An Effort to Reduce Medical Errors

“What is the right approach?” is a question Dr Nikhil Datar has battled with for years while discussing the healthcare system. In a long journey of 20 years as an obstetrician and gynaecologist working for various medical organisations (and obtaining a law degree in the process), he has observed the system from the inside. Small wonder that the anomaly of ‘medical errors’ has engaged his attention.
The Medical Scribe Journal defines medical errors as “preventable adverse effect of medical care whether or not evident or harmful to the patient.” It is the third leading cause of death in the USA. India is not far behind, in terms of damage, with approximately 5.2 million injuries each year caused by medical errors.
All this hit home with Dr Datar, when his mother had a personal brush with a medical mess-up. Some unexpected miscalculations during an appendectomy led her into a rare state of ‘awareness during anaesthesia’. This can be severely damaging to a patient’s mental state as the patient clearly remembers the intensity of the pain experienced during the surgery. The incident triggered a concern for ‘patient safety’ in Dr Datar’s mind and, in 2009, after being awarded the Commonwealth Professional Fellowship by the United Kingdom government, he established the Patient Safety Alliance (PSA).
PSA is an initiative of Atmonnati Charities, a charitable trust started by Dr Nikhil Datar and supported by Professor Rajan Madhok, Pramod Lele (CEO, Hinduja Hospital) and others.
PSA works to empower patients and reduce medical errors without taking an adversarial role towards doctors and healthcare professionals. Its objectives range from raising awareness about patient safety, creating a resource library for patients and professionals, to supporting healthcare professionals to promote safer care. The Alliance places emphasis on a systems-based approach to the problem rather than a personal one. “Systems errors cause good people to fail,” believes Dr Datar and wants to end such ‘deficiencies’.
PSA organises two types of educational programmes to spread awareness about medical errors. “Be Alert: Be Safe” is meant for consumers; and “Be Safe” is aimed at influencing healthcare professionals to be more cautious in their practice and procedures. Both sides need to make a conscious effort to reduce errors.
PSA also provides ‘Be Alert tools’ to help patients communicate their problems more effectively to doctors. The tool-kit contains a medical history card, a medication card and a checklist for patients who are scheduled to undergo surgery. There is also a patient communication card, which is actually helps doctors to work more effectively. Dr Datar believes that the knowledge gap in society is the Alliance’s biggest challenge.
Dr Datar’s idea of a ‘systematised mechanism’ for reducing errors includes a ‘Safe Prescription’ app which, he hopes, will become more popular in the healthcare system by providing automated support to both, doctors and patients. It include prescription, dispensing and administration mistakes and covers issues like bad handwriting and look-alike products. PSA also promotes prescription of generics rather than of brands.
Dr Datar is a strong advocate for change in the abortion laws. Over the years, he has supported several women in situations where defects, such as anencephaly (an underdeveloped brain), show up in tests only after the legal period for terminating a pregnancy has ended. In 2008, he filed a case in the Supreme Court for his patient Nikita Mehta who had crossed the 20-week mark for abortion as her unborn child suffered from a cardiac anomaly. Dr Datar and his colleagues have also worked on a modified draft of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. PSA’s core mandate and effort affects all of us. You can be a part of this process of creating a better healthcare system by helping to organise awareness workshops or making a financial contribution.
Patient Safety Alliance
Terming the procedure to create e-way Bill under the goods and services tax (GST) cumbersome, Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd has expressed concerns about multi-layer declaration of details and verification during the process, which it feels may defeat the core design of GST.
"While the proposed e-way bill sounds good, this multi-layer process will make the transport of goods very cumbersome and cause delay in movement of goods. The current format is quite cumbersome and involves creating e-Way bills even though invoices are already uploaded - making it a multi-step process," the business management software product company says.
Tally is one of the most used accounting software by businesses across India.
