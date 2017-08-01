BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Arvind Panagariya resigns as Niti Aayog Vice Chairman
IANS
01 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he wants to quit and return to academics in the US.
 
Panagariya, who has been on leave from Columbia University to work at the Niti Aayog, said in his letter that his leave was due to expire on August 31 and it was not possible to extend it, a senior official said.
 
He also said that he wants to resume his teaching job at the university.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
Numbers Gamed: Can the banks’ systems be trusted to do the calculations right?
Sucheta Dalal
01 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  8
We live in interesting times. As I write this column, several issues that are bound to have a significant impact on our future lives are in the process of being discussed or decided. 
 
1. The mandatory seeding of Aadhaar, or the unique identification number into every government database, creates the spectre of the government having total control over our lives with the ability to shut down a person at will by cancelling or disabling passports, PAN, bank accounts or access to property. A nine-member bench of the Supreme Court of India (SC) is hearing petitions that will decide whether we have a right to privacy and to what extent it can be circumscribed by the 
State. 
 
2. One of the key problems with Aadhaar is that our data is not only collated and centralised, but the UIDAI (Unique Identification Development Authority of India) allows it to be accessed by large multinationals, such as L-1 and MongodB and Safran, who can hold it for seven years. Activist-lawyer Usha Ramanathan says this was gleaned from contracts that were partially obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The contracts are not available for public scrutiny and we have no idea how these companies will use the data. The man who facilitated this as head of UIDAI under the previous government was technocrat Nandan Nilekani. UIDAI was set up through an executive notification with no statute or discussion in parliament or clear mechanism to safeguard citizens’ rights or grievance redress. Mr Nilekani aggressively pushed the seeding of Aadhaar numbers into bank accounts, although Aadhaar was ostensibly meant to reach subsidies to India’s poor and give an identity to those without one.
 
3. Ironically, Mr Nilekani is now alarmed about privacy and data protection and wants legislation to ensure that people have access to their own data. “Data is the new oil,” he said dramatically on 21st July at the Delhi Economics Conclave, expounding on the strategic and commercial importance of data. He also expressed grave concern that data would create a new set of monopolies that can abuse their market dominance and lead to what he called ‘data colonisation’.  
 
4. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms are taking over the world. An article in Scientific American says supercomputers will surpass human capabilities in almost all areas in the next 50 years and this may end up being more dangerous than nuclear weapons. We are increasingly dependent on complex software codes, mathematical models and technology in every aspect of our lives. At the simplest level, we take for granted that banks, using core-banking software, calculate our interest charges and fees accurately; most people also trust telecom and electricity bills.
 
And then, every once in a while, we come across incidents that bring home to us how foolish it is not to check the bills or statements churned out by large organisations driven by the profit motive alone. Here is an example that brings us down to earth from worrying about world-changing technology, to the mundane ways in which it can cheat us. Earlier this month, one of our readers Srinath tweeted about how State Bank of India (SBI) short-changed his mother in calculating interest on her fixed deposits (FDs). Srinath’s mother had four FDs with a principal of Rs20 lakh each. The FD document shows the maturity value at Rs21.54 lakh. The interest was Rs1.54 lakh, and after deducting 10% tax at source, the amount to be credited to her account was Rs21.38 lakh. Instead, the Bank credited only Rs21.30 lakh, i.e., Rs8,373 short. The same mistake was repeated in all four FDs, leading to a hefty shortfall of Rs33,492 to a person living off her savings. 
 
Was this deliberate? Was it a systemic glitch? After a fight with the bank manager, SBI has credited Rs8,123 as a ‘TDS refund’ in each account. But the total re-credit is still only Rs32,494—that is, Rs998 short. India’s largest, government-owned bank, using core banking software provided by a leading software company, had the branch manager trotting out a series of flimsy arguments to justify the wrong calculations. He even said, “TDS must have been deducted in the previous financial year”—but the customer is still duped. 
 
What makes this case very strange is that there was no mistake in calculating interest on Srinath’s FD in the same bank, at the same time. How is it that the bank software did not make the same mistake in Srinath’s FD? His mother accused the bank of “stealing from old people.” But this is not as far-fetched as it would seem. Large computer systems can actually be programmed to target/charge a particular set of persons. We don’t know whether SBI is doing it; but we know for sure that it has turned extraordinarily callous about responding to customer queries. 
 
