Airtel-Telenor merger gets SEBI, BSE, NSE nod
IANS
01 June 2017
Bharti Airtel has received the approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for the proposed merger with Telenor (India), a company statement said here on Thursday.
 
Bharti Airtel further stated that Telenor India and Airtel have filed the joint company application before the New Delhi Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on Thursday for approval of the proposed merger. 
 
"The merger is inter alia subject to other statutory approvals including from the Competition Commission of India," the statement said.
 
Airtel had earlier announced (February 23, 2017) that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Telenor South Asia Investments. As part of the scheme, Airtel will acquire Telenor India's running operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West) and Assam. 
 
"These circles represent a high population concentration and therefore offer a high potential for growth. The proposed acquisition will include transfer of all of Telenor India's assets and customers, further augmenting Airtel's overall customer base and network," the statement said. 
 
"It will also enable Airtel to further bolster its strong spectrum foot-print in these seven circles, with the addition of 43.4 MHz spectrum in the 1,800 MHz band," it added.
 
During the acquisition announcement the deal was estimated to be in the range of Rs 1,800 crore-Rs 2,000 crore by industry sources.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Jaitley asks industry to fall in line for July 1 GST roll-out
IANS
01 June 2017
Seeking to set at rest all doubts, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the government is in a state of preparedness for the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1 and asked the industry to fall in line as there will be no change in the date of implementation of the new indirect tax regime.
 
"GST decisions are all taken by consensus and so far we have succeeded in maintaining the consensus. In Srinagar meeting of the Council, ministers of almost all states who spoke to me were absolutely clear on maintaining the July 1 date. We are in a state of preparedness for July 1," he told a media conference here. 
 
He was replying to a question on West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra's comment that there were serious doubts about the preparedness of the industry for GST by July 1.
 
"We are passing through a phase where government is in all steps ahead of the industry. So I will expect the industry also, all those sections who are saying they are not, to fall in line because we are quite clear about the date," he said. 
 
When asked about the concerns of some of the industry members on the GST rates, the Finance Minister said that there is a mechanism in the Council for fitment where all the officials meet and discuss the existing rates and fit them in the slabs after consideration. 
 
"First time in the country the consensus on indirect taxation was created through federal institution. The process to implement GST is in its last phase. When it is implemented, it will be a major taxation reform," he said.
 
Refuting any negative impact of GST on the country's growth, Jaitley said, "I see no reason why there will be any adverse impact of GST. GST by itself should normally add to growth."
 
Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, who was also present at the press conference, said that GST will bring down the incidence of taxes which will have a positive impact on the country's growth. 
 
"The incidence of taxation is going to come down. It is like a tax cut which will both reduce prices and increase consumption. There may be some teething implementation challenges but economic effects of a tax cut will be positive to reduce inflation and stimulate consumption," Subramanian said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex listless – Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
01 June 2017

We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were looking toppy. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Thursday and ended flat compared to Wednesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:

The Indian equity markets closed on a flat-to-negative note on Thursday as disappointing macroeconomic data and a weak rupee eroded investors' risk-taking appetite. On the NSE, there were 849 advances, 664 declines and 80 unchanged. 
 
India's manufacturing sector output slowed down last month due to a softer expansion in new orders and production, a key macro-economic data showed on Thursday. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance stood at 51.6 from the index reading of 52.5 reported in April 2017. An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity and below 50 an overall decrease. “The upturn in the Indian manufacturing sector took a step back in May, with softer demand causing lower expansions in output and the amount of new work received by firms. Moreover, there was a renewed decline in new export orders," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and the author of the report. The negative news from the macroeconomic front depressed investor sentiments further.
 
Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Thursday said its sales in May were down by 8%. In a statement here, Ashok Leyland said it sold 9,071 units last month, down from 9,875 units sold during May 2016. While the sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles slid down 18 per cent, sales of light commercial vehicles went up by 22% in May as compared to sales numbers logged in May 2016, the company said. The company’s shares closed at Rs91.25, down 3.44% on the BSE.
 
There will be a 2% drop in the Indian government's IT (information technology) spending this year due to demonetisation and a drop in industrial production, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday. The government is forecast to spend $7.8 billion on IT in 2017 -- a 7.5% increase from 2016. However, this is down from Gartner's projection of 9.5% growth this year. "The 2% revision in our outlook is primarily due to the effects of demonetisation and a drop in industrial production," Moutusi Sau, principal research analyst at Gartner, said in a statement. "However, spending plans like affordable housing scheme and increased loans to small and medium enterprises by the government are likely to have a positive effect on IT spending in the next few quarters," Sau added. The S & P BSE Information Technology Index closed at 10,232.03, down 0.02% on the BSE.
 
Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a rise of 11.3% in its monthly sales for May 2017. According to the company, its total sales during the month under review rose to 136,962 units from 123,034 units sold during the corresponding month of 2016. Maruti's domestic sales edged higher by 15.5% to 130,676 units from 113,162 units. However, exports plunged by 36.3 per cent with only 6,286 units shipped out during May 2017, down from 9,872 units sold abroad in the like period of 2016. Segment-wise, sales of passenger cars were higher by 8.7% to 95,047 units against 87,402 units during May 2016. The company's passenger car segment comprises of brands like Alto, WagonR, Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Dzire Tour, and Ciaz. Besides, sales of Maruti's utility vehicles -- brands like Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza -- exponentially increased by 66.3 per cent to 22,608 units. The off-take in the van segment which include brands Omni and Eeco increased by 3.5% to 12,593 units. The company’s shares closed at Rs7,143.75, down 0.99% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:

 

