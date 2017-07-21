BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Right to Information
Public Interest
Accused in a fraud case is also entitled to use RTI
Vinita Deshmukh
21 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Umesh Mohurle, an employee of the postal department in Gondia, near Nagpur, who allegedly committed fraud to the tune of Rs1 crore and is accused of tampering with official information, is under investigation. A complaint has been filed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This propelled his wife and other family members to file over 70 applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act since 2015, 51 of which were in second appeal with the Central Information Commission (CIC). 
 
While disposing off these second appeals, early this week, Central Information Commissioner (CIC) Prof M Sridhar Acharyulu, said “The public authority should be cautious while rejecting an application because, though the Mr Mohurle is an accused in fraud case pending investigation, he cannot be denied the entitlement to RTI as a citizen merely on those grounds.” 
 
He directed that only information which could hamper investigation should not be given. The order elaborates, “The foundation of criminal justice system is influenced by principles of natural justice of transparency and openness of public trial. RTI includes within its rubric right to information of the accused, victim and others… If it impedes the process of investigation, then information need not be disclosed. Thus, the only qualification before furnishing information is whether it impedes investigation of the prosecution, given under S.8 (1) (h) of the RTI Act. Any information that does not impede must be given to accused in a fraud case by the CBI.”
 
Appreciating the patience of the postal department in handling the 75 RTI applications despite facing harassment from the couple, the CIC has advised “to examine each RTI application and furnish information if it is relevant and reject such applications where the applicant is seeking repetitive information.”
 
Umesh Mohurle and his wife Dipa have filed multiple RTI applications, including one related to the raiding of their house. The CIC warned them “not to misuse the RTI Act to serve selfish personal motive or vengeance against the officers of the Department”.
 
The CIC observed that filing of multiple RTI applications could be a tool being used by the accused and his family to put pressure on the authorities. He states in his order, “If the accused is filing multiple RTIs in the name of the mother, father and wife, besides his own application, there is the possibility of building up pressure on the public authority and frightening the complainants and investigating officers from continuing the inquiry process… The Commission directs the respondent authority to provide information used in the investigation but be cautious in providing information that does not impede the investigation of the prosecution.’’
 
One of the RTI applications filed by Dipa Mohurle sought information on whether the postal authority can raid a residence (it was raided during the investigation of the case). She sought copies of the rules pertaining to raids, the name of the official who raided the house, copy of the inventory after the postal authority collected a lot of material and medical files from her house and the name of the official who gave permission to the team to raid the house. 
 
CPIO replied that the investigation was related to the fraud case against her husband and there was no raid and the copy of the inventory was provided to the appellant. He also stated during the hearing that the appellant had left the headquarters without permission of the competent authority and has not cooperated in the investigation of the department. Due to this, the CPIO faced lots problems in completing the investigation and framing the charge sheet.
 
Early this year, the Kerala High Court ordered that a copy of the FIR should be provided to a Non-Resident Indian who was the accused in a marital conflict case. He had sought a copy of the FIR under RTI but was denied it. The Kerala High Court order said:
 
On an application submitted by an W.P(C) No.1240 of 2015 accused for copy of the FIR, the concerned police station/office of Superintendent of Police shall make available copy of the FIR within two days.
 
Copy of the FIR can also be obtained by an accused from the court of the concerned Magistrate where the report has already been sent, within two working days from the date of making the application.
 
(Vinita Deshmukh is consulting editor of Moneylife, an RTI activist and convener of the Pune Metro Jagruti Abhiyaan. She is the recipient of prestigious awards like the Statesman Award for Rural Reporting, which she won twice in 1998 and 2005, and the Chameli Devi Jain award for outstanding media person for her investigation series on Dow Chemicals. She co-authored the book, “To The Last Bullet - The Inspiring Story of A Braveheart - Ashok Kamte”, with Vinita Kamte, and is the author of “The Mighty Fall”.)
 

User

Investor Interest
Reliance Industries announces 1:1 bonus share
IANS
21 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Reliance Industries Limited on Friday announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.
 
The company recommended issue of bonus shares by "capitalisation of its reserves in the ratio of 1 bonus equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up for every 1 existing equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid-up (that is in the ratio of 1:1)," it said in a regulatory filing.
 
The company held its annual general meeting on Friday.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
RIL net profit jumped 10,000-fold in 40 years: Ambani
IANS
21 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Charting out the long journey by Reliance Industries (RIL) since it was founded by his father Dhirubhai Ambani in 1977, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday its net profit index had jumped 10,000 times during the period.
 
Describing how from its beginnings as a textiles start-up, RIL has now created "multiple growth engines", Ambani told shareholders at the 40th annual general meeting (AGM) here that company's "net profit went from Rs 3 crore to Rs 30,000 crore" during the period. 
 
"RIL's market capitalisation has grown from Rs 10 crore in 1977, to over Rs 5 lakh crore now, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32 per cent," he said. 
 
It has accordingly been good going for shareholders of RIL, for which the major business after textiles turned out to be oil and gas exploration. 
 
"Every Rs 1,000 invested in Reliance Industries' shares in 1977 is now worth Rs 16.5 lakh," Ambani said.
 
"In simple terms, shareholders' money has doubled every two and a half years over the last 40 years," he added. 
 
RIL, which launched the successful Jio mobile phone network over a year back, has seen its turnover zoom from a modest Rs 70 crore in 1977 to Rs 3.3 lakh crore currently, which represents a 4,700-time growth in revenue, the chairman told shareholders, who responded with thunderous applause to every statistic being rolled out. 
 
From 3,500 employees in 1997, RIL now has a total staff strength of 250,000 worldwide, Ambani added. 
 
At the AGM, RIL also announced a 1:1 bonus issue, implying shareholders will get 1 bonus share for every one share held.
 
On Thursday, RIL posted a healthy 9 per cent rise in its standalone net profit for the first quarter of 2017 ended June at Rs 8,196 crore on the back of higher margins from its petrochemicals business and a one-time gain from sale of stake in Gulf Africa Petro.
 
The company had registered a standalone net profit of Rs 7,548 crore during the April-June quarter a year ago. The figures reflect the performance of the company's refining, petrochemicals and hydrocarbon exploration businesses.
 
The gross refining margin (GRM), derived from conversion of a barrel of crude oil to refined products, was $11.9 in the quarter under consideration, compared to $11.5 in the same period a year ago. 
 
Commenting on the results, Ambani said: "Industry leading portfolio of assets in the refining and petrochemicals business contributed to considerable improvement in earnings for the quarter." 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More