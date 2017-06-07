BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Citizens' Issues
Public Interest
Alibag residents appeal to Maharashtra CM to Save Popular Kihim Beach
Tanvi Shetty
07 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The inspirational story of Afroz Shah, who cleaned up Versova beach, has encouraged citizens across India to take up the responsibility of their surroundings and contribute towards protecting the environment. One such instance is the initiative of the residents of Kihim Beach and Kamat Village who took up the task of clearing the garbage, consisting mainly of plastic and thermocole, along the Kihim beach. Sumaira Abdulali, environmental activist and founder member of Awaaz Foundation, has stacked the mixed garbage at her family’s private property in Kihim because of the non-existent garbage disposal system in Alibag district of Maharashtra. Ms Abdulali has filed a petition urging the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene to fast-track the redressal process.
 
Kihim Beach, a well-known tourist destination in Alibag area, consists of several beaches which often suffer from oil spills, accumulated garbage from decades and chemical pollution.  In spite of being widely advertised by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), this beautiful beach has apparently no arrangements to clean it or dispose of the garbage. Visitors from Mumbai and local residents have littered the place with large quantities of garbage. The district administration states that it “cannot plan” for large quantities of garbage thus created. In fact, it does not have a system in place for regular household garbage collection too. Most of the gram panchayats too do not have a garbage disposal system. 
 
 
After enquiring with the Alibag district administration, Ms Abdulali gathered that there was no official garbage disposal policy or site in Alibag.  Household garbage is either burnt or dumped along the roadsides. In addition, residents of Alibag city dump construction waste and other non-inflammable material in the city centre. 
 
Alibag, a fast developing area close to Mumbai, suffers from similar development problems as Mumbai in the early stages. The health hazards of garbage-choked beaches and lack of scientific garbage disposal facilities are a major cause of worry in both the cities. However the magnitude of health hazards is much higher in Mumbai. Necessary measures have to be taken to ensure that Alibag does not repeat the mistakes of Mumbai.
 
Ms Abdulali has requested the Chief Minister to intervene and help formulate a long term action plan for cleaning up the beach. 
 

User

Investor Interest
Reliance Life planning IPO
IANS
07 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The board of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM) has given its approval to list the company's equity shares on the bourses, the company said on Wednesday.
 
In a statement issued here, RNAM said its board of directors have given their nod to list the company's equity shares on the stock exchanges subject to necessary regulatory and corporate approvals.
 
RNAM is the asset manager to Reliance Mutual Fund and will be the first among the top three players in the asset management sector to list its shares on exchanges.
 
"The proposed listing of RNAM would facilitate sharing of value with the retail investors applying for its IPO (initial public offering)," the statement said.
 
Discussions with merchant bankers, lawyers and auditors for IPO process would be initiated soon, it said, adding that the percentage of dilution, which shall be subject to regulatory norms, is yet to be decided.
 
"As a part of financial inclusion we have been creating wealth for mutual fund unit holders. Now we also believe it's an opportunity for retail investors to participate as equity shareholders in the asset management company. Along with further consolidations happening in economy we would like to be ready to take advantage of suitable acquisitions," RNAM Executive Director and CEO Sundeep Sikka was quoted as saying in the statement.
 
During the year ended March 31, 2017, the company announced increase of 25 per cent on its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 3,58,059 crore ($55.1 billion) over last year; an increase of nine per cent in its total income to Rs 1,436 crore ($221 million) over last year and a 16 per cent increase in its profit before tax to Rs 581 crore ($90 million).
 
RNAM is a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Limited (RCL), with Nippon Life Insurance Company as its strategic partner. RCL holds 51 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of RNAM.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex volumes dry up as market heads higher – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
07 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were still on an uptrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with small gains over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

The Indian equity markets traded on a flat note during the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet due later in the day. However, a better-than-expected monsoon forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), coupled with healthy buying in healthcare, consumer durables and automobile sectors, kept market sentiments buoyed. Auto, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and healthcare stocks shone, whereas IT (information technology) sector traded in negative after Tuesday's positive movement, pointed out market analysts. On the NSE, there were 868 advances, 608 declines and 76 unchanged. On the BSE, there were 1,465 advances, 1,191 declines and 147 unchanged.
 
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its second review for FY2017-18 on Wednesday kept all key policy rates unchanged while seeking to achieve consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4%. The repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) will remain at 6.25%, while reverse repo rate will be at 6%. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate will be steady at to 6.50%. The major indices closed quietly at the end of trading on Wednesday with small gains.
 
Rebranding itself, air compressor major Elgi Equipments Ltd is looking at acquiring distributors overseas to increase its market share at a fast pace and also set up assembly lines abroad, a top company official said on Wednesday. Targeting to become number two in the global compressor market by 2027, the company hopes to touch a revenue of $1 billion in five years’ time from the current revenue of around $230 million. "Our acquisitions will be in developed markets like the US and Europe. We are looking at acquiring existing distributors in those markets," Managing Director Jay Varadaraj told reporters. Agreeing that the target was certainly a "Hanuman" jump from the current position, Varadaraj said he was confident of achieving the target owing to the product's technology. He claimed that Elgi's air compressors were more power-efficient than competing products in the overseas markets. The company’s shares closed at Rs205.10, down 1.47% on the BSE.
 
Reliance Communications (RCOM) on Wednesday disagreed with rating actions by credit rating agencies Moody's and Fitch. "In May 2015, RCOM issued 6.5% coupon bearing USD bonds, maturing in November 2020, for an aggregate amount of USD 300 million. These bonds constitute 4% of the total debt of the company.  "The bonds have always been serviced regularly on the due dates and are fully current in servicing, as on date. The company had stated, vide its notice to Stock Exchanges dated 24 May 2017, that the company will continue to pay interest on the respective due dates, and the bonds will be repaid on the due date of November 6, 2020," an official statement by the company said. "The ratings by Moody's and Fitch apply only to these USD bonds. We respectfully disagree with the recent rating actions by both these agencies, and believe that these rating actions do not reflect the servicing track record of the company," it added. The statement said the rating agencies have not given due credit to the advanced stage of the corporate transactions (Aircel merger and Tower sale) which are expected to deleverage the company's balance sheet by around $4 billion, that is, by 60% within the next few months. "It appears that the recent positive development of the standstill period agreed by our lenders has been viewed negatively by the Rating Agencies on certain technical grounds, while in actual fact the same directly addresses their key concerns about the short term liquidity situation," the company said. The company’s shares closed at Rs19.35, down 3.73% on the BSE.
 
Thanks to the Jio launch that attracted 100 million subscribers in its first six months, India has reached 15th spot in the 4G availability globally, a survey by London-based wireless coverage mapping company OpenSignal revealed on Wednesday. According to OpenSignal's "State of LTE" report, India had 71.6% 4G availability in the third quarter of 2016 which jumped to 81.6% in the first quarter of 2017. However, when it comes to 4G download speed, India lagged. The 4G download speeds averaged 5.1 Mbps in the country, dropping more than a megabit per second in just six months.  "These 4G download speeds are only marginally faster than the average global 3G download speed which is at 4.4 Mbps," the findings showed. Availability levels of other operators than Jio in the Indian market still hovered around 60%. Reliance Industries shares closed at Rs1,339.20, up 1.96% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More