Anand Mahindra apologises to Tech Mahindra's sacked employee
IANS
08 July 2017
Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra and MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra C.P. Gurnani on Friday expressed regret over the manner in which an employee of the IT major was asked to quit.
 
"I want to add my personal apology. Our core value is to preserve the dignity of the individual and we'll ensure this does not happen in future," Mahindra twitted.
 
The development comes a day after the audio clip of the conversation between the employee and the HR representative of Tech Mahindra went viral on audio distribution platform SoundCloud. 
 
During the conversation, the HR representative instructed the employee to either quit by next day or be fired. However, the authenticity of the audio clip was not independently verified.
 
On his part, Tech Mahindra MD and CEO Gurnani twitted: "I deeply regret the way the HR rep (representative) and employee discussion was done. We have taken the right steps to ensure it doesn't repeat in the future."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
CAIT urges government to form GST Coordination Committee at district level
IANS
07 July 2017
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday urged the government to form a Goods and Services Tax (GST) Coordination Committee at the district level, comprising senior officials and representatives of trade to facilitate smaller traders.
 
According to the traders' association, trade leaders from 23 states arrived at a unanimous resolution to form the committee at the district level for better co-ordination with the Centre on matters related to GST.
 
The CAIT said that despite continuous efforts of the government, small town traders are in a confused state due to lack of knowledge about the basic fundamentals of GST resulting in procedural lapses, particularly in charging taxes or raising invoices.
 
"Down the line, precisely in smaller towns, traders are totally disturbed because they are not aware of the provisions of GST and what are their compliance obligations under GST. There are large number of disparities and contradictions," Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT, told IANS.
 
"We are talking about a co-ordination committee because we should work up to at least the district level for the success of GST on a larger scale, since the awareness level is very minimal among smaller traders," he added.
 
"By and large, the trading community in the country has adopted GST taking it as a progressive taxation system. However, few verticals of retail trade have raised their concerns and issues which needs attention of the Government and their holistic solution," a CAIT statement said.
 
Vinod Karwa, a trader in chemicals (involved more in import-related activities), said: "We need a district level committee who will insist the officer or the department on the higher level. The system never speaks, they only respond to documentation. The district level committee would be bound to the officers for easy response."
 
"Government is also suggested to re-look at the category of products and services under tax slab of 28 per cent since many of the products deserve to be considered to move to lower tax bracket like auto spare parts and housing industry items," the statement said.
 
The CAIT also suggested to the government to hold "post-GST Assessment Meet" with trade and commerce bodies, both at the level of central government and also with state governments to understand ground issues.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
CBI raids IRCTC ex-MD's home, whisks him away for questioning
IANS
07 July 2017
The CBI on Friday raided the house of former Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goyal here, conducted searches, and took him along for further questioning, an official said.
 
Informed sources said that during the search at Goyal's upscale DLF-1 area house that lasted for nearly six hours, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team took into possession some papers and a laptop.
 
"I am innocent. I have done nothing wrong. It's a long time since I retired," Goyal shouted out to the media while being whisked away by the CBI team. 
 
The CBI on Friday filed a corruption case and carried out raids at the residences of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejaswi Yadav, for alleged irregularities in leasing of two railway hotels to a private company when Lalu was the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.
 
CBI Additional Director Rakesh Asthana said in New Delhi that Lalu Prasad had allegedly granted illegal favours to Sujata Hotels through the IRCTC.
 
Also named in the case are Goyal and the wife of Lalu Prasad's alleged confidant Prem Chand Gupta.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

