Tax
Credit
Legal
Economy & Nation
Amarnath Yatra begins with traditional prayer at cave shrine
IANS
29 June 2017

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Thursday despite inclement weather as Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra attended a prayer inside the Himalayan cave shrine marking the formal start of the pilgrimage.

Over 6,000 pilgrims were allowed to move towards the shrine from north Kashmir's Baltal base camp while 5,000 pilgrims proceeded from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route.
 
Vohra, who is also Chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), performed prayers at the cave shrine. The SASB manages the affairs of the Amarnath Yatra.
 
A pilgrim from Jammu, Bhushan Kotwal, was killed earlier on Thursday by a shooting stone near the Baltal base camp.
 
The District Magistrates of Ganderbal and Anantnag flagged off the Yatra earlier in the day. Around 1.2 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves this year.
 
Earlier, 66 vehicles with 2,481 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas from Jammu.
 
An official said while 1,616 pilgrims were bound for the Pahalgam route, 865 would take the Baltal route.
 
Unprecedented security arrangements have been put in place for the Yatra based on the threat perception.
 
Among the steps are a satellite tracking system, drones, mobile bunker vehicles and road opening parties (ROPs) along the entire route from Jammu to Pahalgam and Baltal.
 
The Centre has provided an additional 40,000 paramilitary forces to assist the state government for a peaceful conduct of the Yatra.
 
The Army, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Sashastra Seema Bal and the state police are providing multi-layered security to the pilgrims. 
 
Heavily fortified security force camps have been established both at Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.
 
It takes a pilgrim just a day to return to the Baltal base camp after reaching the shrine. But the same pilgrimage from Pahalgam takes four days.
 
The distance from Baltal to the cave is 14 km and from Pahalgam 46 km.
 
The cave houses an ice stalagmite structure believed to symbolize the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. The structure waxes and wanes corresponding to the visible moon.
 
The 40-day Yatra to the shrine in south Kashmir's Anantnag district would end on August 7 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

After a decade, GST set for Friday midnight launch in Parliament
IANS
29 June 2017
After more than a decade-long journey, the biggest indirect tax reform since Independence -- GST -- is finally set for a midnight launch on Friday in Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Members of Parliament, state finance ministers and chief ministers.
 
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be launched on Friday midnight in an hour-long event that will evoke memories of the "Tryst with Destiny" moment of 1947.
 
Both the President and the Prime Minister will speak on the subject and two short films on GST will be screened in the Central Hall.
 
On the midnight of August 14-15, 1947, the country ushered in Independence from British rule with a special function in the Central Hall in which the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, made his now famous speech "Tryst with Destiny".
 
Acknowledging the role of previous governments in readying the GST, the government has also invited former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H.D. Deve Gowda, though the Congress still appears undecided over attending the special midnight function in Parliament. 
 
The Trinamool Congress has already decided not to attend the June 30 midnight programme as a mark of protest against the "unnecessary disastrous hurry" to roll out the pan-India tax regime. 
 
Major opposition parties are likely to skip the midnight launch of GST, sources in the parties said.
 
The issue was discussed informally among leaders of the opposition grouping which gathered here for filing of nomination of their Presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Wednesday.
 
The leaders said there appeared to be a lot of confusion and apprehension among various sections of the trading and business community, some of whom are protesting against certain provisions of the new indirect taxation law.
 
Opposition leaders said they would like to keep away from the function which they feel was being planned by the government as a publicity gimmick. "It's not a tryst with destiny but playing with the destiny of people," one leader remarked.
 
GST, termed as the most radical tax reform since Independence, seeks to subsume all central indirect taxes like excise duty, countervailing duty and service tax, as also state levies like Value Added Tax, entry tax and luxury tax, to create a single, pan-India market.
 
So far, apart from Jammu and Kashmir, all the states have passed the State GST (SGST) law. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has written to J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to join the GST regime by July 1.
 
Going back in history, GST was first discussed in the Kelkar Task Force report on indirect taxes in 2003 and a proposal to introduce a national GST by April 1, 2010, was first mooted in the Budget Speech for the financial year 2006-07.
 
Decks were cleared for the GST regime with parliamentary approval to Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, Integrated GST Bill, Compensation GST Bill and Union Territory GST Bill 2017, on April 7.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Vice President's election on August 5
IANS
29 June 2017
Election for India's next Vice President, to succeed M. Hamid Ansari, will be held on August 5 and counting of votes will be done on the same day, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.
 
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said, "The date of polling, if required, will be August 5. Counting, if required, will be done on August 5." 
 
Zaidi said the election will be held between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
 
The Chief Election Commissioner said that filing of nomination will begin on July 4 with the issue of notification. The last date for filing nomination is July 18, while scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on July 19. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is July 21.
 
Hamid Ansari has been Vice President and ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha from August 11, 2007. He won the second term on August 11, 2012. His current term ends on August 10.
 
"The EC is mandated to ensure that the election for the office of Vice President of India is free and fair," Zaidi said. 
 
Zaidi said the Vice President is elected by members of the Electoral Collage consisting of members of both houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote.
 
He said the nominated members of Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha are also eligible to be included in the Electoral College and therefore entitled to participate in the election. 
 
"For the Vice President's election in Rajya Sabha there are 233 members and 12 nominated members. Similarly, in Lok Sabha there are 543 members and nominated members are two. 
 
"The total number of members of the Electoral College is 790," Zaidi said.
 
Zaidi said a nomination paper has to be backed by at least 20 electors as proposers and at least 20 electors as seconders.
 
The Chief Election Commissioner said the electors will be provided "special pens" to cast their ballot and use of any other pen will render the vote invalid. 
 
The Chief Election Commissioner said the Vice Presidential election will take place through secret ballot and political parties "cannot issue any whip" to their respective MPs. 
 
The Election Commission in consultation with the government has decided to appoint the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, Shumsher Sheriff, as returning officer for the election. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

