Aadhaar: Counsels to jointly request Chief Justice to set up Constitution Bench
Moneylife Digital Team
07 July 2017
The Government and petitioners in the Aadhaar matter on Friday agreed to approach the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Jagdish Singh Khehar, requesting him to set up a Constitution Bench for early disposal of the main case. 
 
The Supreme Court heard applications for interim relief to stay notifications, which make unique identification (UID) number or Aadhaar, a biometrics-linked identity number for residents, mandatory for availing of any benefits and entitlements. The applications are by the same petitioners whose challenge against the constitutionality of the Aadhaar Act is pending before a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. 
 
The hearing began with the senior counsel for the petitioners, Shyam Divan, taking the Bench through the earlier orders of the Supreme Court, including those of 11 August 2015 and the 15 October 2015, which clearly stated that Aadhaar shall be purely voluntary. 
 
Mr Divan emphasised that the case deals with a vital Constitutional question, as allowing the Aadhaar project to go ahead unchecked in this manner, seeking linking of Aadhaar to almost every transaction and aspect in life, is effectively reducing the citizen to a 12-digit number and transforming the country into a concentration camp for its citizens.  
 
The Court was of the view that, given that the entire matter was before a Constitution Bench and that the litigation on Aadhaar has been going on for years, the correct course would be for both the parties, that is, the petitioners and the government, to jointly mention before and impress upon the Chief Justice to constitute a Constitution Bench to finally dispose of the entire batch of petitions.  Attorney General KK Venugopal, who was present in Court, agreed to join Mr Divan for a mentioning before the CJI early next week for that purpose. 
 
The Bench, headed by Justice Jasti Chelameswar, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Navin Sinha, indicated that in the eventuality of the CJI not being able to form a Constitution bench, the petitioners may come back to the court and argue for interim relief.
 
Today's hearing marks the first time that the government has agreed to mention before the CJI to constitute a larger bench to finally hear the Constitutional challenge to the project and the Aadhaar Act. In October 2015, the government had mentioned before the then CJI, HL Dattu, to get the Constitution Bench only to hear and decide their applications for modifying the 11 August order. 
 
The notifications make Aadhaar mandatory for a number of schemes, including for children to get hot cooked meals, several scholarships for disabled students and students in SC, ST, OBC categories, schemes for relief for women rescued from trafficking, bonded labourers, and relief for Bhopal gas leak victims. The notifications make possession of an Aadhaar number, or proof of enrolment in Aadhaar database, mandatory. 
 
Petitioners have prayed that imposing enrolment in Aadhaar as a pre-condition for availing of social benefits violates the fundamental rights of citizens. It is causing denial of benefits to persons, who are otherwise legally entitled to the benefits, at enrolment stages, as well as when they face biometric rejection, data errors, network errors, and other problems.
 
These applications were earlier heard on 9 May 2017 and then on 27 June 2017 by a vacation bench consisting of Justice Khanwilkar and Justice Sinha. 
 
Justice Chelameswar also headed the Bench that passed the order dated 11 August 2015 that referred the batch of petitions challenging the Aadhaar project to a Constitution Bench as it felt it required a definitive pronouncement on, among other issues, the issue of the existence and scope of a fundamental right to privacy under the Constitution of India.   

Feroza Saran

1 hour ago

Similar schemes have been scrapped by other countries in the West. Originally the pan card, and other cards were sufficient ID proofs. The Aadhar card is a violation of the right to privacy, and should not be made mandatory at all, considering the fact that there have been glaring mistakes with regularity in all such schemes.

Economy & Nation
SC halts counselling, admissions to IITs under JEE-Advanced
IANS
07 July 2017
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a halt to further counselling and admissions to IITs in respect of entrance tests under JEE-Advanced across the country.
 
"No counselling or admission to the seats in ITT JEE-Advanced shall take place until further orders," said the bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A.M.Khanwilkar as it directed the further hearing of the matter on July 10.
 
The court's order came on petitions by two candidates who have challenged the grant of seven marks to all the candidates for errors in two questions - one in chemistry and other in maths - in the Hindi version of the paper.
 
While the chemistry question carried three marks, the maths question was of four marks.
 
The bench also ordered that no high court will entertain any petition in respect of the JEE-IIT -Advanced from now onwards.
 
It further directed the Registrar Generals of the High Courts to inform them by Saturday of the nature of cases and the number of petitioners involved in respect of JEE-IIT-Advanced pending before them.
 
The court directed that the copy of its order be communicated to all the registrar generals.
 
Observing that the uniform application of seven marks strikes at the root of Article 14 (equality before law), the bench indicated that it may opt for the "re-evaluation" of the answer sheets.
 
The court also indicated the option that those who have not attempted these two questions would be left out but those who have attempted it, right or wrong, will get the marks.
 
Appearing for the Central government, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal told the bench that the "problem will have to be solved and it was impossible to identify who answered in Hindi papers".
 
He informed the bench that as of now the counselling of 33,000 students has already taken place and they have been admitted. In all there are about 36,000 seats.
 
Venugopal told the court that of the two petitioners before it, one has already got admission in IIT Bombay. 
 
The court was told the "one petition secured 185 marks out of total of 366 and the second petitioner has already taken admission in IIT Bombay".
 
Appearing for the petitioners' candidates, senior counsel Vikas Singh said that bonus marks can't be given to someone who has not attempt two questions which suffered from error. 
 
He said that there are thousands of students who have secured same marks in the merit list. About 2.35 lakh students appeared in IIT JEE-Advanced examination.
 
Last Friday, the Supreme Court had sought the government's response to a petition challenging the grant of seven extra marks to all candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination.
 
However, the vacation bench had refused to interfere with the counselling,
 
The IIT JEE-Advanced had 10 set of papers, with the same questions but changed order. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex To Trade Sideways – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team
07 July 2017
We had mentioned in last Friday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might bounce back a bit. The major indices of the Indian stock markets raliied on three of the five trading days of the week to close with gains. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
The Indian equity markets traded with substantial gains during the mid-afternoon session on Monday, following the launch of the country's biggest indirect tax reform -- the Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- at the start of July 1. According to market observers, investors' sentiments were also buoyed by positive global cues and buying in FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), automobile and consumer durables stocks. Equity benchmarks started off the week on a strong note. Asian markets traded in the positive zone following positive US market closing. The mid-cap and small-cap indices traded in the green with small-cap trading well over 0.90% while mid-cap traded above 0.78%. Top gainers in the NSE were ITC, Infratel, Hindalco and Vedanta while top losers were NTPC, Wipro, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma. Stocks of FMCG rose to hit a record high on Monday, with ITC, which is the largest contributor to the index, witnessing the highest momentum.
 
Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said it closed June with 11% growth in sales volume. In a statement issued here, Ashok Leyland said it sold 12,330 units last month up from 11,108 units sold during June 2016. During the first three months of this fiscal year, the company has sold 28,495 units down from 31,165 units sold during the corresponding period of the previous year. Ashok Leyland shares closed at Rs100.25, up 6.82% on the BSE.
 
On Tuesday, broadly negative global cues and selling pressure in automobile, healthcare and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks dampened investors' sentiments. On the NSE, there were 699 advances, 780 declines and 63 unchanged. There was market resistance when the indices tried to fall lower and so the medium trend of the market was observed to be bullish.
 
Central Bank of India's shareholders approved a proposal to raise Rs6,500 crore through follow-on public offer (FPO), rights issue and qualified institutional placement (QIP). The state-owned lender said its shareholders approved the company's capital raising plans at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on June 30 at Mumbai. Central Bank of India shares closed at Rs87.10, down 0.23% on the BSE on Tuesday.
 

