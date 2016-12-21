BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
A slow motion decline – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
21 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Trading in the green for most part of the session, the domestic equity market slipped into the negative territory in the last hour, dragging the Sensex 66 points lower. Profit booking, coupled with a weak rupee and outflow of foreign funds, pulled the Indian equity markets lower on Wednesday. The key indices provisionally closed flat -- marginally in the red -- as heavy selling pressure was witnessed in IT, FMCG and capital goods stocks. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched down by 21.10 points or 0.26% to 8,061.30 points. The Sensex touched a high of 26,396 points and a low of 26,213.51 points during the intra-day trade.
 
The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
The BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bears - with 1,387 declines and 1,201 advances. Out of 1886 stocks traded on the NSE, 886 declined and 697 advanced today. On Tuesday, the benchmark indices had crashed to their lowest level for the last two weeks on the back of weak global cues. This was the sixth straight session when the domestic market has ended in the red. 
In the midcap and smallcap segments, the S&P BSE Midcap index closed 19.52 points down at 11,984 while the S&P BSE Smallcap index ended in the green, up 4 points at 11,950. In the sectoral landscape, FMCG stocks bled the most followed by IT and capital goods stocks. 
 
The India VIX (Volatility) index was up 0.84% at 14.66.The US dollar held near 14-year peaks on Wednesday as global yield spreads shifted inexorably in its favour, while early weakness in the yen saw Japanese shares touch a one-year top. The Indian Rupee was trading at 67.87 per dollar. Gold was trading at Rs 27,097 per 10 gms and silver was trading at Rs 39,500 per kg.
 
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries dipped 2% to Rs 615 on the BSE, its lowest level since November 9, 2016. Reliance Communications (RCOM) ended nearly 7% higher on the BSE after the company announced the signing of binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure in relation to the acquisition of RCOM’s nationwide tower assets by affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. JBF Industries moved higher by 6% on the BSE after a nearly 4% of total equity of the company changed hands via block deal in noon deal trade.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
China stocks rebounded as fears of a liquidity squeeze in the banking system subsided after risks from a bond scandal appeared to have been contained and on pledge to deepen reforms in the public sector. Japan's Nikkei closed lower in choppy trade as investors locked in gains. The Nikkei ended 0.3% lower at 19,444 after trading in the positive territory in the morning. European stocks opened marginally lower, but stayed close to their highest level in more than 11 months as merger and acquisition activity continued to prop up the market.  
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

User

Economy & Nation
Long, long way to go for digital, cashless India: Report
Moneylife Digital Team
21 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  5
With the recent demonetisation, the Government, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are trying hard to push customers to use different digital channels like m-wallet, mobile banking and usage of point-of-sales (PoS) machines to have a less cash economy. However, there is a long way to go and all players need to create a better ecosystem, enhance infrastructure and focus on security systems, says a report.
 
In the research note, State Bank of India (SBI) says, "Despite Government’s move to reduce the cash transactions in the economy, people are standing in queues to withdraw money from banks and automatic teller machines (ATMs). It is not easy to shift all the people to use digital mode in their day-to-day transactions, which may be due to a number reasons like level of education, acceptability of technology, and lack of infrastructure. We believe, Government may promote digital payments in the way of incentives to customers like immediate discounts, rebate on levy of service tax if paid through digital or cards, and merchants can be given concession in service tax or Goods and Services Tax (GST) for accepting transactions from digital or cards means."
 
In line with the digital India mission, the RBI also instructed banks and NBFCs to waive or rationalise transaction charges while using cards at PoS, customer charges for Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payment Interface (UPI), and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD). Further, the central bank also capped the merchant discount rates (MDR) structure for debit card transactions. In addition to that, the Ministry of Finance has also announced a number of small incentives to push for digitalisation in the country.
  
To find out the actual demand for cash in the country, SBI says it has looked at RBI ATM transactions data for the past six years. The data shows that there is an average withdrawal of around Rs3,000 per transaction from ATMs in a month. According to the data on the number of transactions at ATMs, around Rs8,000 crore are required per day for smooth functioning of ATMs.
 
 
"This translates into Rs3.7 lakh cash requirement per ATM per day to meet the customers’ requirements. This may be the amount of cash required for the daily transactions, a part of which needs to shift to digital. However, the immediate transaction value that needs to be shifted from ATM to other digital channels is a whopping around Rs46,000 crore per month, till the limit (on withdrawals) of Rs2,500 at ATMs remains imposed. We thus expect that Government will not withdraw this limit till January 2017," SBI said in the report.
 
According to the research note, the demonetisation process has opened huge potential for digital channels. However, the data released by RBI on electronic payment systems as on 14 December 2016, reveals some interesting facts. 
 
For example, post demonetisation, the per value transaction on debit and credit cards actually declined due to less number of PoS machines in the country. The debit and credit card transactions at PoS were Rs35,240 crore in November 2016 and Rs18,130 crore in December (till 13th of the month) in value terms, compared with Rs51,120 crore in October this year. 
 
