party validation or research to prove this claim. Fur-ther the claim, “High Success rate even in failed IVF cases”, was not adequately substantiated with supporting data. Also, the claims are misleading by gross exaggeration and implication of as-sured child for childless couples. It was also considered that the advertisement with reference to infertility “treatment” was in violation of the DMR regulations / The Drugs & Cosmetics Rules (D&C Act).

24. Srikara Hospital: The advertisement’s claim, “No.1 Centre for OXINIUM Knee Replacements”, was not substantiated with any verifiable comparative data versus other similar clinics in the same cat-egory or any third party validation or research, and is misleading by exaggeration.

25. Manjeeram Holistic Centre: The advertisement’s claim, “Provides treatment for any kind of dis-eases without any medicine”, was not substantiated with supporting clinical evidence, and with treatment efficacy data among patients, and is misleading by gross exaggeration.

26. Kudos Laboratories India Limited (V-1 Capsules and Jointment): The advertisement’s claim, “First time the most-cheapest solution for joint pains in India”, was not substantiated with com-parative data versus other similar products in the same category. Further the claim, “Does not have side effect”, was considered to be an absolute claim and was not substantiated with clinical evidence. The claims, “Lac of people have accepted the tablet”, was not substantiated with sup-porting data. Also, the claims are misleading by gross exaggeration. The claims referring to Central Ministers praising the product, and Government of India letter endorsing the product, were mis-leading by ambiguity and were in violation of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act. The testimonials used in the advertisement imply cure from arthritis and were in con-travention of the DMR Act.

27. Kudos Ayurveda (Kudos Maharaja): The advertisement’s claims, “Now more power”, “Get Back the Fire”, “Kudos Maharaja makes married life more exciting” and the visual in the advertisement and package, read in conjunction with the claims made in the advertisement imply that the prod-uct is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure and are considered to be, prima facie, in viola-tion of the D&C Act.

28. Kudos Laboratories India Limited (Kudos V1 Capsule and Jointment): The advertisement’s claims, “If you want to say goodbye for joint pain then now accept V1 (14:47)” and “Complete treatment for joint pain (00:53)” and the visual in the advertisement (2:08 and 17:03 -For Rheumatoid Arthri-tis V1) implies that the product is meant for treatment / cure of Rheumatism. This is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act.

29. Jeewan Jyoti Pharmacy Pvt. Ltd. (Health Sun Range Of Products): The advertisement’s claims, “If you are thin then don't be sad, Health sun capsules and powder helps to eliminate your thinness, Repairs blood circulation and helpful in increasing weight by removing lack of mental and physical development”, “Increase body weight not fat” and “Health sun capsules and powder helps to eliminate your thinness and Repairs blood circulation and bring body in shape and beauti-ful”, were not substantiated with supporting clinical evidence of product efficacy. Further the claims, “This is trusted certified Ayurvedic Medicine and is fully safe”, was not substantiated with supporting data. Also, the claims are misleading by exaggeration.

30. Trophic Wellness Pvt. Ltd. (Nutricharge – Man Tablet): The advertisement’s claims, “Helps meet daily needs of Vitamins and Minerals”, “Provides 35 vitamins, minerals, amino acids and an-tioxidants”, “Provides most vital nutrients in required quantity to prevent nutritional deficiencies, helps to maintain function and structure of various organ systems and may be beneficial for cardi-ovascular health and in diabetes”, “not harmful for a person with diabetes”, “Works specifically for correcting dietary deficiencies only and does not increase weight “, “Non habit forming” and “May be beneficial if you are on a special diet or dieting as it provides valuable vitamins, minerals and amino acids which you may not get from your strict diet”, were not substantiated with clinical evidence or proof of efficacy for the product, and are misleading by exaggeration.

31. Trophic Wellness Pvt. Ltd. (Nutricharge Prodiet): The advertisement’s claims, “Contains high quality Soy protein isolate from DuPont USA, dietary fiber from Matsutani, Japan and cocoa from Belgium”, “Take 1 tablet of Nutricharge Man with 1 glass of Nutricharge ProDiet shake, in the morning to fulfil your daily needs of Protein, Vitamins, Minerals and Fiber”, FAQ: “being an excel-lent source of protein can be taken daily in recommended dose to help fill the gap in our protein nutrition”, FAQ: “provides hi-quality purified and processed soya protein which may help enhance physical strength and boost immunity. For getting all key minerals and vitamins adults should take one tablet of Nutricharge Man/ Woman also daily” and FAQ: “an excellent supplement containing high quality protein besides iron, folic acid and calcium”, were not substantiated with supporting proof, and are misleading.

32. Trophic Wellness Pvt. Ltd. (Nutricharge Kids): The advertisement’s claims, “For the first time in India, a special chocolate flavoured supplement for children that contains 49 nutrients” and “Three type of protein, 15 vitamins, 14 minerals, fiber, ten botanicals other macromolecules, three pre-pro biotics and two amino acids.”, were not substantiated with supporting data. Further the claim, “It helps in improving brain development, boost immunity and promote growth”, was not substantiated with evidence of product efficacy. Also, the claims are misleading by exaggera-tion.

33. Trophic Wellness Pvt. Ltd. (Nutricharge Health Drink): The advertisement’s claims, “Energy revi-talizing beverage”, “Enriched with Minerals and Electrolytes to hydrate the body”, “Energy boost-ers like Taurine and Vitamins” and “One can consume it when one feels low on energy, de-hydrated, refreshment and thirst”, were not substantiated with proof of efficacy. Further the claim, “Contains natural Pomegranate and Red Grape juice from USA and Spain”, was not sub-stantiated with supporting data. Also, the claims are misleading by exaggeration.

34. Trophic Wellness Pvt. Ltd. (Nutricharge): The advertisement’s claims, “Clinical Trials prove Nu-tricharge efficacy and safety” and “Nutricharge products are health supplements “ were not sub-stantiated and are misleading.

35. Trophic Wellness Pvt. Ltd. (Nutricharge Products): The advertisement’s claim, “The Most Award-ed Wellness Brand”, is an absolute claim and is not substantiated with any comparative data ver-sus other brands, and is misleading by exaggeration.

36. Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. (Baidyanath Arjunamrita): The advertisement’s claims, “As Arjunamrut is enriched with herbs like Naagkeshar and Lotus Flower it is more benefi-cial” and “More Effective than Ordinary Arjunarishta”, were not substantiated with product effi-cacy data, and are misleading by exaggeration.

37. Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan (Baidyanath Vita Ex Gold Plus): The visual in the advertise-ment and the product packaging read in conjunction with the claims in the advertisement implies that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure which is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

38. Shree Kalyan Ayurvedashram: The advertisement’s claims, “Acclaimed by thousands of patients having suffering from spots” and “After starting treatment the color of spots change & instantly all spots get removed and skin color gets uniform”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and D&C Act.

