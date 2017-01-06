Air India: SC asks CBI to probe unnecessary purchase of aircraft during UPA regime

The Supreme Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look into the allegation of an unnecessary purchase of 111 aircrafts and lease of some others by Air India between 2004 and 2008 when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in office. This entailed a cost of Rs67,000 crore to the loss making airline, which has needed a bailout at the expense of the exchequer.

In the petition before the apex court, Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) had made several allegations, including allotment of bilateral routes to private airlines at the expense of the national carrier. The allegations by the CPIL also include an aborted order for the porches of biometric passenger identification system allegedly at an inflated price.

Praful Patel, leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was the Civil Aviation Minister when the aircraft were purchased and taken on lease.

Noting that most of the allegations in the petition by the CPIL have resulted in adverse comments by the Comptroller and auditor general (CAG) and Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the SC Bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice NV Ramana and Justice DY Chandrachud said: "... the CBI shall take into consideration all the allegations made in the pleadings of the instant petition, and take a call thereon, based on the evidence collected. We hope and expect, that the CBI will adhere to the time frame indicated to us, namely, June 2017".

The CBI is already investigating into the allegations and had registered case on 27 February 2013.

The SC order vindicates what Jitender Bhargava, former Executive Director of the carrier had written in his book, 'The Descent of Air India'. This book was withdrawn by its publisher with an apology to Mr Patel, the then union Minister for Civil Aviation. It was immediately re-published by Mr Bhargava himself. He also faced a defamation charge. This entire book was made a part of the PIL filed by CPIL.

In November 2013, Moneylife Foundation organised an event in Mumbai where Dr Subramanian Swamy, former minister of commerce and law launched the book. Dr Swamy highlighted a few reasons for the decline of the airline at the event like harmful bilateral agreements, all profitable routes of the airlines were shutdown and made available to other airlines. He also mentioned that the airline bought aeroplanes that were probably overpriced and recently they sold these brand new planes as junk to Etihad, at one-third of the buying price. (Read: Mumbai launch of book ‘The Descent of Air India’

Mr Bhargava, who was the executive director of the airlines till January 2010, mentioned that every decision was being taken by the government as Air India never had a culture of speaking up. Those who voiced their opinion were asked to leave. Instead of implementing decisions that should have been taken, the airline was bleeding because of decisions that should not have been taken. Impractical expansion plans and thoughtless use of the airline's resources contributed to the national carrier's collapse, he had said.

Highlighting one such instance in his book, Mr Bhargava wrote that when India won the T20 cricket world championship, Mr Patel, former aviation minister who oversaw the airlines for some seven years, awarded the entire Indian Team and their families’ free tickets on Air India for five years. The loss making airlines was also made to spend Rs3.5 crore on advertisements to celebrate the T20 win. A media house, for its annual summit, was given Rs30 lakh verbal commitment of free tickets from Air India, again by Praful Patel, in return for publicity! This oral commitment too was honoured since it was made by the minister.

In January 2014, Mr Patel, the then powerful minister, pressured Bloomsbury Publishing India Pvt Ltd to withdraw 'The Descent of Air India'-a tell-all book that exposed how the national airline was systematically looted and pushed into the red. Naturally, Mr Patel's stellar role, as aviation minister, in giving a huge push to the airline's collapse through venal senior management and reckless purchase of aircrafts is described in detail in the book. When Mr Patel filed a case with the metropolitan magistrate in Mumbai, the author, Mr Bhargava (for decades, the public face of Air India) decided to fight back, while the publisher, Bloomsbury, chose to issue a public apology and destroy the remaining stock of the book.

Mr Bhargava, then decided to publish the book on his own. First he created an e-book and then a paperback, which is now available on Amazon (http://amzn.in/gkejOtE)

In its recent order, the Supreme Court says, "As and when the final determination is rendered, whether to initiate criminal proceedings or otherwise, it shall be open to the aggrieved party (if any), to take recourse to the remedies available to it, in consonance with law."

Opposing the plea by the CPIL, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the apex court that most of the allegations made in the PIL have resulted in adverse comments by the CAG and later by the PAC in 2014 which was then headed by the Murli Manohar Joshi, senior leader from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr Rohatgi also informed the court that following adverse observations by the PAC, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has submitted a detailed response on 19 January 2015. The Ministry on 3 May 2016 gave further response in wake of more queries from the PAC.

The court was informed that the PAC report was proposed to be laid before the Parliament in its winter session which ended in logjam on account protests by opposition on demonetisations.

The counsel for the petitioner organisation CPIL had sought a court monitored probe. But Chief Justice Khehar said one could understand the plea if the same government was there.

"When the government is different, (the) party in power is different... We must have faith in our investigating agency," he said.