Moreover, this is not the first issue with SBI’s software. Its software has a proven window open for human intervention and error, leading to mistakes and wrong calculations. This problem is known at least since 2013 and has clearly not been fixed. A miniscule number of people are like Srinath’s mother and re-check interest credited to them. Most of us take it for granted that the bank’s computers are accurate; so we hear of very few complaints.
 
In May 2013, Moneylife wrote about how SBI had done a 40% tax deduction at source (TDS) from thousands of special term deposits because of an “inadvertent human error in setting parameters.” The reversal process, which started after we took up the issue with SBI and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), turned out to be very complex because of the way the automated system was configured. When accumulated interest wasn’t sufficient to cover the TDS, the deposits were prematurely broken to enable deduction. The debits couldn’t be automatically reversed by re-crediting all deposit accounts because the principal had been credited to customers’ savings accounts in FDs that were broken to deduct the wrong TDS. It took several months to resolve the issue. Although SBI, in an email to us, had insisted that no penalty was levied for ‘premature withdrawal’ that occurred when the FD was automatically broken, customers told us otherwise. Typical of the way things operate in India, there was no question of compensating customers for the harassment that they suffered (Read https://tinyurl.com/y8ty6pvr ).  
 
Clearly, SBI has not bothered to fix its systems and RBI will not stir itself to act, or find systemic solutions, until there is a public outcry or scandal. Moneylife had then argued that RBI’s inspection of banks should not stop at inspecting their financials. It must develop expertise to inspect and audit the banks’ technology and systems as well. The poor performance of public sector banks in the past five years shows that RBI has failed even in financial supervision, forget about moving to technology audits. The only area on which there is some effort and attention is in pushing banks to guard their systems against cyber-attacks; this is probably due to global pressure. At a time when the world is worrying about algorithms, code and artificial intelligence going rogue due to wrong programming, we are stuck with a banking regulator that will not even engage with customers or listen to their woes that are a result of technology glitches. 
 
Who do we turn to when the same bank and branch, calculates interest differently for two persons in the same family? SBI has been exposed. Telecom bills are also always a mystery. An article in The Guardian of UK titled,  “How Can We Stop Alogrithms Telling Lies”, documents how emission norms were flouted by auto-majors like Volkswagen. In India, we are investigating the large-scale tampering of petrol meters to cheat people. India is known for its software prowess; how do we even know whether rouge algorithms have been successfully deployed to skim out funds in a variety of online transactions? What is the way out? As a first step, while touting Digital India, we need a vigilant government agency that whets technology systems and an alert group of knowledgeable citizens who have the skills to flag and expose rogue technology. 

User

COMMENTS

Bhupesh

5 hours ago

I have a one year old account with SBI under Capital Gain Account Scheme. Most of the money was transferred in a term deposit attached to that account . Remaining amount in less then 5k. Now from past two months they have started deducting 50Rs + tax as none maintenance of minimum balance charges. 1) they did not intimated me for new charges on email, SMS or post 2) Un necessary burden of going to bank and liquidating .01% of my term deposit to meet their demand of minimum balance while they have lakhs of my money with them. 3) When I have Lakhs with them already, I see no logic to maintain minimum balance.

I have raised a complain last week, waiting to raise it with RBI if no suitable remediation received.

REPLY

SuchindranathAiyerS

6 hours ago

Nandan Nilekani sold Aadhar to the Khangress. And like all things Khangress, Modi Sarkar obeyed the diktat of the entrenched incompetent and corrupt Babu Log, who actually own and run Sarkar, and championed it.

If getting money to the beneficiary was the issue, this could have been done with unique Bank Accounts. Aadhar was entirely unnecessary. If unique ID was necessary, there was already a Voter's ID. So? The voter's ID is not reliable? This is because of incompetence and corruption. Modi Sarkar has done nothing about incompetence and corruption.

Indeed, in every lecture whether to corporates or Chartered Accountants, Modi Sarkar follows the Nehruvian line. That it is the victim of extortion, aka the bribe giver who is to blame and not the minions of Government who deny the Mango Man, the business man and the "Corporates" their legitimate rights and dues unless money changes hands under the table.

