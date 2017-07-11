BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Amarnath pilgrims leave Jammu for Valley despite attack
IANS
11 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A fresh batch of 3,289 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday despite a terror attack the previous day on a bus which left seven worshippers dead.
 
"A fresh batch of 3,289 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 185 vehicles around 3 a.m., on Tuesday for the Valley", officials said here.
 
On Monday night, seven pilgrims -- six women, one man -- were killed and 19 others injured when militants attacked an unescorted bus from Gujarat at Khanabal, Anantnag district on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
 
The victims were travelling in the bus which was neither part of the escorted yatra convoy nor registered with the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).
 
"The attack occurred at 8.20 p.m. All yatra movement which is protected by the security forces on the highway stops at 7 p.m. after which no movement of pilgrims is officially allowed," said a senior police officer.
 
The ill-fated pilgrims had performed the yatra and had boarded the bus at north Kashmir's Baltal base camp.
 
The officer said the militants first attacked a police bullet proof bunker at Khanabal and later a police check point.
 
"After retaliation from the police, the militants started firing indiscriminately. The bus of pilgrims, according to police, was caught the ambush," a police spokesman said.
 
The last known terror attack on the Amarnath Yatra was the killing of 30 persons, mostly pilgrims, in the base camp in Pahalgam in 2000.
 
The 40-day long yatra started on June 29 and will end on August 7. 
 
So far, nearly 1.40 lakh pilgrims have reached the cave shrine located at 3,888 metres above sea-level.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Minor blaze in terrace garden of Mukesh Ambani's 'Antilla' home
IANS
11 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A minor fire broke out on a terrace in industrialist Mukesh Ambani's multi-storied south Mumbai residence here late on Monday, an official said.
 
The blaze - noticed around 9 p.m. and reported to the fire brigade at 9.04 p.m. - took place on the ninth floor garden terrace of 'Antilla', the palatial residence of the Ambanis off the posh Malabar Hill.
 
BMC Disaster Control official T. Jankar said the fire brigade and other resources were immediately mobilised and the fire was extinguished after about 16 minutes, with no reports of any casualties.
 
Assistant Divisional Fire Officer K.D. Ghadigaonkar said the fire was extinguished by the 'Antilla' building staffers with one small line of fixed fire fighting systems and fire extinguishers even before the fire brigade team reached there.
 
"The fire was confined to the 4G antenna, plastic framing of vertical garden, etc on the ninth floor," Ghadigaonkar said.
 
There were no casualties in the incident. The building stands over 170 metres tall.
 
Taking no chances, the fire brigade rushed three fire engines, three jumbo water tankers, one turn-table ladder and high-pressure pump to combat the conflagration.
 
A Reliance Industries Ltd. official spokesperson, confirming the fire, said that at the time of the incident the Ambani family members were not in the building.
 
In a media statement, the company spokesperson said: "There was a small fire in the garden area of Antillia this evening which was quickly brought under control. No one was injured. The cause of fire is being investigated." 
 
Belonging to the RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, 'Antilla' is the world's most expensive private residence, worth around Rs 13,000 crore ($2 billion) at the prime Cumballa Hill, off Malabar Hill in south Mumbai.
 
The family, along with a staff contingent of around 600, have been living in the iconic building since 2010.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
NPAs Are Ultimately Taxpayers’ Problem, Not Bankers’
R Balakrishnan
11 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  4
Non-performing assets (NPAs) is a funny term. The adjective ‘non-performing’ is now part of...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More