AI flight suffers bird hit while landing in Kolkata
IANS
24 April 2017
Kolkata/New Delhi, An Air India flight from Delhi with 254 passengers and crew on board suffered a bird hit while landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Monday, an AI spokesman said.
 
"The pilot of the (AI-401, DEL-CCU) aircraft reported a bird hit. The aircraft's left engine has been damaged," an Air India official told IANS in New Delhi.
 
The aircraft was grounded till further inspection and repair, he added. 
 
The official said that all the 244 passengers and 10 crew members were reported to be safe on landing in Kolkata a little after 9 a.m. 
 
As a result, the Kolkata-Delhi return flight, that was scheduled to take off at 10.15 a.m., was delayed and will now take off at 5.30 p.m.
 
"We are arranging an alternative aircraft for flying out the passengers," another spokesman added in Kolkata.
 
The return flight will ferry 240 passengers on the Kolkata-Delhi route. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
Chhota Rajan held guilty in fake passport case
IANS
24 April 2017
New Delhi, A court here on Monday convicted underworld don Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan and others in a fake passport case.
 
Besides Chhota Rajan, four other accused convicted in the case are -- then passport officers Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan.
 
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal held Rajan guilty of possessing a fake passport.
 
Till date, it is the first case in which Chhota Rajan, who is facing around 70 cases, has been held guilty.
 
The court on June 8, 2016, framed charges against Chhota Rajan and Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan under sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with criminal conspiracy, cheating, cheating by impersonation and forgery of documents.
 
The CBI in its chargesheet alleged that Chhota Rajan got issued a fake passport from Bengaluru in 1998-99 in connivance with Rahate, Shah and Lakshmanan in the name of Mohan Kumar.
 
The court has directed the three accused to be taken into judicial custody till April 25.
 
The court will also hear argument on quantum of sentence on Tuesday.
 
Rajan is involved in over 85 cases, ranging from murder to extortion, smuggling and drug trafficking.
 
He has over 70 cases pending against him in Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, apart from those filed by the CBI.
 
The don, held by the Indonesian police on October 25, 2015, was deported to India on November 6, 2015.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
Facebook not arbiter of truth, says COO
IANS
24 April 2017
London, Responding to the criticism that Facebook has been facing over dissemination of fake news on the platform, the social media giant's Chief Operating Officer (COO) has said that the company is not an "arbiter of truth".
 
Speaking at BBC Newsnight, Sheryl Sandberg said: "We are really a platform and we take our responsibilities on false news very seriously. False news hurts everyone because it makes our community uninformed, it hurts our community, it hurts countries."
 
"And we know that people want to see accurate news on Facebook and that's what we want them to see," she added, pointing out that having such an editorial voice was not "appropriate for us".
 
The company has been making efforts to tackle the proliferation of misinformation on its platform and has taken several steps, including asking users to identify and weed out fake stories.
 
"We think everyone needs to do their part. Newsrooms have to do their part, media companies, classrooms and technology companies," Sandberg said. 
 
"We're focused on decreasing the financial incentives for false news because a lot of times it is financially motivated. We all have to do our part to make sure that people see accurate information and figuring out how we do that is something that we're going to have to see and will evolve," she added.
 
Earlier this month, Facebook led a consortium that poured $14 million into the creation of a News Integrity Initiative.
 
The News Integrity Initiative aims to develop tools that will help people be sensitive towards stories they read online.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