39. Shree Maruti Herbal (Stay On Power Capsules): The advertisement’s claim, “Effective for Energy, Excitement and Power” and the visuals in the advertisement, product packaging and product name read in conjunction with the claim in the advertisement imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

40. Shree Maruti Herbal (Stay On Oral Liquid): The visuals and claims in the advertisement imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure. The advertisement is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

41. Shree Maruti Herbal (Stay-On Power Oil): The advertisement’s claim, “Massage daily and experi-ence the height of happiness Only for Men” and the visual in the advertisement and package, read in conjunction with the claims objected to imply that the treatment is meant for enhance-ment of sexual pleasure and are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

42. Shree Maruti Herbal (Stay on Power Capsule): The advertisement’s claim, “Feeling of Strength and Absolute Vigour” and the visuals in the advertisement read in conjunction with the claim ob-jected to imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

43. Shree Maruti Herbal (Stay on Power Capsules): The advertisement’s claim, “This is the opportuni-ty to give energy to the sperms” and the visuals in the advertisement, product packaging and product name read in conjunction with the claim objected to, imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

44. Shree Maruti Herbal (Stay on Power Capsules): The advertisement’s claim, “Feel the power. Hour - after – hour” and the visuals in the advertisement, product packaging and product name read in conjunction with the claim in the advertisement imply that the product is meant for enhance-ment of sexual pleasure, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

45. Shree Maruti Herbal (Stay on Power Capsules): The advertisement’s claim, “Helpful for Energy, Excitement and Power” and the visuals in the advertisement, product packaging and product name read in conjunction with the claim in the advertisement imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

46. Shree Maruti Herbal (Stay On Power Capsules): The advertisement’s claim, “Effective for Energy, Excitement and Power” and the visuals in the advertisement, product packaging and product name read in conjunction with the claim in the advertisement imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

47. Shree Maruti Herbal (Stay On Oral Liquid): The visuals and claims in the advertisement imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure. The advertisement is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

48. Shree Maruti Herbal (Stay On Power Oil): The advertisement’s claims, “Physical Deficiency? Lack of Excitement? Loose Organ? Strengthen the loose organs and helps to make fresh sperm counts”, “Massage daily and experience the HEIGHT of HAPPINESS” and the visuals in the adver-tisement, product packaging and the product name read in conjunction with the claims objected to imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure, were considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

49. Shree Maruti Herbal (Stay-On Range of Products): The visuals in the advertisement, product packaging and the product name imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure. The advertisement is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

50. Tasmiya Retail Private Limited (Beauty 4ever Permanent Hair Removal Cream): The advertise-ment’s claims, “Get rid of unwanted hair through cream”, “For both Women & Men, apply just twice” and “Permanent hair removal cream”, were not substantiated with product efficacy data, and are misleading by exaggeration. Also, efficacy being depicted via images of before and after the use of the product is misleading.

51. Dr Bhavana Shah Fitness Highway (Vela weight loss, U-Lipo and Tummy tuck): The advertise-ment’s claim, “Lose ten kilograms in ten weeks”, was not substantiated with supporting clinical evidence, and with treatment efficacy data, and is misleading by exaggeration. There was no ref-erence to Rs. 30,000/- in the package claimed in the advertisement. Further the claim offers, “U-Lipo FREE!!!*”, “Tummy Tuck FREE!!!*” and “Six months maintenance free!!!*”, are misleading by ambiguity and omission as the services offered are not free but subject to purchase of package of Rs.30,000/-.

52. Dr. Bhavana Shah’s Fitness Care Pvt. Ltd. (Dr. Bhavana Shah’s Fitness Highway): The advertise-ment’s claims, “Fantastic Results with Signature FAT FREEZEE Crylipolysis”, “Spot Reduction” and “Lose upto eight centimeters to ten centimeters in Fat Freeze*, Lose upto 1/2 kg to 1 kg in Fat Freeze*”, were not substantiated with supporting clinical evidence, and with treatment efficacy data, and are misleading by exaggeration. The visual of a slim waistline in the advertisement was considered to be misleading by implication.

53. Dr. Mehul's The Slimming Clinic (The Slimming Clinic): The advertisement’s claim (in Gujarati), as translated into English, “Weight loss upto six kilograms in one month & fifteen centimeters in one session”, was not substantiated with supporting clinical evidence, and with treatment efficacy da-ta, and is misleading by exaggeration.

54. Angels Advanced Clinic Private Limited (Angels Advanced Clinic): The advertisement’s claims, “Want to Improve Entire Body Colour Complexion?-First time in India, Angels introduced, Proven World Class GSH Technology. Make your dream of improving Entire Body Colour come true” and “For Dense Hair Stem Cell Therapy Angels STEMCELL Therapy which is a Universal Technology controls Hair fall, not only prevents Bald Head but also brings new hair growth for hair thinning and semi bald head”, were not substantiated with clinical evidence and with treatment efficacy data, and are misleading by gross exaggeration. The efficacy being depicted via images of before and after the treatment is misleading by gross exaggeration.

55. High Hopes: The advertisement’s claims (in Gujarati), as translated into English, “No Exercise No Gym”, and “Reduce weight upto 10 kg in 3 months through scientific Method”, were not substan-tiated with supporting clinical evidence, and with treatment efficacy data, and are misleading by exaggeration. The efficacy being depicted via images of before and after the treatment is mis-leading by gross exaggeration.

56. Zee Laboratories Limited (Zee Myfair Cream): The advertisement’s claim, “President Award Win-ner”, was not substantiated with details of the award and references of the award received such as the year, source and category. Further the claim, “India's Most Favourite”, was not substanti-ated with any verifiable comparative data versus other similar fairness creams in the same catego-ry or any third party validation or research to prove this claim. Also, the claims are misleading by exaggeration.

