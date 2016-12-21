A slow motion decline – Wednesday closing report

Trading in the green for most part of the session, the domestic equity market slipped into the negative territory in the last hour, dragging the Sensex 66 points lower. Profit booking, coupled with a weak rupee and outflow of foreign funds, pulled the Indian equity markets lower on Wednesday. The key indices provisionally closed flat -- marginally in the red -- as heavy selling pressure was witnessed in IT, FMCG and capital goods stocks. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched down by 21.10 points or 0.26% to 8,061.30 points. The Sensex touched a high of 26,396 points and a low of 26,213.51 points during the intra-day trade.

The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bears - with 1,387 declines and 1,201 advances. Out of 1886 stocks traded on the NSE, 886 declined and 697 advanced today. On Tuesday, the benchmark indices had crashed to their lowest level for the last two weeks on the back of weak global cues. This was the sixth straight session when the domestic market has ended in the red.

In the midcap and smallcap segments, the S&P BSE Midcap index closed 19.52 points down at 11,984 while the S&P BSE Smallcap index ended in the green, up 4 points at 11,950. In the sectoral landscape, FMCG stocks bled the most followed by IT and capital goods stocks.

The India VIX (Volatility) index was up 0.84% at 14.66.The US dollar held near 14-year peaks on Wednesday as global yield spreads shifted inexorably in its favour, while early weakness in the yen saw Japanese shares touch a one-year top. The Indian Rupee was trading at 67.87 per dollar. Gold was trading at Rs 27,097 per 10 gms and silver was trading at Rs 39,500 per kg.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries dipped 2% to Rs 615 on the BSE, its lowest level since November 9, 2016. Reliance Communications (RCOM) ended nearly 7% higher on the BSE after the company announced the signing of binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure in relation to the acquisition of RCOM’s nationwide tower assets by affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. JBF Industries moved higher by 6% on the BSE after a nearly 4% of total equity of the company changed hands via block deal in noon deal trade.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

China stocks rebounded as fears of a liquidity squeeze in the banking system subsided after risks from a bond scandal appeared to have been contained and on pledge to deepen reforms in the public sector. Japan's Nikkei closed lower in choppy trade as investors locked in gains. The Nikkei ended 0.3% lower at 19,444 after trading in the positive territory in the morning. European stocks opened marginally lower, but stayed close to their highest level in more than 11 months as merger and acquisition activity continued to prop up the market.

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: