Accused in a fraud case is also entitled to use RTI

Umesh Mohurle, an employee of the postal department in Gondia, near Nagpur, who allegedly committed fraud to the tune of Rs1 crore and is accused of tampering with official information, is under investigation. A complaint has been filed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This propelled his wife and other family members to file over 70 applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act since 2015, 51 of which were in second appeal with the Central Information Commission (CIC).

While disposing off these second appeals, early this week, Central Information Commissioner (CIC) Prof M Sridhar Acharyulu, said “The public authority should be cautious while rejecting an application because, though the Mr Mohurle is an accused in fraud case pending investigation, he cannot be denied the entitlement to RTI as a citizen merely on those grounds.”

He directed that only information which could hamper investigation should not be given. The order elaborates, “The foundation of criminal justice system is influenced by principles of natural justice of transparency and openness of public trial. RTI includes within its rubric right to information of the accused, victim and others… If it impedes the process of investigation, then information need not be disclosed. Thus, the only qualification before furnishing information is whether it impedes investigation of the prosecution, given under S.8 (1) (h) of the RTI Act. Any information that does not impede must be given to accused in a fraud case by the CBI.”

Appreciating the patience of the postal department in handling the 75 RTI applications despite facing harassment from the couple, the CIC has advised “to examine each RTI application and furnish information if it is relevant and reject such applications where the applicant is seeking repetitive information.”

Umesh Mohurle and his wife Dipa have filed multiple RTI applications, including one related to the raiding of their house. The CIC warned them “not to misuse the RTI Act to serve selfish personal motive or vengeance against the officers of the Department”.

The CIC observed that filing of multiple RTI applications could be a tool being used by the accused and his family to put pressure on the authorities. He states in his order, “If the accused is filing multiple RTIs in the name of the mother, father and wife, besides his own application, there is the possibility of building up pressure on the public authority and frightening the complainants and investigating officers from continuing the inquiry process… The Commission directs the respondent authority to provide information used in the investigation but be cautious in providing information that does not impede the investigation of the prosecution.’’

One of the RTI applications filed by Dipa Mohurle sought information on whether the postal authority can raid a residence (it was raided during the investigation of the case). She sought copies of the rules pertaining to raids, the name of the official who raided the house, copy of the inventory after the postal authority collected a lot of material and medical files from her house and the name of the official who gave permission to the team to raid the house.

CPIO replied that the investigation was related to the fraud case against her husband and there was no raid and the copy of the inventory was provided to the appellant. He also stated during the hearing that the appellant had left the headquarters without permission of the competent authority and has not cooperated in the investigation of the department. Due to this, the CPIO faced lots problems in completing the investigation and framing the charge sheet.

Early this year, the Kerala High Court ordered that a copy of the FIR should be provided to a Non-Resident Indian who was the accused in a marital conflict case. He had sought a copy of the FIR under RTI but was denied it. The Kerala High Court order said:

On an application submitted by an W.P(C) No.1240 of 2015 accused for copy of the FIR, the concerned police station/office of Superintendent of Police shall make available copy of the FIR within two days.

Copy of the FIR can also be obtained by an accused from the court of the concerned Magistrate where the report has already been sent, within two working days from the date of making the application.