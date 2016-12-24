BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Amul, other dairy co-ops told to open bank accounts for all producers
IANS
24 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The central government on Friday directed Amul -a dairy cooperative operated by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - to ensure bank accounts for all milk producers by December 30 due to "non-availability of funds (cash) to the co-operative banks for making payments".
 
It has also asked other co-operatives to ensure opening of 100 percent accounts of milk producers and farmers by January 30 next year.
 
"GCMMF/Amul has been specifically directed to ensure 100 percent milk producers accounts to be opened by December 30, 2016. Similarly, specific instructions were issued to all the agencies such as National Dairy Development Board, Mother Dairy, Delhi Milk Scheme and all state dairy co-operative federations for ensuring direct payment to milk producers bank account at the earliest," said a statement.
 
According to the statement, "certain unintended impacts" have been observed especially in the sectors thriving upon sheer cash transactions following the demonetisation move and the government has noticed non-availability of funds to the co-operative banks for making payments to milk producers and farmers by dairy co-operatives.
 
Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh directed these agencies to take appropriate action to alleviate the problems, said the statement.
 
"Low penetration of nationalised banks and co-operative bank accounts in rural areas need adequate financial support with appropriate safe guards," it said.
 
Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Secretary Devendra Chaudhry has initiated action "for streamlining the payment system to milk producers and even sale of milk to consumers through cashless transactions primarily".
 
As per the statement, there are 1.70 lakh Dairy Co-operative Societies (DCS) at village level, which have 1.6 crore milk producers affiliated with 218 milk unions and about 850 lakh litre milk per day is procured. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Gujarat Police raid booze party, nab ex-IPL chief Amin, among others
IANS
24 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A high-profile booze party at a farmhous outside this Gujarat city was busted late on Thursday and over 250 top figures, including former chairman of Indian Premier League (IPL) and leading industrialist Chirayu Amin, booked, police said.
 
"We have recovered 103 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 113 of beer worth Rs 1,28,950 from the spot. Many men and women appeared inebriated and so were taken to a hospital to collect their blood samples to verify presence of alcohol in their body," Vadodara Superintendent of Police Saurabh Tolambiya told reporters here on Friday.
 
"We have now filed two FIRs, a non-bailable one against the farmhouse owner and his son under sections of the new Prohibition law, which has provision of 10 years' jail term for keeping and distributing liquor. Another FIR under sections related to consumption of liquor has also been filed against 127 men and 134 women, including two British citizens," he said.
 
According to the new provisions of prohibition law in the "dry" state, consuming liquor is now punishable with up to three years in jail.
 
Police also seized 90 vehicles worth over Rs 18 crore from the venue of the party, which was held to celebrate the forthcoming marriage of farmhouse owner Jeetendra Shah's grand daughter. Shah and his son Abhay are now being interrogated and will be produced in a court for remand, Tolambiya said.
 
All the men arrested at night were given bail on personal bond, while the women present at the party were not arrested and were bailed out immediately. The blood samples too have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar for further tests.
 
Later, addressing media in state capital Gandhinagar on Friday, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said the state is "serious" about strictly implementing prohibition. 
 
"I congratulate police for carrying out successful raid at the party and work towards strict implementation of prohibition law.
 
"Those present at the party may be big names in economic world but police will not come under any pressure whilst acting against those found guilty of violating prohibition law," he said.
 
Jadeda also sought to warn organisers of parties in club houses or farm houses in the forthcoming festive season of Christmas and New Year eve to desist from serving liquor.
 
Opposition Congress, meanwhile, hit back at the ruling party saying that the entire episode was nothing but an eyewash. "The BJP has been ruling the state for over two-and-half decades now and despite prohibition, how can people so easily find liquor to hold parties," asked Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Airlines ban carriage of power banks in check-in baggage
IANS
24 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Various airlines on Friday said passengers will not be permitted to carry power banks and e-cigarettes in their check-in baggage for safety purposes.
 
"We are trying to educate passengers on the new regulation that power banks and e-cigarettes are not allowed to be stored in the check-in baggage," an IndiGo Spokesperson told IANS.
 
"This new regulation has caused passenger inconvenience and delays but we are following the same as it is related to safety issue. Globally also, power banks and e-cigarettes are now not allowed to be transported in the cargo belly."
 
A Jet Airways' spokesperson informed that the airline will not allow power banks in the check-in baggage of the passengers on-board its flights.
 
"In the interest of safety and as mandated by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), Jet Airways will not permit carriage of power banks from any manufacturer to be carried in guests' check in baggage on board all its flights," the statement said.
 
"However, guests may carry these charging devices in their cabin bags." 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More