57. Life Homeopathy: The advertisement’s claim, “Without Operation: Piles, Fistula, Tumours” and the misleading testimonial which implies cure for asthma, are considered to be, prima facie, in vio-lation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

58. Sardar Ji Skin Cure: The advertisement has reference to White Spots (vitiligo). It is misleading by ambiguity and implication and is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

59. Lord Pharma Company (Mehanorm Plus): The advertisement’s claim, “Sure treatment of diabe-tes”, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

60. Sun Laboratories (P) Ltd. (Titanic-K2 Capsules): The advertisement’s claims, “Now Titanic-K2 with full energy” and “Power Booster for Men”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

61. Ayur Veda Mantra: The advertisement’s claims, “Cure in 14 Days Cervical Spondylosis, Lumbar Spondylosis and Parkinsonism”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

62. Mata Tirath Devi Ayurvedic Hospital: The advertisement’s claim, “Ayurvedic treatment of can-cer”, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

63. Dr Shukla Ayurvedic Sex Clinic: The advertisement’s claims, “Meet for masculine weakness, nightfall, premature ejaculation, discharge, childlessness, lack of sperm & every veneral diseas-es.”, “Get New strength and youth in growing age” and the visuals in the advertisement read in conjunction with the claims in the advertisement imply that the treatment is meant for enhance-ment of sexual pleasure, and are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

64. Cenozoic Remedies Pvt. Ltd. (Diaba Dops Liquid & Capsules): The advertisement’s claim, “Now sugar treatment from roots”, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

65. Star Ayurveda (Star Homeopathy/Star Ayurveda): The advertisement’s claims, “Safe, perfect treatment for all types Chronic Health Diseases ….. Treatment without operation. Put an end to Asthama, Obesity, Diabetes, Infertility Problems, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Ankylosing Spondyli-tis”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

66. Star Ayurveda: The advertisement’s claims, “Guaranteed treatment for all chronic health diseas-es,” “Permanent Solution for chronic diseases like piles, fissure, fistula, kidney disorders! Along with this special treatment for Neurological Disorders, Liver and Digestion related problem with-out operation,” and “Joint Pains, Sciatica, Adenoids, Spondylitis, Tonsils, Stones in Kidneys” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and D&C Act.

67. Star Ayurveda (Star Homeopathy): The advertisement’s claim, “Cervical Spondylitis, Arthritis, Piles, Fissures, Fistula, Kidney Stones- No Operation, No Pain Killers,” and the claims imply cure from these conditions. This is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

68. Star Ayurveda (Star Homeopathy): The advertisement’s claim, “Solution without operation for chronic diseases like piles, fissure, fistula, Spondylitis, Stones in Kidney,” is considered to be, pri-ma facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

69. Charak Kayakalp Hospital: The advertisement’s claim, “Get rid of Asthma quickly” and “Kidney failure patients are taking benefits through panchkarma treatment and getting rid of dialysis”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

70. Olivet Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (Ayusya Ayurvedic Super Speciality Treatment): The advertisement’s claims, “Get a pain free life with the process of ayurvedic Panchakarma, treat Rheumatoid Arthri-tis, Psoriatic Spondylitis, Cervical and Lumber Spondylitis and Leucoderma”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

71. Soliel International Healthcare Products (BT-36 Body toner capsule and cream): The advertise-ment’s claim, “Beautiful shape” and the visual in the advertisement, read in conjunction with the claim objected to, imply that the product is meant for breast enhancement. The claim is consid-ered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

72. Positive Homeopathy: The advertisement’s claims, “Excellent Safe treatment by experts in skin disease. To any problem, easy and safe process treatment- Infertility Piles, Diabetes, Spondylitis”, “Complete cure of diseases with nano pills-Diabetes, Piles, Arthritis, Infertility, Hepatitis”, “100% Cure is our priority” and the visual implies cure for Leucoderma, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

73. Positive Homeopathy: The advertisement’s claims, “100% Cure is Our Priority”, “Treatment with Nano pills through Advanced Nano Medicine and Genetic Method for the first time in world, Dia-betes, Commplete Treatment to Piles, Fistula and Fissures, Hepatitis-B Free from breathing relat-ed problems, Asthma Motherhood is Blessing, Make it success, Good solution”, “PCOD, Infertility, Hormones problems, Over Weight”, “End to Sex problems,” “ED problems, Sexual Depression, Hormones,” and “Complete treatment to Piles, Fistula, & fissure” are considered to be, prima fa-cie, in violation of the DMR Act and D&C Act.

74. Positive Homeopathy: The advertisement’s claim, “Get rid of from Piles/Fissures/Fistula,” is con-sidered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

75. Meeta Ayurveda: The advertisement’s claims, “Increase sex time upto 35 minutes”, “Take advice and treatment for penis length/ increase thickness, discharge, thinness, loose organ, sloping or-gan” and the visual in the advertisement, read in conjunction with the claims objected to imply that the treatment is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure are considered to be, prima fa-cie, in violation of the D&C Act.

76. Ayurved Amrutam: The advertisement’s claims, “Successful treatment of patients disappointed by other medical methods- Obesity, Diabetes, Women’s Diseases, White spots, Hepatitis, Liver cyst, Fatty Liver, Venereal diseases, Stomach diseases- Ulcers, Piles, Kidney Stones,” are consid-ered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

77. Ayurved Amrutam: The advertisement’s claims, “Successful treatment of patients disappointed by other medical method” and “Relief from the beginning in excessive pain, Cervical, Arthritis, Obesity, Diabetes, White Spots, Liver, Hepatitis, Fatty, Liver, Kidney Stone, Ulcer, Piles, Female Diseases” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

78. Ratan Ayurvedic Sansthan (Sudol Body Toner Capsules): The advertisement’s claims, “It has raised confidence of generations”, “Used by millions of females, Get amazing confidence with su-dol” and the package visual implies that the product is meant for breast enhancement are consid-ered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

79. Raheem Unani Clinic: The advertisement’s claims, “Excellent Treatment for Lost Sexual desires, Masturbation, Quick Ejaculation, Sexual Dissatisfaction, Infertility and other sexual related prob-lems” and the visual in the advertisement, read in conjunction with the claims objected to imply that the treatment is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure, treatment without operation, for removal of stones in Kidneys. Also, the visual in the advertisement, implies cure for Leuco-derma are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

80. G M Ayurved: The advertisement’s claims, “Increase height. Two - six inches, course duration four months, result from the first month”, “Remove obesity, Reduce extra fat and weight”, are con-sidered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

81. Dr. Dassan’s life Care Ayurvedic Herbal Treatment and Research Centre: The advertisement’s claims, “Patient of hemiplegia and paralysis who was unable to speak is able to speak again”, “Three months of treatment with Dr. Dassans he has his got speech back and is able to walk again” and the testimonial claims cure for paralysis, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and D&C Act.