Now we have robber banks that are thieving from customers under the cover of “Computer”, in the spitting image of the Modi Sarkar

REPLY

SuchindranathAiyerS

6 hours ago

Nandan Nilekani sold Aadhar to the Khangress. And like all things Khangress, Modi Sarkar obeyed the diktat of the entrenched incompetent and corrupt Babu Log, who actually own and run Sarkar, and championed it.

If getting money to the beneficiary was the issue, this could have been done with unique Bank Accounts. Aadhar was entirely unnecessary. If unique ID was necessary, there was already a Voter's ID. So? The voter's ID is not reliable? This is because of incompetence and corruption. Modi Sarkar has done nothing about incompetence and corruption.

Indeed, in every lecture whether to corporates or Chartered Accountants, Modi Sarkar follows the Nehruvian line. That it is the victim of extortion, aka the bribe giver who is to blame and not the minions of Government who deny the Mango Man, the business man and the "Corporates" their legitimate rights and dues unless money changes hands under the table.

The Modi Sarkar is all about meaningless activity that jerks the Mango Man around as the Rapeublic has always done to NOT achieve the stated purpose but rather creat the illusion that something is being done to solve problems. The Modi Sarkar is using the mumbo jumbo of technology to pull the wool over the Mango Man's eyes.

The BJP is Khangress in "Hi Tech" saffron clothing

REPLY

Kartik Swaminathan

9 hours ago

Faced a similar issue with my Car insurance (New India), surprisingly my cars WDV was more than last year and this impacted the premium. The concerned person gave same explanation stating that its software that calculated the value. I said how can it be more than last year also I have no claim made last year. This must have increased my premium amt by 400 to 500 Rs. But since he could not handle and I could not spare more time on the matter I paid and closed. But I plan to write to seniors authorities abt this. Pls also take up matter where accountable employees are named (with contact) for raising queries. The fron desk / call center / distributor staff only sell and service and at best say they will take our complaint. We should as consumers have powers to directly connect and seek answers from Senior / accountable authority. This facility should come with an SLA for resolution of complaint and eventual action taken to satisfactory resolution / rectification of fault

REPLY

SUNIL KUMAR HEMNANI

10 hours ago

I had a similar experience with my PPF which was again at the SBI here at VADODARA .I found that they had made a mistake of Rs 10,400 . However once I showed this to the manager he did change it in two days .The fact that most people do not check is plain foolish .Just the amount of money that could be lost due to such mistakes

REPLY

Ramesh I

10 hours ago

Fine article, which highlights many of the common woes with our public sector banking system, and mainly with the largest one - SBI. I have been a victim of wrong deductions by SBI in the past, and it's an ordeal to get the same reversed, within acceptable timelines. Thankfully, unlike in IT refunds, I didn't have to bribe anyone at SBI for the delayed reversals. Also, as Ms. Dalal has rightly pointed out, its the inability or callousness of RBI as a regulator of the banking system, which leads to such brazen flouting of customers' rights and RBI's own rules by PSU Banks routinely. Also, data is indeed the new 'oil' in the new-age digital economy, and Aadhar-seeding is a bonanza for unscrupulous agencies to mine people's data to use it for various illegal and unethical purposes. Some of these will certainly come to light in the near future, and would be much bigger than the infamous 2G scam of Rs. 1.76lakh crores (as per the CAG).
Finally, RBI ought to take IT Systems deployed by Banks very seriously, as many don't adhere to industry best practices. During the demonetization exercise last November, it came to light that over 70% of ATMs in India operate on the outdated and unsupported Windows XP - which was the most infected Windows OS recently when the world-wide ransomware WannaCry was discovered in various networks in India and abroad. What is RBI doing to ensure digital hygiene at Banks, when PM Modi is pushing for Digital India ?

REPLY

R. L. Saggar

10 hours ago

I am thinking of lodging a complaint but unsure if it would actually help

REPLY

R. L. Saggar

10 hours ago

SBI is notorious for deductions without any logical reason. For 4 months they made deductions from my account for locker rent which had been closed 2 years ago. This sent the MAB below 5000 and another deduction for non maintenance of MAN. When confronted, the BM conveniently brushed it off as a "clerical error". I would have been duped of a few thousand had I trusted the bank.

REPLY
Investor Interest
Equity Schemes: Beating Benchmarks Is Not Always Easy
Moneylife Digital Team
01 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Over the past one year, the main benchmark indices have gone up, fuelled by a number of...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More