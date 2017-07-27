BUY
Appeal Courts Are Being Burdened
Bapoo Malcolm
27 July 2017
The Supreme Court had some statistics compiled last year. The results were not encouraging. Its raison d’être was vitiated. It was simply not allowed to do its primary function, that of an appellate court.
 
Like schools and colleges, courts too have their hierarchies. At the top of the pyramid is the Supreme Court of India—that red-stone building ever present on TV. Its word is, literally, the law.
 
In litigation, one starts at the base, with the ‘lowest’ court, from which one can move to higher courts, if need be, while appealing. Of course, the higher courts have reserved some matters for themselves, such as where the amounts in dispute are very high, in matters of public interest or when the Constitution needs to be interpreted… But.
 
You be the judge on this issue. A Parsi couple wants a divorce. They live in Mumbai. They approach the family court in Bandra. Should the court hear them?
 
It cannot. For some reason, Parsi matrimonial matters are the sole preserve of the Bombay High Court. Not only that, it has the only jury in India, thankfully in an advisory role. This is supreme irony for a community that had one of its own as an accused in a case that led to the withdrawal of the jury system in Bombay—the Cavas Nanavati case, resurrected recently in the movie Rustom.
 
It is easy to understand how courts are distinguished. In Mumbai, the Court of Small Causes deals only with Rent Act matters and ‘leave & licence’ cases, besides some cheque-bouncing cases. The magistrates’ courts look into crime cases and municipal and other small fines. This court starts at 8am and judgement is summary. It works all year round.
 
Then there are the tribunals. These are meant for specific cases like bank loans, company disputes and public premises. Railways and motor accidents tribunals have their own courts. Most of these also work perennially. ‘Consumer courts’, not the correct terminology, deal with complaints relating to insufficient or slip-shod products and services. Then there are district courts that have multiple responsibilities.
 
What is listed above is by no means complete; but it can be compacted into one word: ‘jurisdiction’. It means that specified legal problems have to go to a particular court. One does not go to KEM Hospital to study engineering or chemical technology. Or go to the JJ School of Arts to study law.
 
There is also what is called territorial jurisdiction. If your home is in Pune, you cannot take that dispute to Mumbai, let alone Delhi. In some cases, especially in serial crimes over many states, other rules may apply; but we need not expand on them at this moment. In divorce cases, the wife can choose the place of hearing.
 
Then there is pecuniary (money) jurisdiction. The court of small causes once was for disputes over small amounts. Today, in Mumbai, all matters of less than Rs1 crore have been transferred from the High Court to the City Civil Court. Each court has a working band, in terms of amounts.
 
We have not lost track of the title. Lower courts are the first stop—the courts of first instance. They must act as trial courts: allow and weigh evidence, examine witnesses, summon people to court; in short, the nuts-and-bolts of the case. They need to pass intermediate orders, injunctions and proclaim judgements.
 
Next, one moves the superior courts in what is called ‘appeals’. Appellate courts should not be burdened with the nitty-gritty that is the proclaimed province of the lower courts. They are not meant to hear evidence, but to dissect points of law, the apprehension being that once the evidence is in, a matter of facts heard by the earlier judge, he, junior as he may be, may have erred in interpreting the law. Loading the superior courts as trial courts is becoming endemic; another reason for the backlog.

Life
Reaching Soon: Family Locator-Friend Finder App
YAZDI TANTRA
27 July 2017
‘Reaching soon’ is the answer to one of the most often asked questions on your mobile phone: ‘Where are you?’ 
 
You can locate your friends and family on the move, using this app, with the help of GPS. You can add as many friends/relatives as you wish. All they need to have is a GPS-enabled phone and they will be able to locate your current coordinates.
 
Just ask for the GPS location from your friends/family members by sending a unique URL using any messaging app (e.g., chatting app, email, SMS). You will be notified once they accept (join your trip). And, yes, your friends can share the location even if they don’t have the app.
 
Next, set the destination for your trip. It can be your current geo-location (if others are visiting you) or that of the other person (if you are visiting someone), or simply a point on the map. The app will calculate every person’s time to destination as they move. 
 
The tracking of your location will stop as soon as you reach your destination. You can even quit the trip manually and the tracking will stop. There is no login or password required and the app is very simple to operate.
 
You may use this app to track your journey, your friends’ journey, guide someone to your home/office, or even let your loved ones track you at odd hours.
 
 
iOS: Coming Soon
 

Economy & Nation
Nitish quits, says he can't run Bihar coalition
IANS
26 July 2017
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday he had quit in the interest of the state after failing to resolve a crisis plaguing the ruling Grand Alliance.
 
"I have resigned for the sake of Bihar," the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader told the media after meeting Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi who accepted his resignation.
 
He made it clear that it was becoming difficult to continue to head the coalition of his party, the RJD -- whose Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is facing corruption charges -- and the Congress.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