82. Dr Dassans Ayur Neuro Treat & Res Cent: The advertisement’s claim, “We can survive from Kidney Disease and Dialysis”, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

83. Rajnish Hot Deals Pvt. Ltd. (Play Win Capsule): The advertisement’s claims, “Gives vigour & enormous pleasure” and the visual in the advertisement, imply that the treatment is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

84. Rajnish Hot Deals Pvt. Ltd. (Playwin Capsule): The advertisement’s claim, “More enjoyment that will make your partner excited, Helps control premature ejaculation” and the visual in the adver-tisement, read in conjunction with the claims objected to imply that the product is meant for im-provement of sexual capacity. These are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

85. Rajnish Hot Deals Pvt. Ltd. (Playwin plus Capsule): The advertisement’s claims, “Increases pas-sion, strength, extra timing and pep” and “helps stop premature ejaculation”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

86. Rajnish Hot Deals Pvt. Ltd. (Playwin Capsules): The advertisement’s claims, “Forget the world when you have loads of vigour”, “Increases vigour, strength, Energy & pep!” and the visuals in the advertisement read in conjunction with the claims objected to imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

87. Rajnish Hot Deals Pvt. Ltd. (Playwin Capsules): The advertisement’s claim, “Take pleasure of mar-ried life with more vigour,” and the visuals in the advertisement read in conjunction with the claim objected to implies that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

88. Rajnish Hot Deals Pvt. Ltd. (Playwin Capsules): The advertisement’s claim, “Make your Valentine Day More Special with PLAY WIN,” and the visuals in the advertisement read in conjunction with the claim objected to imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure is con-sidered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

89. Rajnish Hot Deals Pvt. Ltd. (Playwin Capsules): The advertisement’s claim, “Make your relation-ship stronger” and the visuals in the advertisement read in conjunction with the claim objected to imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

90. Rajnish Hot Deals Pvt. Ltd. (Playwin Capsules): The advertisement’s claim, “Helps prevent Prema-ture Ejaculation” and the visuals in the advertisement read in conjunction with the claim objected to imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

91. Rajnish Hot Deals Pvt. Ltd. (Playwin Plus Capsules): The advertisement’s claims, “Make your Val-entine Day Special with Play Win Plus”, “Make your relationship more stronger” and the visuals in the advertisement read in conjunction with the claims objected to imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

92. Rajnish Hot Deals Pvt. Ltd. (Playwin plus Capsules): The advertisement’s claim, “The success of happy married life, make your relationship stronger” and the visuals in the advertisement read in conjunction with the claims objected to imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sex-ual pleasure, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

93. Rajnish Hot Deals Pvt. Ltd. (Kasaav Dusting Powder): The advertisement’s claims, “KASAAV dust-ing powder - Create the beautiful moments in life, Kasaav gives the feeling of infancy in you”, “Best result in first use”, “Have the feeling of virginity” and “Kasaav powder is prepared by pre-cious ayurvedic herbal mixture which helps to prevent the problem of loosening of vagina by making muscles tight and gives liveliest young feel to woman. Kasaav powder is 15 days course will prevent the old memories and gives new hope and praise” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

94. Dindayal Aushadhi Pvt. Ltd. (303 Capsules): The advertisement’s claim, “Use 303 at Night” and the visual in the advertisement, read in conjunction with the claims objected to imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure and is considered to be, prima facie, in vio-lation of the D&C Act.

95. Dindayal Aushadhi Pvt. Ltd. (303 Capsules): The advertisement’s claim, “Today or Tomorrow en-joy every moment” and the visuals in the advertisement read in conjunction with the claim ob-jected to imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

96. Jeevan Jyoti Group of Hosp. (Arpit Test Tube Baby Center): The advertisement’s claim, “Com-plete and successful treatment for childlessness”, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act.

97. Dr. Kamlesh Tandon Hospital and Test Tube Baby Centre: The advertisement’s claims, “Good news for childless couple - Now becoming mother is very easy through test tube method” and “Majority of patients succeeded with this scheme and taking healthy children to their homes”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act.

98. Akashdeep Hospital: The advertisement’s claim, “Successful Treatment centre for Epilepsy, Stroke”, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

99. Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital: The advertisement’s claims, “Successful treatment of uterus, tumors & cancer”, “Infertility treatment” and “All types of female diseases treated”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

100. Rejuvenate Hair Transplant Centre: The advertisement’s claim, “Rejuvenate presents effective and instant treatment through cosmetic surgery for freezed white spots which is incurable with medicine”, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

101. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: The advertisement’s claims, “Lose Weight & Never Regain” and “Re-solves – Diabetes, Hypertension, Heart Disease, Arthritis, Infertility”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

102. Shri Ram Hospital: The advertisement’s claims, “Riddance to following diseases by obesity sur-gery: Diabetes, Heart problems/Blood pressure.” and the before and after weight loss visuals ap-pear to be misleading and imply cure from obesity, and are considered to be, prima facie, in viola-tion of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

103. Chellaram Diabetes Institute (Chellaram Diabetes Hospital): The advertisement’s claim, “Diabe-tes with Obesity is Curable Now!” is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

104. Mohans Medicity Hospital: The advertisement’s claims, “Rule Out Women Cancers - In just two hours” and “Ultimate destination, for cancer cure”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

105. Guru Hospital: The advertisement’s claim, “Cancer Cure without side effect by HI END linear ac-celerator with advanced technology”, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

106. Columbia Asia Hospital (Nobesity Centre): The advertisement’s claim, “Nobesity Centre - The name of centre implies cure from Obesity”, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

107. Sneha Counseling Centre (Sneha Clinic & Counseling Centre): The advertisement’s claim, “We provide medicines for depression, autism 100% cure”, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act.

108. Dr. Tembe Hospital: The advertisement’s claim, “Effective Treatment for white spots”, is consid-ered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

109. Slim-N-Health: The advertisement’s claims, “Eliminate Obesity by reducing Fat permanently and helpful in keeping away related diseases (Health Problems like Diabetes, Heart Problems, Bones & joint pains, Gynaec Problems, Hypertension, etc)”, are considered to be, prima facie, in viola-tion of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

110. Mane Medical Foundation: The advertisement’s claim, “Successful treatment on white spots and Psoriasis” and the visuals in the advertisement read in conjunction with the claims in the adver-tisement implies that they offer a cure for white spots and Psoriasis and are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

111. Nurture Health Care (Ayurex S): The advertisement’s claim, “Experience of vigour and youthful-ness in veins for weakness due to premature ejaculation”, is considered to be, prima facie, in vio-lation of the D&C Act.

112. Amrita homeopathy: The advertisement’s claims, “INFERTILITY? IVF FAILURE? Worry no more! Meet our Experts!” and “Now your dream of having a baby will be a reality soon”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act.

113. Dr Richas Unique Clinic: The advertisement’s claim, “Height Treatment/ Ladies Bust Enlargement, Reduction Firming”, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

114. Sugar Control Clinic: The advertisement claims, “Sugar control clinic” and “can control sugar when all other options fail”, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

115. Khushi Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. (Khushi Ayurveda Range of Products): The advertisement’s claims, “100% effective treatment for Piles without any operation pain” and “Ten days of this course gives freedom from chronic piles and the pile warts permanently”, are considered to be, prima fa-cie, in violation of the D&C Act.