At present, there are 15.1 lakh PoS across India and when the usage of debit cards is analysed the numbers reveals how much further the country needs to go. As of October 2016, per debit card transaction at PoS was only Rs1,500, and the number of transactions was just 1.3. "Thus on an annualised basis, the debit card transaction is around Rs24,000. The Government should thus incentivize the usage of debit card (there are 74 crore debit cards in the country) on PoS by giving tax concession like 80C," SBI says.
 
 
As per SBI's analysis, this is the same story for transactions through pre-paid instruments (PPIs) including m-wallet. It says, "The per transaction value declined post demonetisation. This decline is possible due to the fact that still customers are not comfortable in using m-wallets either due to lack of security or trust or awareness."
 
"However," the report says, "the mobile banking transaction data indicates a huge success, with total volume through mobile banking increased by 9.7% month-on-month (m-o-m) to Rs1.25 lakh crore in November 2016. The per transaction value increased by a whopping Rs17,207 in November from Rs14,536 in October 2016."
 
 
The current size of digital banking, including credit card and debit card transactions through PoS terminals, transaction through PPIs like m-Wallet, PPI cards and mobile banking, is around Rs1.7 lakh crore. This size has to increase from the current level to at least Rs3.5 lakh crore, which according to SBI is a conservative estimate of the gap between the actual currency in circulation and required currency in circulation. And to achieve this, India would require around 20 lakh additional PoS terminals.
 
 
"Further," SBI says, "We have to ensure that per mobile banking transaction increases currently (October 2016) to Rs25,000 from Rs14,500 monthly. To fully utilise the potential residing in the digital channel, banks also need to focus on prepaid payment instruments particularly on mobile wallets. Mobile wallets transactions need to increase from current level of Rs3,400 crore to around Rs10,000 crore going forward. This means that value per transaction increasing significantly to around Rs1,000 from current level of mere Rs475". 
 
"The pace of expansion of digital world is increasing and hence, technology adoption should be conscious, purposeful and value adding. For improving the IT security, there is a need to educate customer awareness level," SBI concluded.

 

User

COMMENTS

Simple Indian

10 hours ago

Cash has always been the mainstay of our economy. Hence, the govt could have encouraged people to move to a digital economy by persuasion rather than coercion. Had the Govt incentivized cashless/digital payments atleast an year before its disastrously-implemented demonetization exercise, it would have reduced the pain to a great extent. I have been using digital payment modes for 15+ years since they were made available in India, and have felt that it not just reduces dependence on cash, but also offers a safe, secure, and reliable payment ecosystem, with audit trail for future reference. Those who claim to have lost money due to digital transaction are either ignorant or victims of poorly implemented technologies for the same. Losing money thru phishing or skimming etc. is again due to one's lack of alertness or ignorance than due to lacunae in the digital payments platforms per se. Hence, the Govt would do well to educate the masses, including in rural areas to shift to the digital payments modes gradually, so that it brings in greater convenience and transparency to the economy in the long run.

REPLY

Pradeep Kumar M Sreedharan

14 hours ago

Punishing digital and incetivised cash is the way of the corrupt. That it exists EVEN NOW is indicative of, for whom the bell tolls!

REPLY

Pradeep Kumar M Sreedharan

14 hours ago

Double standards, when using cards, they want a percentage, and using Wallets they want fixed rates. RBI is and Govt of India is "Kumbhakarnaning". It is not that anybody is a fool, including RBI and Govt, besides ourselves. But everything is intentional, set up to rip off the public.

REPLY

Ramesh Mehta

20 hours ago

0.5-0.75% charges on debit cards need to be replaced by low flat rate charge. That will significantly promote higher value transactions on debit cards.

REPLY

SRINIVAS SHENOY

1 day ago

I agree with the SBI conclusion that there is a need to educate customer awareness level for improving the IT security, as the illiterate and the senior citizens, are not very familiar to the digital world.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
CBI registers cheating case against 7 on Paytm's complaint
IANS
21 December 2016 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The CBI on Wednesday said it has registererd a fresh case against seven persons for allegedly cheating digital wallet Paytm to the tune of Rs 3.2 lakh after receiving a complaint from its parent company.
 
"We have registered a case on a request from Paytm against seven customers and some unknown officials of the company," CBI spokesperson Devpreet Singh told IANS.
 
"During reconciliation of accounts it was found by the company (Paytm) that the refund was made in 37 cases while delivery of orders were successfully made. 
 
"The amount of refunds made in these 37 cases were more than Rs 3.2 lakh through seven different Paytm accounts and bank accounts," Singh added.
 
One97 is the parent company of Paytm which is backed by China's Alibaba Group.
 
The case was registered under various charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, forgery and under provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, the officer said.
 
The CBI has also filed a case against 15 persons for cheating Paytm to the tune of Rs 6.15 lakh last week.
 
Paytm, which has a user base of 150 million as on November 21, said over five million users were added after the November 8 demonetisation of high-value currency notes. It processes over seven million transactions a day, valued at Rs 120 crore.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More