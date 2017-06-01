BUY
Alarmy: Try and Sleep through It!
Yazdi Tantra
If  you have worked hard or played hard, it is always a challenge to wake up on time the next day.
 
Setting an alarm is easy; but waking up when it rings is difficult. So, here is an app which is rated the world’s most annoying alarm app—Alarmy. Sleep If You Can!
 
Alarmy delivers the most hectic, annoying sounds. Remember to keep the volume at the loudest. Besides, you can also set up some tasks. The alarm won’t stop until you complete the pre-designated task. After you perform the task, you can get to see the news and the weather in the app itself.
 
You can set the alarm to stop on performance of a task (e.g., solving a math problem), a gesture (shaking the phone) or even taking a picture. You could register a place (e.g., the bathroom sink) to turn off the alarm. When the alarm starts ringing, you will need to go to the registered place and take a picture, for the alarm to stop.
 
 
Do Not Disturb by Cabooze software is for all those who fiddle with their phone settings to keep up with dail

Economy & Nation
Petrol, diesel prices to go up from Thursday
IANS
Petrol price will be costlier by Rs 1.23 per litre, while diesel price per litre will be higher by 89 paise excluding state levies from Thursday, the Indian Oil Corporation announced on Wednesday.
 
Prices of the two main transportation fuels were last hiked on May 1, when petrol price was increased by 1 paise per litre, while that of diesel was raise by 44 paise a litre.
 
"The current level of international product prices of petrol and diesel and INR-USD (Indian rupee-US dollar) exchange rate warrant increase in selling price of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision," the oil marketing company said in a statement.
 
"The movement of prices in the international oil market and INR-USD exchange rate shall continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Stray violence mars Maharashtra farmers strike
IANS
01 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Stray incidents of violence marred the start of an unprecedented 'indefinite strike' by over half a million farmers in Maharashtra in support of various demands, including the long-pending loan waiver package, here on Thursday.
 
If the strike continues beyond a couple of days, major cities like Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and others may experience severe shortages of milk, fresh fruits, vegetables, foodgrains and other items of daily requirements, said Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and MP Raju Shetti.
 
Striking farmers, who had warned they would not indulge in any farming activity, including sowing for the upcoming kharif season, resorted to the agitation after talks with the Maharashtra government failed on Tuesday.
 
Stray incidents of violence were reported from some parts including Nashik, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune where aggressive farmers emptied at least two tankers with several tonnes of fresh milk being transported to the cities, destroyed stocks of fresh vegetables, tomatoes, onions, being taken to markets.
 
In another incident near Satara, the driver of a milk tanker was manhandled by some farmers and prevented from proceeding to his destination to transport the commodity, while stones were pelted at some vegetable and police vehicles near Nashik.
 
The strike has elicited "good response" from farmers all over the state, except from agriculturists in the coastal Konkan, who are not part of the agitation.
 
Movement of agricultural goods has been restricted since midnight.
 
Most APMC markets wore a desolate look as farmers, traders, head-loaders, transporters and other officials virtually kept off.
 
A farmer leader Jayaji Suryawanshi, who is also a member of the state-level umbrella organisation Kisan Kranti Morcha that is spearheading the strike, was allegedly roughed up by some traders near Aurangabad here this morning when he was on a market round to drum up support for the strike.
 
On the outskirts of Nashik and Ahmednagar, small groups of farmers set up 'check-posts' to verify if goods carriers were transporting fruits, vegetables, milk, etc. before permitting passage.
 
The farmers' demands include complete waiver of farm loans, free electricity, appropriate remunerative prices for their produce, grant for irrigation and higher price for milk and implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee recommendations.
 
Mumbai, the country's biggest city with a population of around 17 million, gets around 160 tonnes of vegetables from only Nashik daily, besides other parts of Maharashtra, which started declining from early today, leading to a 20-30 per cent hike in retail prices.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