116. Capital Pharmacy (Attari Tel): The advertisement’s claims, “Yunani Medicine with guarantee for Paralysis, Arthritis” and “ATTARI Hemorrhoids Syrup - During Haemorrhoids drinking 2-2 spoons in morning and evening will stop the blood in haemorrhoids. By continuously drinking for three months, Bleeding Haemorrhoids will be cured completely”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

117. Dr Rajesh Upadhyay Ksharsutra Clinic: The advertisement’s claim, “1st time in Agra successful treatment of piles, fistula & fissure through foreign machine, new technique, cryotherapy and kshar sutra”, is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

118. Homeo Trends: The advertisement’s claims, “Confidence Solution to Sex Problems: Premature ejaculation, Right Solution to Infertility problems in Women, Excellent medicines in Homeo for In-fertility problem compared to other medical procedures”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

119. Grovel Drugs & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (Amrutha Dia Churnam): The advertisement’s claims, “Con-trols Diabetes, For Diabetic suffers (sugar patients), GROVEL presents an Elixir medicine”, are con-sidered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

120. Chaturbhuj Pharmaceuticals (Japani Oil): The advertisement’s claims, “For mellowness in Married Life, Specially Famous and Effective for Manly Power, The feeling of energy, stamina and Power” and the visuals in the advertisement and packaging read in conjunction with the claims objected to imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure. These claims are consid-ered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

121. Chaturbhuj Pharmaceuticals (Right Sugar Tablet): The advertisement’s claims, “Yes, Diabetes (Sugar) control now possible” and “Right sugar tablet works as the name is”, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

122. Hair Mantras: The advertisement’s claim, “New medicine will give riddance from baldness,” is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

123. Ruchi Herbals Pvt. Ltd. (Long Dive Range of Products): The advertisement’s claim, “Tell your problem and get the solution” and the visuals in the advertisement, product packaging and the product name imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure. The adver-tisement is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

124. Ruchi Herbals Pvt. Ltd. (Long Dive Range of Products): The visuals in the advertisement, product packaging and the product name imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure. The advertisement is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

125. Classical Homoeopath (Dr Mitwar): The advertisement’s claim, “Permanent treatment of genetic and incurable diseases,” is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

126. Heart & Health Care: The advertisement’s claims, “For happy married life”, “Now it’s possible to get rid of diabetes from roots” and “Take successful treatment of masculine weakness, prema-ture ejaculation, lack of sperm, discharge, undeveloped organ,” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

127. B K Arogyam & Research Center: The advertisement’s claims, “Permanent treatment for Kidney and Urethral stones”, “Get freedom without operation by experienced ayurvedic doctors” and “Get treatment for Kidney tumour, piles, Gonorrhea and all kind of female and male venereal diseases,” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

128. Devarshi Ayurved & Biotech Pvt Ltd (Devarshi Ayurved Range of Products): The advertisement’s claim, “Diabicure Product name implies cure from diabetes” is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

129. Muniraj Ayurved Ashram (Muniraj Arsh Hari): The advertisement’s claims, “Sure shot medicine to remove piles”, “Successful ayurvedic medicine for all diseases like Piles, anal warts, Gonorrhea, Dysentery, fistula, cough etc.” and the product name imply cure from piles, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

130. Raj Pharmacy: The advertisement’s claim, “Disappointed from everywhere. Guaranteed treat-ment from roots without surgery for Piles, Fistula, fissure, hydrocele,” is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

131. Technopharm (Horse Power Capsules): The advertisement’s claims, “For women and men”, “Lack of semen and absence of sperm in it” and “Lack of interest in sex, anaemic,” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

132. Mahaguni Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd. (Mahaguni Ayurveda Range of Products): The advertisement’s claims, “Remove physical weakness”, “Take pleasure of married life” and the visuals in the adver-tisment read in conjunction with the claims in the advertisement imply that the treatment is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure, are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

133. Juneja Clinic (Juneja Modern Clinic): The advertisement’s claims, “Sex problems - men disease, Take seven days course of strength, premature ejaculation, Masculine weakness, loose nerves, undeveloped organ, thinness, Sloppy and less sperm,” are considered to be, prima facie, in viola-tion of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

134. Lord Dhanvantari Hospital: The advertisement’s claims, “Finish from root of arthritis and Joint pain” and “100% Ayurvedic treatment from root for arthritis - joint pain - Hip, Joint Pain, waist pain, cervical, spondylolysis without operation,” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

135. Olefia Biopharma Ltd. (Votif Syrup): The advertisement’s claims, “Votif Syrup - For all Sex Related Problems”, “Lack of sex desire or no willingness”, “Less or weak sperm. - Inability to complete the action of fertility”, “Decrease in erectile (Stunted)”, “Swelling of veins and not strengthens”, “No development of nerves”, “Happening of Premature Ejaculation and wet dreams”, “Less or thin Semen”, “Votil - Herbal and Natural Extract Syrup”, “Long Life Results Ordinary person can also use it and can make his body healthy and his married life happier” The visuals in the Ad and pack-aging read in conjunction with the claims in the advertisement imply that the product is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

136. Janta Clinic: The advertisement’s claims, “Avoid operation, Remove piles from roots by one injec-tion” and “Successful treatment of fistula patients through Kshar sutra therapy” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

137. Sanjivani Ayurved Ashram: The advertisement’s claims, “Sex problems - Keep your marital life happy. Lack of sex desire, Premature ejaculation, Reduced erectile, Low & weak sperm, Undevel-oped organ, Lack of stimulation due to weakness in nerves of organ”, “Our Ayurvedic treatment helps to transform your loose, undeveloped & flat breast into beautiful & attractive and improves physical attraction” and the visual in the advertisement read in conjunction with the claim object-ed to implies that the product is meant for breast enhancement. Also, the visuals in the adver-tisement read in conjunction with the claims in the advertisement imply that the treatment is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure. The advertisement is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

138. Sablok Clinic: The advertisement’s claims, “Meet without hesitation for sex problems”, “No need to hide your sex related problems, if you are doing like that your marital life can become distress-ful” and the visuals in the advertisement in conjunction with the claims in the advertisement im-ply that the treatment is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

139. Shivansh Ayurveda (Shivansh Ayurveda Range of Products): The advertisement’s claims, “Adopt ayurveda to increase height” and “Solution to men & women's height through ayurvedic medi-cines” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and D&C Act.

140. Sex Samadhan Clinic: The advertisement’s claims, “Sexual Diseases, why get disappointed?”, “Free Japanese Penis Increaser Tool”, “Successful treatment of weakness of penis due to child-hood mistakes, undeveloped organ, weakness of nerves, small organ, sloppy organ, thinness, im-potence, childlessness, premature ejaculation, nightfall & every venereal diseases” and the visu-als in the advertisements read in conjunction with the claims in the advertisement imply that the treatment is meant for enhancement of sexual pleasure, and are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

141. Jivak Ayurveda: The advertisement’s claims, “Treatment of cancer”, “Complete ayurvedic solution to breast cancer, brain cancer, throat cancer, liver cancer, gallbladder cancer, blood cancer, bone cancer etc.” and “Jivak ayurveda is ray of hope for those who are suffering from cancer. See the results yourself within 21 to 45 days after taking the treatment” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

142. Pankajakasth uri Herbals (I) Ltd. (Pankaja Kasthuri Orthoherb): The advertisement’s claim, “Use regularly and say good bye to Arthritis” is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act.