"Simplification is definitely required here," Tally Solutions says, adding, "There is too much reliance on technology in every step of the transportation process, which small transporters will struggle with. When suggestions were sorted for the proposed e-way bills, there were overwhelming objections and suggestions from across industries. However, given the urgency of implementation, it has to be seen how much of stakeholders' recommendations are taken into consideration."
Here is what the GST Bill says on treatment of e-way bill and subsequent comment from Tally Solutions...
Rule 1 (1) Every registered person who causes movement of goods of consignment value exceeding fifty thousand rupees —
(i) in relation to a supply; or
(ii) for reasons other than supply; or
(iii) due to inward supply from an unregistered person,
shall, before commencement of movement, furnish information relating to the said goods in Part A of FORM GST INS-01, electronically, on the common portal and
(a) where the goods are transported by the registered person as a consignor or the recipient of supply as the consignee, whether in his own conveyance or a hired one, the said person or the recipient may generate the e-way bill in FORM GST INS-1 electronically on the common portal after furnishing information in Part B of FORM GST INS-01; or
(b) where the e-way bill is not generated under clause (a) and the goods are handed over to a transporter, the registered person shall furnish the information relating to the transporter in Part B of FORM GST INS-01 on the common portal and the e-way bill shall be generated by the transporter on the said portal on the basis of the information furnished by the registered person in Part A of FORM GST INS-01:
Provided that the registered person or, as the case may be, the transporter may, at his option, generate and carry the e-way bill even if the value of the consignment is less than fifty thousand rupees.
Provided further that where the movement is caused by an unregistered person either in his own conveyance or a hired one or through a transporter, he or the transporter may, at their option, generate the e-way bill in FORM GST INS-01 on the common portal in the manner prescribed in this rule.
Explanation – For the purposes of this sub-rule, where the goods are supplied by an unregistered supplier to a recipient who is registered, the movement shall be said to be caused by such recipient if the recipient is known at the time of commencement of movement of goods.
Tally Solutions says, there is a need to enhance the threshold limit of Rs50,000 for generation of e-way bills and B to C purchases should be excluded from generation of e-way bills. Alternatively higher threshold limit to be fixed (iPhone is today sold at Rs80,000).
Law Rule 1 (3) Any transporter transferring goods from one conveyance to another in the course of transit shall, before such transfer and further movement of goods, generate a new e-way bill on the common portal in FORM GST INS-01 specifying therein the mode of transport.
Tally Solutions feels it would be difficult to follow this provision practically. "When a parcel is booked by a courier company, their branch or booking counter generate an e-way bill for shipment he booked. Then he moves it to branch near to him. Again, that branch (where multiple booking counter consolidate their load) generate an e-way bill to transfer it to their hub. The hub will also generate an e-way bill for connection to airlines, or train or road transport. And then again one e-way bill will be created for co-loader to airlines or train or road transport. Same process for destination till the end recipient. This is practically impossible," it added.
Rule 1 (8) The details of e-way bill generated under sub-rule (1) shall be made available to the recipient, if registered, on the common portal, who shall communicate his acceptance or rejection of the consignment covered by the e-way bill.
Tally Solutions feels this provision requires clarity for cases where the recipient is rejecting the e-way bill and what could be the consequence for that shipment. Will it lead to stopping supply and accordingly issuing of invoice, the company asks.
Law Rule 3 (1) The Commissioner or an officer empowered by him in this behalf may authorise the proper officer to intercept any conveyance to verify the e-way bill or the e-way bill number in physical form for all inter-State and intra-State movement of goods
Tally Solution says, "The authorised officer’s right to intercept any conveyance to verify or inspect the e-way bill will be leading to transportation delays and also bring back the check post Raj."
According to Tally Solutions, small transporters and small businesses are not yet GST-ready and aberrations like these will further widen the preparedness gap. "GST is expected to create free environment for businesses and smoother movement of goods, but the multi-layer declaration of details and verification under E-way bill may defeat the core design of GST - a Technology Driven compliance system," it concluded.
