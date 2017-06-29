BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Taxation
Economy & Nation
After a decade, GST set for Friday midnight launch in Parliament
IANS
29 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
After more than a decade-long journey, the biggest indirect tax reform since Independence -- GST -- is finally set for a midnight launch on Friday in Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Members of Parliament, state finance ministers and chief ministers.
 
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be launched on Friday midnight in an hour-long event that will evoke memories of the "Tryst with Destiny" moment of 1947.
 
Both the President and the Prime Minister will speak on the subject and two short films on GST will be screened in the Central Hall.
 
On the midnight of August 14-15, 1947, the country ushered in Independence from British rule with a special function in the Central Hall in which the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, made his now famous speech "Tryst with Destiny".
 
Acknowledging the role of previous governments in readying the GST, the government has also invited former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H.D. Deve Gowda, though the Congress still appears undecided over attending the special midnight function in Parliament. 
 
The Trinamool Congress has already decided not to attend the June 30 midnight programme as a mark of protest against the "unnecessary disastrous hurry" to roll out the pan-India tax regime. 
 
Major opposition parties are likely to skip the midnight launch of GST, sources in the parties said.
 
The issue was discussed informally among leaders of the opposition grouping which gathered here for filing of nomination of their Presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Wednesday.
 
The leaders said there appeared to be a lot of confusion and apprehension among various sections of the trading and business community, some of whom are protesting against certain provisions of the new indirect taxation law.
 
Opposition leaders said they would like to keep away from the function which they feel was being planned by the government as a publicity gimmick. "It's not a tryst with destiny but playing with the destiny of people," one leader remarked.
 
GST, termed as the most radical tax reform since Independence, seeks to subsume all central indirect taxes like excise duty, countervailing duty and service tax, as also state levies like Value Added Tax, entry tax and luxury tax, to create a single, pan-India market.
 
So far, apart from Jammu and Kashmir, all the states have passed the State GST (SGST) law. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has written to J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to join the GST regime by July 1.
 
Going back in history, GST was first discussed in the Kelkar Task Force report on indirect taxes in 2003 and a proposal to introduce a national GST by April 1, 2010, was first mooted in the Budget Speech for the financial year 2006-07.
 
Decks were cleared for the GST regime with parliamentary approval to Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, Integrated GST Bill, Compensation GST Bill and Union Territory GST Bill 2017, on April 7.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
Vice President's election on August 5
IANS
29 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Election for India's next Vice President, to succeed M. Hamid Ansari, will be held on August 5 and counting of votes will be done on the same day, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.
 
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said, "The date of polling, if required, will be August 5. Counting, if required, will be done on August 5." 
 
Zaidi said the election will be held between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
 
The Chief Election Commissioner said that filing of nomination will begin on July 4 with the issue of notification. The last date for filing nomination is July 18, while scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on July 19. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is July 21.
 
Hamid Ansari has been Vice President and ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha from August 11, 2007. He won the second term on August 11, 2012. His current term ends on August 10.
 
"The EC is mandated to ensure that the election for the office of Vice President of India is free and fair," Zaidi said. 
 
Zaidi said the Vice President is elected by members of the Electoral Collage consisting of members of both houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote.
 
He said the nominated members of Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha are also eligible to be included in the Electoral College and therefore entitled to participate in the election. 
 
"For the Vice President's election in Rajya Sabha there are 233 members and 12 nominated members. Similarly, in Lok Sabha there are 543 members and nominated members are two. 
 
"The total number of members of the Electoral College is 790," Zaidi said.
 
Zaidi said a nomination paper has to be backed by at least 20 electors as proposers and at least 20 electors as seconders.
 
The Chief Election Commissioner said the electors will be provided "special pens" to cast their ballot and use of any other pen will render the vote invalid. 
 
The Chief Election Commissioner said the Vice Presidential election will take place through secret ballot and political parties "cannot issue any whip" to their respective MPs. 
 
The Election Commission in consultation with the government has decided to appoint the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, Shumsher Sheriff, as returning officer for the election. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
No dialogue till India withdraws troops: China
Gaurav Sharma (IANS)
29 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
China on Thursday said the withdrawal of Indian troops from what it said was its territory was a "precondition" for a "meaningful dialogue" over the border stand-off.
 
This means the pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar, put off by China in the wake of the stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops, won't resume till both sides sort out their row in the area Donglong which Beijing calls its own.
 
"We urge the Indian side to withdraw troops back to the Indian side of the boundary," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.
 
"This is the precondition for the settlement of the incident and also the basis for us to conduct a meaningful dialogue.
 
"I think diplomatic channel of communication remains unimpeded," he added.
 
China also brushed aside Bhutan's protest against Beijing building a road towards a Bhutanese Army camp in Zomplri area of Doklam or Donglong, calling the "construction "just and lawful in Chinese territory".
 
Donglong and Doklam is a disputed territory between China and Bhutan where troops from the People's Liberation Army and the India Army had scuffled.
 
"Donglong has been Chinese territory since ancient time. This is an indisputable territory and we have adequate legal basis concerning this," Lu said.
 
"And this is just a sovereign action by China to conduct the road construction in its territory. This is totally justifiable and lawful."
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More