143. Shree Hari Clinic: The advertisement’s claim, “Get healthy without operation! Kidney Stone, Piles, Tumor, Heart Diseases”, “Childness couples must meet!” and “Operation less treatment for male – female infertility, Irregular menstruation, polycystic ovary, weak uterus and closed tube” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

144. S B Ayurvedic Speciality Hospital: The advertisement’s claims, “Vajikarna Treatment: Excellent medicines available in Ayurvedam without side effects for sexual problems due to mental reasons like depression, pressure, Anxiety etc. Ayurvedic medicine is giving better results. In Ayurveda, good medicines are also available for mental problems. As told in Ayurveda, Vajikarna medicines are solving problems like sexual problems, infertility” and “Get rid of sexual problems, infertility by Ayurveda experts with proper idea through sex counselling, Ayurveda medicines” are consid-ered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and D&C Act.

145. S B Ayurvedic Speciality Hospital: The advertisement’s claims, “In ayurveda there are excellent medicines for sexual problems arising due to Diabetes, High Blood pressure, Neurological disor-ders. Vajikarna medicine is used to treat sexual problems and which in turn resolves infertility problems also. By using Ayurveda medicines four to six months, Sexual and Infertility problems can be resolved,” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

146. Homeocare International: The advertisement’s claim, “Possible Prevention to 'ASTHAMA' with Constitutional Homeopathy” is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

147. Homeocare International: The advertisement’s claim, “Efficient solution to 'Spondylitis' in Homeocare International” and “making back bone strong, there by chance of completely curing spondylitis problem without retaining this disease” is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

148. Homeocare International: The advertisement’s claims, “Our Advanced Specialty Treatments to Diabetes, Peripheral, Neuropathy, Sex Problems, Kidney Problems, Diabetic foot and Eye Prob-lems,” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR and the D&C Act.

149. Alfa Hospital (Alfa Wellness): The advertisement’s claims, “Solution to every serious diseases of obesity at Alfa wellness: High blood pressure, Diabetes Type, Hypothyroid, and PCOD” are con-sidered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

150. Makewell Pharmaceuticals (Speed Height Capsules): The advertisement’s claims, “Even after be-ing short, there is a difference in my growth” and “Helps in physical growth” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

151. Jolly Pharma (Jolly Fat Go Range of Products): The product name implies cure for obesity. Hence, the advertisement is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

152. Jagat Pharma (Isotine Ayurvedic Eye Drops): The advertisement’s claim, “Treatment of less ma-ture Cataract without operation” and “Cure for incurable diseases like Retinitis, pigmentosa, col-our blindness etc.” is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

153. Navchetana Kendra (Navchetana Kendra Products-Debisulin): The advertisement’s claims, “In Ayurveda have wonderful herbs to help to cures the diabetes without side effects. Navchetana Kendra Designed a formulation Debisulin for your diabetes problems” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

154. Navchetana Kendra (Navchetana Kendra Products- Recall Capsule): The advertisement’s claims, “Recall Capsule- A completely ayurvedic and chemical free capsule, made of rare herbal extract. It not just treats mental disorder/ailments but also takes care of your mind and nerve systems its good bye to stress, overthinking, depression and negativity from your mind and want to have a healthy mental state-‘Recall Capsule’ will be helpful and useful to get rid of those problems” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act.

155. Sks Ayurveda Impex Pvt. Ltd. (SKS Height Plus): The advertisement’s claim, “With the use of this medicine you will improve your height in just 90 days of usage” and the visual in the advertise-ment read in conjunction with the claim objected to implies that the product is meant for increas-ing height. This is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

156. Cosmo Vedant Herbal India (Vedantak Vati): The advertisement’s claims, “Sure shot medicine for arthritis” and “Get rid of arthritis,” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act.

157. Reva Health & Skin: The advertisement’s claim, “How to decrease the belly fat? Treatment pro-cess - In the process of decreasing fat….body's central part such as obesity,” is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

158. Vardhan Ayurveda Hospital: The advertisement’s claim, “Treatment with best results through proven methods – Spondylitis,” is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

159. Sanjeevani Welfare Foundation (Sanjeevani Foundation): The advertisement’s claim, “Successful treatment for, Asthma, diabetes, venereal diseases through ayurved,” is considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

160. Khodiyar Ayurvedic: The advertisement’s claims “Cure chronic Haemorrhoids, Piles, Fistula, Fis-sure without operation from the roots through herbs and ayurvedic medicine with moneyback guarantee” and “100% money back guarantee for giving child to childless couple,” are considered to be, prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

161. Testo Ultra: The advertisement’s claim, “Increase member to four to eight centimetres in two weeks” and the visual in the advertisement read in conjunction with the claim objected to imply that the product is meant for improvement in the size of sexual organ. The advertisement is con-sidered to be prima facie, in violation of the D&C Act.

162. Perfect Point: The advertisement’s claim, “Now put your first step to get freedom from diseases like obesity, blood pressure, diabetes and heart diseases,” is considered to be prima facie, in vio-lation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

163. Perfect Point: The advertisement’s claim, “Reduce Belly Fat. - And get Relief from problems like Obesity, Blood Pressure, Diabetes and heart diseases,” is considered to be prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

164. Ambe Physio Hospital: The advertisement’s claim, “Successful treatment of following diseases - Cervical, Paralysis, and Arthritis,” is considered to be prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

165. Hcg Regency Oncology Healthcare Private Limited: The advertisement’s claim, “Previous accurate diagnosis is essential for successful treatment of cancer,” is misleading by implication of cancer cure. The advertisement is considered to be prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

166. Super Speciality Hospital: The advertisement’s claim, “Freedom from Obesity” and the before and after visuals in the advertisement read in conjunction with the claim objected to implies cure from obesity. This is considered to be prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

167. Mithal Cancer Center Enterprise (Meerut Cancer Hospital): The advertisement’s claim, “Treat-ment of cancer is possible”, is considered to be prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

168. Keya Fertility: The advertisement’s claim, “This Year over 300 of Our Patients Will Be Smiling Too. Trying to conceive? Convert hope into success”, is considered to be prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act.

169. Akshar Surgical Hospital: The advertisement’s claims, “Benefits of Obesity Surgery: Cures, Diabe-tes, Get rid of Heart Diseases”, is considered to be prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

170. Saaol Heart Centre: The advertisement’s claim, “Freedom from Heart diseases without operation, without surgery, without bypass, without Angioplasty”, is considered to be prima facie, in viola-tion of the DMR Act.

