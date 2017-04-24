AI flight suffers bird hit while landing in Kolkata

Kolkata/New Delhi, An Air India flight from Delhi with 254 passengers and crew on board suffered a bird hit while landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Monday, an AI spokesman said.

"The pilot of the (AI-401, DEL-CCU) aircraft reported a bird hit. The aircraft's left engine has been damaged," an Air India official told IANS in New Delhi.

The aircraft was grounded till further inspection and repair, he added.

The official said that all the 244 passengers and 10 crew members were reported to be safe on landing in Kolkata a little after 9 a.m.

As a result, the Kolkata-Delhi return flight, that was scheduled to take off at 10.15 a.m., was delayed and will now take off at 5.30 p.m.

"We are arranging an alternative aircraft for flying out the passengers," another spokesman added in Kolkata.

The return flight will ferry 240 passengers on the Kolkata-Delhi route.

Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.