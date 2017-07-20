BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Leisure, Lifestyle & Wellness
Life
Another Dangerous Rotavirus Vaccine
Jacob Puliyel
20 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

Clinical trial of the new rotavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India shows that the vaccine increases the incidence of diarrhoea instead of decreasing it.

 
The vaccine was field tested in Niger in Western Africa. The results were published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The authors report that vaccine efficacy was 66.7% against severe rotavirus diarrhoea. What was not highlighted was that diarrhoea caused by other agents increased significantly and the vaccinated children had more diarrhoea than those not vaccinated.
 
The NEJM has this week published a letter in response to the original article, which shows that there was a significantly higher rate of gastroenteritis and diarrhoea in the vaccinated group compared to those given the placebo - an inert dummy vaccine. The NEJM letter points out that this vaccine could aggravate the problem it is meant to solve in resource-poor countries. An anti-diarrhoea vaccine that increases the incidence of diarrhoea is unlikely to find a market. 
 
This is not the first rotavirus vaccine that is under a cloud for not being upfront with trial data. 
  
Adverse Effects with Rotavac (Bharat Biotech India)
Another vaccine, Rotavac, manufactured by Bharat Biotech was recently in the news for not disclosing adverse events in a vaccine trial. This vaccine was tested in three centres in India. It appears there was a significant increase in the incidence of intussusceptions - a potentially life threatening complication where the intestine telescopes into itself and can become gangrenous - at the Vellore centre. This data from Vellore has not been published in spite of repeated requests for it from various quarters, including from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
  
In response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Delhi High Court, lawyers for the opposite side argued that "…site specific data on safety is inappropriate for release as per protocol and its inappropriate interpretation or publication, which would lead to disinformation about the product (that has been) developed by government with great effort and expense, and will give unfair advantage to multinational products which were never tested in India, (and) yet (were) licensed."
 
Rotavac has now been licensed in India and the vaccine is being administered in a Phase IV trial without informing parents of the risks observed in the randomized control trial in Vellore - a clear violation of basic ethical values.
 
This phenomenon of incomplete and inaccurate reporting of crucial clinical trial data is not limited to Indian manufacturers of vaccines. GSK recently tested its vaccine in Bangladesh and the outcome was similar. 
 
Rotarix (GSK) in Bangladesh
PLoS Medicine , a peer-reviewed weekly medical journal, recently published the results of the Rotarix trial in Bangladesh.  The PLoS Comments by Deepak Jain and Deepak Mittal point out that the purpose of the vaccine is to reduce the overall burden of disease from diarrhoea and diarrhoea deaths. However, there were more cases of children reporting diarrhoea among those vaccinated with Rotarix in Bangladesh, although this increase in diarrhoea was not statistically significant. The fact remains that this vaccine did not reduce diarrhoea among the vaccinated - in spite of its exorbitant cost.  The authors have not responded to the comments till now.
 
It all boils down to making a profit. Misrepresenting research findings, cherry picking data, and concealment of adverse events in clinical trials are now seemingly acceptable practices.
 
(Jacob Puliyel is a member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, Government of India. The views expressed are his own.)
 

User

Economy & Nation
Ram Nath Kovind elected new President of India
IANS
20 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind was on Thursday elected as the new President of India, securing a massive margin over his United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rival Meira Kumar in a straight fight.
 
In an electoral college of 4,986 voters with a vote value of 10,98,903, Kovind got 2,930 votes carrying a value of 7,00,244, while the former Lok Sabha Speaker secured 1,844 votes with a value of 3,67,314.
 
While Kovind got 65.65 per cent of the total valid vote value of 10,69,358, Meira Kumar got 34.35 per cent.
 
Announcing the election of Kovind as the 14th President, Returning Officer and Lok Sabha Secretary General Anoop Mishra said Kovind had got the required votes under the quota allotted to him in the transferable vote system under the Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections Act.
 
"I declare Ram Nath Kovind as duly elected to the Office of President," he said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
HC on foreign funding: Why not acted against BJP, Congress?
IANS
20 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked why the Centre has not acted against the Congress and the BJP for accepting foreign funding in violation of the law, despite a 2014 court direction.
 
Justice A.K. Chawla gave six weeks' time to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to file compliance report on its 2014 judgement.
 
The 2014 judgement had found both parties flouting the norms of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCR) by accepting donations from Indian subsidiaries of UK-based Vedanta Resources.
 
The court was hearing a contempt plea filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) alleging non-action of the government against the political parties.
 
Justice Chawla observed that delay in implementing the court order was "unjustified".
 
Counsel appearing for MHA told the court that the records were 40 years old and it would take time to go through. Counsel also said notice has been issued to both parties to file documents.
 
On March 28, 2014, the high court had ordered the Election Commission (EC) and the Home Ministry to look into the accounts of the Congress and BJP for traces of foreign funds and take action within six months.
 
Section 4 of the FCR Act prohibits a political party or legislator from accepting foreign contributions.
 
Advocate Pranav Sachdeva, appearing for ADR, had told the court that even after the lapse of three years of the court's order, the government had not taken any action.
 
"Since there has been wilful disobedience on the part of the respondent (government) in compliance with the impugned order, respondent is liable for contempt of the court and contempt proceedings should be initiated against the respondent," said the plea.
 
The court had held that UK-based Vedanta Resources is a foreign company within the meaning of the Companies Act, 1956, and, therefore, the firm and its subsidiaries -- Sterlite Industries and Sesa Goa -- were foreign source as contemplated under the Act.
 
The high court had also directed the Centre to look into the donations made to political parties by not only Sterlite and Sesa, but other similarly situated companies or corporations.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More