171. R K Hospital: The advertisement’s claim, “Complete treatment for infertility”, is considered to be prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act.

172. Bhola Hospital: The advertisement’s claim, “Freedom from stones without surgery”, is considered to be prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

173. Vansh Clinic & Test Tube Baby center: The advertisement’s claim, “Successful treatment of child-less couples through Scientific method”, is considered to be prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act.

174. Shree Laser Hair & Skin Hospital Private Limited: The advertisement’s claims, “Any Type of Com-plicated and non-curable diseases can be Cured- Like Leucoderma, up to Hepatitis 'B' and Cancer in Stage I & II”, are considered to be prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act and the D&C Act.

175. Medicover Fertility: The advertisement’s claim, “Childless couples’ dream to have a healthy baby can now be fulfilled”, is considered to be prima facie, in violation of the DMR Act.

EDUCATION:

The CCC found following claims in the advertisements by 21 different advertisers were not substantiated and, thus, violated ASCI Guidelines for Advertising of Educational Institutions. Hence complaints against these advertisements were UPHELD.

1. Patel Group of Institutions: The advertisement’s claim, “Awarded for Best infrastructure, Best Faculty, Best Results & Best Placements”, was not substantiated with details of the awards, pa-rameters used for assessment and other similar institutes that it was compared against, refer-ences of the award received such as the year, source and category. Also the claim is misleading by exaggeration.

2. Frankfinn Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd. (Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training): The advertise-ment’s claim, “The World's No.1”, was not substantiated with authentic supporting proof, and is misleading by exaggeration. Also the claim, “World's No.1 air hostess training institute”, was not substantiated with any verifiable comparative data versus other similar institutes in the same cat-egory or any third party validation or research, and is misleading by exaggeration. Further the claims, “Gold Award Winner - 2016 for 'Best Higher Vocational Institute for Skill Development' - Awarded 'Best Air Hostess Training Institute Award' every year from 2011 to 2016” and “Limca Book of Records certified Frankfinn for best cabin crew placements year after year”, were not substantiated with copy of the award certificates, details, references of the awards received such as the year, source and category. Also, the claims are misleading by omission of disclaimers to qualify these claims.

3. Jupiter: The advertisement’s claim, “The Only Institute in Patna with Experts in Every Subject”, was not substantiated with any verifiable comparative data versus other similar institutes in the same category or any third party validation or research to prove this claim, and is misleading. Also the claim, “Get Upto 100% Scholarship”, was not substantiated with authentic supporting data such as evidence of 100% scholarships availed by any of their students. The claim is misleading by exaggeration and ambiguity regarding the total number of scholarships being offered.

4. NRI Academy (HYD) – NRI Academy: The advertisement’s claim, “Guarantee the Engineering, IIT, NIT, BITS PILANI, Medical seats”, was not substantiated with any verifiable supporting data, and is misleading by exaggeration.

5. Vision 40 Academy IIT: The advertisement’s claim, “Offer guaranteed seats for IIT-JEE and NEET”, was not substantiated with any verifiable supporting data, and is misleading by exaggeration.

Complaints against advertisements of all educational institutes listed below mostly are UPHELD because of unsubstantiated claims that they ‘provide 100% placement/AND/OR they claim to be the No.1 in their respective fields’:

Sona School Management, OSK IT Solutions (OSK Consultant), National Academy of Event Management & Development, Rural Research and Development Agency (Sri Annai Nursing College), Nehru College of Education and Charitable Trust (Nehru Group of Institutions), PV Media Ventures Private Limited (Roc Talent Junction), Hindustan Air Academy, NILAYA’S ICATS Institute of Commerce, An IGP Pvt. Ltd. (CA Ashish Kalra’s IGP e-learning Classes), Swapnil Patni’s Classes, IAM Business School, Mentors Eduserv, Indo German Tool Room-Gv, Excellence Knowledge City-VC, S K Educations Pvt. Ltd. and Sri Nanesh Vikas Trust Samta.

FOOD & BEVERAGES:

1. A V Thomas & Co. Ltd. (AVT Premium Tea and AVT Premium Select Tea): The advertisement’s claim, “Strongest Tea consistently” is a superlative claim which was not substantiated with sup-porting comparative data versus other tea brands. Also, the claim is misleading by exaggeration and implication that other tea brands are inferior to the advertised product.

2. Apurva Organics Ltd. (Chamong Green Tea): The advertisement’s claims, “100% Organic” and “IMO certified” were not substantiated and are misleading by exaggeration.

3. Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd. (Saloni Mustard Oil): The advertisement’s claims, “Vitamin A - Helps to improve eyesight”, “Vitamin D - Helps in making bone stronger” and “Vitamin E - Helps to strengthen immunity”, were not substantiated with quantitative evidence of the presence of Vit-amins A, D and E in the product.

4. Sri Family Biznet (P) Ltd. (Udupi Ruchi products): The advertisement claims, “Rava Idli: The micro nutrients in this prevent insulin loss. Reduces bad fat and regular eating of this keeps you young”, “Raagi Idli: Helps fat loss. Strengthens bones, cures kidney stones and also suggested for diabetes patients”, “Oats Idli: Reduces fat storage in the body. Reduces heart diseases. Builds immunity and reduces breast cancer in females”, were inadequately substantiated and are misleading by implication.

5. Sri Family Biznet (P) Ltd. (Udupi Ruchi Products): The advertisement’s claims, “Ragi Dosa: Cures kidney stones. Maintains haemoglobin level in the blood, maintains weight, and maintains blood pressure”, “Rice Dosa: Good for heart”, “Rava Dosa: Helps in building the immunity power. Good for pregnant ladies and those who are in their menstrual periods to compensate for the blood loss, Controls insulin secretion, Maintains blood pressure level” and “Multi grain dosa: Improves immunity, controls diabetes, controls oestrogen secretion in women”, were inadequately sub-stantiated and are misleading by exaggeration.

6. Keshav Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Keshav Edible Oils Range): The advertisement’s claim, “Health Boost-er” is misleading by implication of enhancement of health as the advertisement also states “Use Kash and be worry-free”. Further the claim, “Keeps food ingredients fresh for long” was not sub-stantiated with any technical data, and is misleading by implication.

7. Heinz India Pvt. Ltd. (Complan): The advertisement’s claims, “Only Complan gives three times more (3X Zyada)”, “As every glass of Complan has 34 vital nutrients, two glass of milk protein (2X Milk Protein) because of which children grow/develop the most”, were not substantiated and are misleading by ambiguity and implication.

