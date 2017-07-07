BUY
AI starts probe into Jatin Das painting theft
IANS
07 July 2017
National passenger carrier Air India on Thursday said that it has initiated an inquiry to verify allegation about theft of paintings from its vast collection.
 
"As regards the painting mentioned... the matter is being inquired into and details should also be available shortly," the airline said in a statement.
 
The development comes after certain media reports said that a painting by eminent artist Jatin Das which was part of Air India's collection, had been stolen and was now available in the black market.
 
"Jatin Das has recently written a letter (June 24, 2017) to the CMD (Air India) asking for photographs and details of the paintings in our collection that were made by him," the statement said. 
 
"This information is being compiled and would be sent to him shortly."
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 



Life
Keep the weird news coming or we may be forced to be serious (The Funny Side)
Nury Vittachi (IANS)
07 July 2017
A boy named Hal Warden, 16, successfully divorced his wife, who was 13. They had been married a year.
 
It was actually the boy's second marriage. His first marriage had been to an "older woman". He'd been 12, she was 14.
 
Both marriages produced children. But family life was all too much for Hal.
 
His first wife complained to the judge about her 12-year-old husband: "He was acting like a 10-year-old."
 
That's a true story from the US state of Tennessee which is remembered with great affection by columnists such as the present writer, who specialise in amazing-but-true tales from around the world.
 
That's because it appeared in the very first News of the Weird syndicated newspaper column, in 1988. I was reminded of it by the news that that column's writer, Chuck Shepherd, has just announced his retirement.
 
This is bad news for the planet. The less weird news there is, the more people will discuss boring, serious things such as the impending end of civilisation, etc.
 
Individual odd-but-true news items have always appeared in the media, but some streams ran for decades, such as Chuck's series, and that of the present writer, who has been writing funny-but-true columns since the 1980s, including the Traveller's Tales column in the Far Eastern Economic Review.
 
That column featured funny stuff that travellers had seen -- such as the amused Chinese reader who sent in a photo of a German hostelry called The Bad Hotel. (Bad in German means spa-bath.)
 
And the Western traveller who found a medical practice specialising in sexual diseases in Taiwan called the Happy VD Clinic.
 
Earlier this year, two of the Internet's best weird news websites, Nothing To Do With Abroath and The Presurfer, stopped abruptly after the deaths of their respective writers (Kevin Gray and Gerard Vlemmings).
 
Does all this mean that the world will become less weird?
 
The opposite seems to be true: Life is getting increasingly bizarre.
 
Just in recent weeks, readers wrote to me about a mass outbreak of transgenderism in a river's fish population, the discovery of a tribe which evolved to be immune to poison, and a man who "identifies as an alien".
 
People are weird. Life is strange. There's really nothing quite like it.
 
But let's give the last anecdote to Chuck Shepherd. In 1995, he alerted the world to the antics of jailbird Robert Lee Brock, who filed a $5 million lawsuit against Robert Lee Brock.
 
Yes, Brock sued himself, arguing that his dark side, by committing numerous crimes, had violated the rights of his good side. "I ask the state to pay it on my behalf since I can't work and am a ward of the state," he said.
 
Judges threw out his lawsuit. But at least his cheekiness gave people a smile.
 
In the meantime, thanks to Google Translate and Autocorrect, the number of funny menu items sent in by readers, particularly in East Asia, continues to grow. From Japan, we have "Roasted Husband", from China we have "Stir-Fried Wikipedia With Pimientos" and an item on a Taiwanese menu is translated: "I Can't Find On Google But It's Delicious."
 


Life
Golden Rules To Milk the Market
Debashis Basu
07 July 2017
Kate David Ricardo was one of the most influential of the classical British economists, along with Thomas Malthus, Adam Smith, James Stuart Mill and Jeremy Bentham. But Ricardo, famous for theory of trade, labour theory of value, theory of comparative advantage, etc, has another identity. He was perhaps the richest economist in history. He became a stockbroker at 21, when his wealth was around £800. By the time he died in 1823, 30 years later, his estate was worth £675,000 to £775,000 from which he enjoyed an annual income of £28,000. No other economist, not even the famous value investor, John Maynard Keynes, managed to garner such wealth. Keynes, apparently, amassed an estate worth £650,000 during the Great Depression—100 years after Ricardo. How did Ricardo do it? For one, much before he wrote scholarly pieces on economics, he sold British securities and then spread the false rumour as a stock-jobber that the French had won the Battle of Waterloo. This created market panic, after which he bought back the British securities at a steep discount, bought an estate in Gloucestershire, now owned by Princess Anne, and retired. 
 
Apart from that trick, Ricardo made his money, primarily, trading in government bonds. What was his strategy? He traded in and out of the bonds in the forward market which was much bigger than the cash market. A contemporary wrote of Ricardo: “He is said to have possessed an extraordinary quickness in perceiving the turns of the market.” He traded large volumes for the very short term, netting, typically, £200 to £300 a day. He wrote to a friend, “I play for small stakes, and therefore if I’m a loser I have little to regret.”  Apparently Ricardo followed two golden rules: “Cut short your losses” and “Let your profits run.” A certain kind of trader today would recognise these two rules instantly—the trend follower. 
 
There are multiple approaches to trading, of which the most popular one is trend following—the more academic name of momentum trading. The idea is simple. Prices of traded securities tend to trend. They keep rising over weeks and months, and then reverse and keep falling. Trend followers have dozens of different parameters to figure out when the trend has started and when it has ended. In markets, everything is probabilistic and, hence, many such buy signals tend to be wrong. When wrong, the trend follower will lose money. To guard against this, he should quickly exit when he thinks he is wrong. Conversely, when he finds himself in a sustained trend, he should continue to ride it. 
 
This sounds simple but is extremely difficult to practise because of three-factors: system, money management and behavioural traits. A trader has to create a system that tells him when to get in and when to get out. Even well-developed and robustly back-tested systems, often, send out wrong signals. But, mathematically, even if the system is right 50% of the time, the trader will be able to make a lot of money with the help of the two golden rules of Ricardo. The 50% of the time the trader is wrong, he will cut his losses; and the 50% of the time he is right, he will let his profits run. 
 
But this assumes that he will put equal amounts of money in all the trades. If he puts a lot of money in a trade and loses money and, out of fear, puts a small amount of money in the next trade and makes a small amount from it, he will not gain much. Calculating how much to bet on each trade is money management. The third aspect is sticking to all these calculations and assumptions. It is hard. Humans are emotional and irrational and mess their trades even after they have understood and fixed the first two factors. Those who have got all three right are fabulously wealthy. George Soros, Ed Seykota, David Harding, Bill Dunn, Keith Campbell, Richard Dennis… the list is long.
 
Michael Covel has been the most prolific and extensive chronicler of trend following and this is his sixth book, a magnum opus of 658 pages. 
 
Covel covers everything there is to cover: principles, the trading legends, nuggets (Ed Seykota’s averaged 60%, after fees, in his own account between 1990 and 2000), massive occasional losses (called draw-downs in the trade parlance) and lots of charts and tables. He ends with pages and pages of actual rules for building your own trend-following system. A massive tour de force and labour of love.



