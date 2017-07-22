BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Citizens' Issues
Public Interest
AI prepares list of employees suspected of stealing artwork
IANS
22 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
An internal committee of Air India is preparing a list of former employees who are suspected of siphoning-off artwork, an official with the airline said on Friday.
 
According to the official, who did not wished to be named, the airline will "not take any action if its artworks are returned", however an internal committee has started to prepare a list of missing artwork and suspected former employees who might have them in their possession.
 
The airline had started to lend out artwork of its vast collection to top executives in the past with the rider that the same be returned back to the company up on retirement.
 
"No one knows when did the practice of lending out artwork began, or who started it," the official said.
 
The development comes after an unknown person returned a painting by eminent artist Jatin Das which was a part of Air India's collection.
 
The painting was returned to the airline via a courier addressed to Air India's Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani around two weeks back.
 
"We received a courier around two weeks back. It was addressed to the CMD. The package contained the missing painting by Jatin Das," the official said.
 
The airline has initiated an extensive investigation on the matter and suspected former officials of the airline have been questioned.
 
On July 6, Air India said that it has initiated an inquiry to verify allegation about theft of paintings from its vast collection.
 
The investigation was initiated after eminent artist had written to Lohani to inform him about the missing painting which was available on the black market.
 
"Jatin Das has recently written a letter (June 24) to the CMD (Air India) asking for photographs and details of the paintings in our collection that were made by him," the airline had said in a statement on July 6.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Jayanand Naik

5 hours ago

Why only artwork, what about wrong decisions costing money, wrong decisions endangering lives of passengers and crew, and other such practices. Ask any common employee and the list wud be bigger than encyclopedia Brittanies.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Audi recalls 850,000 diesel cars worldwide
IANS
22 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The German auto manufacturer Audi AG announced that it will recall up to 850,000 cars with six-cylinder and eight-cylinder diesel engines worldwide except the US and Canada, to improve emissions of those cars.
 
As a subsidiary company of Volkswagen Group, the Ingolstadt-based Audi has been involved in diesel emissions scandal and therefore decided to offer its customers "a retrofit program" for cars with EU5 and EU6 diesel engines, mainly including getting software for these affected cars updated for free.
 
With the recall action in close consultation with Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority on Friday, the company intends to reduce overall emissions, especially in urban areas, according to its statement, as well as to maintain the future viability of diesel engines.
 
Moreover, Audi confirmed that the free service also applies to the Porsche and Volkswagen models that are fitted with the same types of engines.
 
For similar reason, another German carmaker Daimler AG declared Tuesday to recall over three million diesel cars with Mecedes-Benz brand across Europe, which will take that automobile giant 220 million euros for the so-called "comprehensive plan for diesel engines."
 
Both Audi and Daimler are allegedly using illegal software in diesel vehicles to cheat in emissions tests. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
NCLT admits SBI's insolvency application against Electrosteel Steels
IANS
22 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday issued an interim order admitting State Bank of India's (SBI) insolvency application against the city based Electrosteel Steels Limited for initiating the corporate insolvency resolution process.
 
"The petition filed by the Financial Creditor (in the case SBI) under section 7 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 is hereby admitted for initiating the corporate resolution process and declare a moratorium and public announcement...," the order said.
 
According to the order, Dhaivat Anjaria of PwC has been appointed as Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for ascertaining the particulars of creditors, convening a committee of creditors for evolving a resolution plan and submit the resolution passed by the committee.
 
Electrosteel Steels is among the 12 NPA (non performing asset) accounts identified by the RBI, initially, to be referred under the IBC, 2016.
 
Citing the petitioner's filing relating to the Independent Auditor's Report on financial results of the corporate debtor, the order said the corporate debtor company incurred a net loss of Rs 1,463.48 crore during the year ended March 31, 2017 and as of that date, its current liability exceeded its current assets by Rs 5,552.32 crore.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More