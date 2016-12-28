AIBEA & AIBOA demand CBI enquiry in cash seizures and source of leakage

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have demanded an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incidents of seizures of large amounts of new currency notes and its source of the leakage of this money. The bank unions on Wednesday are holding demonstrations across the country demanding adequate supply of cash to banks and thus to common citizens.
CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary of AIBEA told Moneylife, "The frequent news that huge amount of new currency notes are detected with some big people is creating suspicion on bank staff. Ordinary bank branches or staff cannot do this because they have been supplied with limited cash and the computer system will not permit such a huge withdrawal. Therefore, the CBI must investigate other sources from where the cash is being disbursed."
"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) supplies notes through its currency chest to banks and to contractors of automatic teller machines (ATMs). While banks, who manage their own ATM network, have had to manage within the cash they receive from currency chest, there is no information on cash received by private contractors of ATMs. The RBI is also not providing details of cash supplied to each bank or bank branch and to ATM contractors. Why there is no transparency?" he said.
According to the union leader, while banks have to maintain a record of each rupee, the same cannot be said to be true for private contractors of ATMs. "Even today, there are over one lakh ATMs across the country that have no cash or that are non-functional for reasons best known to them. If the contractors are receiving cash from RBI chest, where that money is going? Why there is no cash in all ATMs? I think this may be the missing link from where huge amounts of new currency notes are going out. It needs to be probed by the CBI. Also they should ask the persons, who were arrested with the cash, about the source from where they received money," Mr Venkatachalam says.
When contacted, an official from the central bank refused to comment on the allegations made by Mr Venkatachalam, saying, “RBI does not comment on speculations.” We will update this article, if we receive any further comment from RBI.
On 8 November 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs500 and Rs1,000 currency notes with an aim to curb black money, removing fake notes and curtail activities of terrorists. AIBEA says, currency notes worth Rs14 lakh crore were banned and withdrawn from circulation with the hope that a bulk of it that is black money will be stuck up and removed from the economy. However, we observe that virtually entire money has come back to the Banks belying all their expectations, it added.
"One wonders where the black money has gone," AIBEA says, adding, "But people know that black money in hard cash is a negligible portion of the black wealth and this measure was not going to eradicate black money in any big way. Unless fundamental steps are taken to prevent creation of black money, demonetisation alone will not help."
Lauding efforts taken by bank staff during the demonetisation drive, Mr Venkatachalam says bank employees and officers have risen to the occasion and done their extraordinary best to serve people in trying circumstances, but their woes and problems continue unabated. "There is acute shortage of cash supply to bank branches by RBI. Majority of the ATMs are still non-functional or empty without cash. There is unusual rush of customers inside bank branches but inadequate supply of cash is forcing the branches to deny even withdrawal of the permitted Rs24,000 per week to own customers. So customers are angry and irritation is shown to bank staff for no fault of them," he added.
According to the union leader, banks have become target for the successive governments. He says, "In fact, we feel that banks across the country have become extension counter of the government. Be it opening new accounts, distributing subsidy or demonetisation, banks are being put to the task by the government. But what about banks' own business? At present, loan recoveries across banks have come to a standstill. Banks have money but cannot lend it, as there is no manpower. So how will bank earn income and then share it in the form of interest on deposits to own customers?"
Here are the demands made by AIBEA and AIBOA to the government and RBI...
• Ensure supply of adequate cash to all Banks and Branches
• Restore all ATMs without further delay
• Stop favouritism in supply of cash to Banks
• Ensure transparency in supply of cash to Banks
• If RBI is not able to supply adequate cash to Banks, then decision should be taken to suspend cash transactions in the bank branches till sufficient cash is supplied to Banks.
• Announce CBI Enquiry on instances of huge new currency notes with some big persons when branches are starved of cash
• Compensation to family of general public, bank customers and bank staff who lost their lives recently due to demonetisation episode
• Ensure safety and protection of bank employees and officers by maintaining law and order in all bank branches to prevent harassment of bank staff
• Proper compensation to employees and officers for their extra work/ late sitting done in the last more than a month
sidd17016 minutes ago
All the demands are so very logical. Surprising to find such rational demands being raised by Unions (with planned demonstration), which should have been brought up well in advance by some Secretary babu in the Finance ministry!
Santhanam Krishnan2 hours ago
RBI has to some hard questions to answer. All the points raised by the Trade unions are genuine and RBI cannot take shelter under blanket silence or brush aside under non-answerable veil under RTI.
GLN Prasad2 hours ago
This is not new and demand only from the Unions/Associations. They also wished to say something and take an opportunity to establish their existence and passed on general comments. Those customers who actually suffered should come out openly and state their personal experiences with the members of their union/associations during their official functioning. They have also a day due to demonitization and atleast they received compensation, when public suffered practically.
Vikas Sivaraman3 hours ago
Bank staff should beard overtime for all the efforts they have put in to make Modi's dream come closer to coming true. As it is the whole effort will not produce the desired result. Add to that the fingers being pointed towards banks - including RBI - for aiding currency replacement with estolen cash - a huge embarrassment for the bankers.
SRINIVAS SHENOY3 hours ago
I feel adequate compensation should be paid to the bank staff, for the herculean efforts they have made during the demonetisation episode. An enquiry should also be initiated on instances of huge new currency notes with some big persons when branches are starved of cash, should be immediately initiated. It is a common sight in bank branches of customers turning hostile, against the bank staff, when they are unable to withdraw cash of the desired denominations.
Sudhir Jatar3 hours ago
These unoions think that offence is the best form of defence. Why cannot unscrupulous bank employees in connivance with the seniors siphon off huge amounts? In any case, the cases are already with the CBI and they would surely explore all angles. Why jump the gun?
Ramesh B Mhadlekar4 hours ago
RBI's own house is not in order,RBI is protecting the act of money laundering having taken place in the RBI Staff& Officers credit cooperative Society which was open and received huge amounts on 9th November when the Banking transactions were suspended.The said societies received huge cash up to midnight on 9th and 10th Midnight and resorted to exchange facilities which it is not empowered to do so. Whose money became white through the said Coo Society is a big question and the RBI management is protecting the said society and if believes in transparency should give the amounts received in several crores .It inspects banking industry but covers its black deeds under veil of secrecy.The unions of RBI are protesting against the arrest of its employees at Bengaluru which means they support such employees arrested in money laundering act. If the CBI and Income Tax officials probe the society affairs God knows how many including their top executives may have to be arrested.