OTHERS:

1. Bharti Airtel Ltd. (Free Data for 12 months): The advertisement’s claim, “Free data for 12 months, worth Rs. 9000. Switch to Airtel 4G”, is misleading by ambiguity. It was noted that the price cur-rently being used by Airtel for 3 GB data is Rs. 450/-. The prevalent price of ‘free data’ under an actual offer for 12 months is much lower than the price point of Rs. 9000. The said unlimited data packs are not entirely free but they are subject to specific tariff packs for which the customer is required to pay. Furthermore, the data pack is valid for only 28 days and the 12 re-charges of 28 days each do not add up to 12 months.

2. Bharti Airtel Ltd. (Free Unlimited local + STD calls): In view of the cap of 1200 minutes / week as per advertiser’s fair usage policy, the claim, “Free Unlimited Local + STD calls” is misleading and contravened Chapter I.4 of the ASCI Code as well as Clause 1 of ASCI Guidelines for Disclaimers (“A disclaimer can expand or clarify a claim, make qualifications, or resolve ambiguities, to explain the claim in further details, but should not contradict the material claim made or contradict the main message conveyed by the advertiser or change the dictionary meaning of the words used in the claim as received or perceived by a consumer.”).

3. Bharti Airtel Ltd.: The advertisement’s claim, “India’s fastest network” after referring to the terms and conditions (https://www.airtel.in/fastestnetwork/download/terms-and-conditions-fastest-network-ookla.pdf) and noting the specific clauses, was considered to be in contravention of the ASCI Guidelines on Disclaimers, Clause I, because it renders the principal claim of the advertise-ment being the “Fastest Network” null and void. The specific clauses are - “…..4. Airtel has no lia-bility whatsoever in respect of any claims or disputes and any resulting damages or losses, whether direct or indirect, relating to the customers’ use of the network. 5. Airtel makes no war-ranties or representations whatsoever in respect of the mobile services including as to its fitness for any particular purpose, merchantability, quality, availability, disruption or error free operation. Please note that the statements in these terms and conditions do not constitute any general rep-resentation from Airtel regarding Airtel’s services or its availability. Airtel’s network is available on an ‘as is where is available’ basis and Airtel makes no representation, guarantee or warranty re-garding the availability, fitness for any specified purpose or error free operation of the network. Network availability may be affected due to various reasons including force majeure, acts of god, inclement weather, topographical/ geographic/ demographic factors, maintenance work, availability of interconnection with other networks, etc.” Furthermore, the advertisement does not state in the claim itself that the speed results pertain to only a specific period (ie. “The period taken to conduct speed test is from Q3-Q4 2016”). It was also noted that the claim by the adver-tiser is not specific to 4G technology whereas the advertisement has visuals with reference to 4G. The speed comparison visual also has a reference to 4G in the notification bar and shows poor signal strength for the other service provider. This representation was considered to be mislead-ing by ambiguity and implication. Further it was concluded that the claim was not adequately sub-stantiated and the basis of comparison has been so chosen as to bestow and artificial advantage to the advertiser. Additionally, for the claim, “Officially the fastest network” it was also considered the term “Officially” to be misleading as this test is not based on any government organization or recognized authority such as TRAI in this category and hence, exploits consumers’ lack of knowledge.

4. Jewel Souk Marketplace Limited (Sangini Diamond Jewellery): The advertisement’s claim, “In-dia’s Most trusted Jewellery Brand”, was not substantiated with any market research data or any comparative data versus other similar brands in the same category. The claim is not qualified to mention the source and date of research and criteria for assessment for the claim made. Also, the claim is misleading by ambiguity and omission.

5. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Air Conditioner): The advertisement’s claims, “30 percent faster cooling”, “66 percent extra energy saving compared to other AC”, were not substantiated and are misleading by exaggeration and implication that other air conditioners are inferior to the adver-tised product. Also the claim, “keep mosquito away”, was not substantiated with supporting evi-dence and is misleading by exaggeration. Further the disclaimers in the advertisement are not legible, are not in the same language as the audio of the advertisement (Hindi), and the hold du-ration of the disclaimers is not in compliance with the ASCI Guidelines.

6. Relaxo Footwears Ltd. (Relaxo Sparx Shoes): The advertisement’s claim “India’s most trusted brand in footwear category – Brand Trust Report 2016” was likely to be understood by consumers as a comparison about the advertiser’s product with their competitor brands. It was concluded that in the absence of survey methodology, questionnaires used, names of other similar foot-wear that were part of the survey and their outcome, the claim was inadequately substantiated and is misleading.

7. Jasper Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (Snapdeal - Amway Persona 100% Pure Coconut Oil): The advertisement claiming the MRP of the product Amway Persona, 100% pure 400 grams as Rs.619, and offering at the discounted price of Rs.239 (61% off), is false, distorts facts and is misleading the consumers as to actual product and discount being offered, as the actual MRP of the product 500 ml (457.5 g) being Rs.190 at which it is sold.

8. Crusaders Technologies (Crusaders Air Purifier) Pvt. Ltd.: The advertisement’s claim, “India's No.1 Air Purifier”, was not substantiated with any verifiable comparative data versus other air purifiers in the same category or any third party validation or research to prove this claim, and is misleading by exaggeration.

9. TV Today Network Ltd. (Aaj Tak): The advertisement’s claim, “Aaj Tak’s urban viewership crossed India TV’s All India Viewership” – Source : BARC, 08 Nov 16, TG 15+ NCCS AB, Time Band 2000-2400, imp'000, was not acceptable. It was noted that as per the recently circulated guidelines for Single Event reporting, the announcement of demonetization could be considered as single event reporting. However, the advertiser did not provide any data to show that impressions delivered are 25% above the same time band average for the previous four weeks or that impression deliv-ered are more than 20% of the full day impressions on the specified day, which is required as per the specific criteria in the BARC guidelines on Single Event reporting. This was in violation of the BARC principles and specific criteria for single event reporting.

10. TV 18 Broadcast Ltd. (CNN News18): The advertisement had the visual representation of charts suggesting the claims, “CNN-News18 is the No.1 English News Channel”. It was noted that the chart used in the advertisement violates the ‘Visual Representation’ Guidelines - “Visual repre-sentations help the intended recipient of a commercial message. They must adhere to the follow-ing principles - Axes of a graph must be orthogonal, at 90°, Scaling must be linear, The Y-axis must generally intercept the X-axis at value 0. If an alternative value is used, this must be clearly indi-cated both on the chart and in its legend.” Though the complaint of misleading comparison was not considered to be objectionable, the visual representation shown is not in compliance with BARC Guidelines and therefore represents a misleading comparison.

11. Asian Paints Ltd. (Smart Care Solutions): The advertisement’s claim, “Warranty wala waterproof-ing”, is misleading by omission. The advertisement does not indicate or provide reference to crite-ria under which the claim holds / does not hold.