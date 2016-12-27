Aadhaar not valid proof of citizenship or domicile says Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court has upheld that Aadhaar or the unique identification (UID) number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is not a valid proof of citizenship or domicile. While rejecting a claim of citizenship of the accused, who was issued an Aadhaar number in view of his long residence India, the HC said, “Aadhaar card by itself shall not confer any right of or be proof of citizenship or domicile in respect of the holder thereto”.

The High Court was hearing a bail application by a person who was booked under Section 14F of the Indian Foreigners Act and was claiming to be an Indian citizen on the basic of Aadhaar issued to him. Referring to the new Aadhaar Act, 2016, Justice Joymalya Bagchi held that Aadhaar itself is neither a proof of citizenship nor domicile for the petitioner.

Earlier on several occasions, various courts, including the Supreme Court have restricted use of unique identification (UID) number or Aadhaar. The Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised that the UID number where permitted “is purely voluntary and it cannot be made mandatory till the matter is finally decided by the Court one way or the other”.

Last year on 16th March, a Bench of Justices J Chelameswar, SA Bobde and C Nagappan directed the central and state governments not to insist on possessing Aadhaar for availing benefits under the various social security schemes as it reiterated an order it passed in September 2013.

Later on 16 October 2015, while reiterating that Aadhaar scheme is purely voluntary, the SC extended its usage for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), National Social Assistance Programme (Old Age Pensions, Widow Pensions, Disability Pensions) Prime Minister's Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Earlier the apex court had allowed usage of Aadhaar to public distribution scheme (PDS), for the distribution of foodgrains, cooking fuel, such as kerosene and LPG.

The order says, "We impress upon the Union of India that it shall strictly follow all the earlier orders passed by this Court commencing from 23 September 2013. We will also make it clear that the Aadhaar card Scheme is purely voluntary and it cannot be made mandatory till the matter is finally decided by this Court one way or the other."